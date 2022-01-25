Kindred: Bonds and Clemens fall short of Hall of Fame, but is it the right thing?

The expectation was this day would feel better. Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, prominent faces from baseball’s steroid era, failed again to make the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Denied in their 10th and final year on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot, their only hope is to one day get in via a veterans committee. The hope is slim.

“Hurray!” you say.

A lot of people are with you, millions of them. The links to steroid use are undeniable for Bonds and Clemens, though both deny it.

Joe Morgan was with you. The late star second baseman once wrote to his fellow Hall of Famers regarding steroid users, “They don’t belong here.”

Maybe he was right. Yet, there was a finality to it Tuesday with the announcement David Ortiz was the lone player voted in.

Bonds was named on 66 percent of ballots and Clemens on 65.2, short of the 75 percent needed for election. So that’s that. Let the celebration begin.

Feel free. It’s your right.

For me, it’s not so easy, and no one is more surprised than the guy in my mirror.

The nagging reality is how good — no, dominant — Bonds and Clemens were before steroids infiltrated the game. They were Hall of Fame talents before enhancing their bodies and performance.

Here are some numbers that gnaw at me, preventing me from shouting to the world: “Take that you cheats! Serves you right!”

For Clemens, they are 192-111, a 3.06 earned run average, 2,590 strikeouts, three Cy Young Awards, one Most Valuable Player award, 100 complete games, 38 shutouts and two 20-strikeout games.

All of this came in the first 13 years of his career, all with the Red Sox. That’s a terrific and presumably steroids-free start to a Hall of Fame resume. What came later — four more Cy Young Awards and career totals of 354 wins and 4,185 strikeouts — were tainted by performance enhancers. His trainer testified to Clemens’ steroid use.

The bottom line? He was Hall of Fame caliber before turning to drugs.

For Bonds, the numbers are 408 home runs and 445 stolen bases. He had amassed those totals through the 1998 season. He had won three MVP awards, eight Gold Gloves and played in eight All-Star games. Four times he had led the National League in on-base percentage and five times in OPS.

Was he abrasive? You bet. Was he petulant at times? Absolutely.

But was he a Hall of Famer before his body ballooned unnaturally and his head grew to the size of a pickup truck? You darn right he was.

Bonds’ performance enhancement became obvious following the 1998 home run chase between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. He watched that pair, with their popeye arms and barrel chests, swat homers in record numbers.

When you’re the best player in the game, as Bonds had been, it doesn’t sit well. Two years later, at age 35, he belted 49 home runs. The next year, at 36, he slugged a record 73 homers.

He rejoiced in his return to the top, winning four straight MVP awards from ages 36 to 39. He later passed Hank Aaron for the career home run title. It was difficult to stomach. We knew it wasn’t real, but the records would stand. His bank account would continue to grow.

It all left a sour taste and that remains. No amount of mouthwash will rinse it away.

For a while, that was enough to sway me after Bonds and Clemens retired. They sullied their careers and legacies by artificial means. Leave them out of Cooperstown.

But now, a decade into their Hall of Fame eligibility, a question nags: Should the final acts of their long time on stage wipe out the brilliance of their early acts?

Maybe you can say, “Absolutely!”

Not me.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

