Jed Hoyer says Cubs plan to be ‘really active’ in free agency

CHICAGO — The uncertainty of what Major League Baseball’s next collective bargaining agreement will entail leaves organizations in a holding pattern as the 2021 regular season draws to a close.

For non-playoff teams such as the Chicago Cubs, whose sights soon will fully turn to offseason mode, efforts to outline a strategy for the coming months are in limbo. Without knowing the full parameters of the CBA — the current deal is set to expire Dec. 1 — it inherently welcomes a wait-and-see approach for how to build a roster for 2022 and beyond.

The Cubs’ player payroll next season currently features approximately $38.5 million in guaranteed deals for three players — Jason Heyward, Kyle Hendricks and David Bote — while two others — Willson Contreras and Ian Happ — are positioned to receive raises in arbitration from the $6.65 million and $4.1 million they’re earning, respectively, this year.

The financial flexibility should leave plenty of room for the Cubs to make significant moves to upgrade the roster and supplement the players who have emerged since the trade deadline. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer acknowledged the new CBA will have a significant impact on the 30 teams’ decision making.

As for the Cubs’ strategy to improve a fourth-place team, Hoyer stated a general approach before Friday’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We plan to be really active in free agency,” Hoyer said. “We plan to spend money intelligently — I think that’s probably the easiest way I can say it. Obviously we’re scouting that market heavily. We’re going to analyze that market heavily. There’s offseasons when free agency is something that you do a little bit of, and obviously this year we’re probably going to be a little more active than usual to fill out our roster because we have a lot more open spots.

“We want to do it in a thoughtful and intelligent way.”

Starting pitching is an obvious area for the Cubs to upgrade. Rookie pitchers Adbert Alzolay, Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson factor in the plans next year, but how Hoyer and the organization view their fits in the rotation could affect what direction they take in the offseason.

As with the position players, Hoyer said free agency and the trade market will help determine what the rotation ultimately looks like. The trio’s starter potential coincides with some struggles while each has thrived in multi-inning usage out of the bullpen, including Alzolay, who was moved to the pen at the beginning of September to better manage his workload. The 26-year-old right-hander has a 1.98 ERA with 16 strikeouts and zero walks in 13 2/3 relief innings this month.

“Have they proven enough to know they’ll be a big part of next year’s team? Yes,” Hoyer said. “In exactly what role? I think that’s what we have to determine.”

The one rotation certainty is Hendricks, who Hoyer described as being “metronomic with his performance” over his eight years with the Cubs. Of course, that’s aside from his career-worst 2021 season. Hoyer didn’t pinpoint a specific reason for Hendricks’ recent struggles and overall roller-coaster season. However, Hoyer believes Hendricks pitching on a non-contender for the first time has a lot to do with it. Hendricks is tied for the ninth-most innings pitched (176) in the majors, nearly 100 more than he threw last season with one start to go.

“You look around baseball right now and I think there’s a bunch of starting pitchers that are starting to drag, and I think it’s understandable,” Hoyer said. “It’s something to watch and think about. But as far as Kyle Hendricks goes, obviously this last stretch hasn’t been his best. But look at the body of work. His consistency is kind of off the charts.”

One of the Cubs’ biggest challenges is properly evaluating the position players who have shined unexpectedly, a group highlighted by third baseman and new franchise rookie home run record-holder Patrick Wisdom, first baseman Frank Schwindel and outfielder Rafael Ortega. As they would with any player, the Cubs will try to “tease out the noise of small samples” and evaluate performances on a granular level. Hoyer credited the players who’ve seized their opportunities, proving something to the Cubs and the league that they can perform in the big leagues if given the chance.

The harsh reality is age complicates the Cubs’ planning and looming decisions surrounding their breakout hitters. Ortega turned 30 in May while Wisdom reached the milestone birthday in August; Schwindel will join the 30-year-old club in June. Hoyer left it open-ended as to how the Cubs envision Wisdom and Schwindel, in particular, fitting into their plans. At the very least, Hoyer confirmed they’ve put themselves in the conversation of being regulars.

“I’m not going to tip my hand on how we feel or talk about our offseason, but they’ve played exceptionally well,” Hoyer said. “By this point they’ve done it for quite a while and not only that, they’ve been really good teammates, and I feel like they’ve played really hard. So we’ll evaluate that this winter. I’m not going to declare anything at this point, that’s not what I would do. But it’s been fun to watch and I’m proud of them.”

The more likely scenario involves Wisdom and Schwindel utilized in platoons. The San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Rays are ideal examples within the last few years of finding success using that formula. The Cubs could look to use platoons at first, third and with at least one outfield spot, perhaps specifically with Ortega or a mix-and-match approach with all three spots depending on Heyward’s and Happ’s role.

In the last seven seasons, the Cubs have predominately employed everyday players at most positions. A platoon setup presents another avenue.

“There’s more than one way to build a team and to fill a position,” Hoyer said. “You can get significant performance if you have the right pairing and the guys actually do it, and then it also gives you a deeper bench if you have two good players, let’s say, playing third or playing first. You can do that.

“I don’t know what direction we’re going to go, but it certainly opens up things that we haven’t really looked at that carefully in the past because it might’ve been like one or two positions, but we had everyday players at the other spots.”

While the focus soon will shift to the offseason, the organization has an important decision to make before free agency. The plan was, at some point, to fill Hoyer’s old role and find a new general manager since his promotion in late November to replace Theo Epstein as the team’s head of baseball operations. The Cubs are in the early stages of interviewing GM candidates, all of whom are outside the organization. A GM ideally would be hired by the time the offseason picks up.

