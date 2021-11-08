From Cory Abbott to Brandon Workman: Thoughts on the MLB-record 69 players to play for the Cubs this year

When a season that started with postseason aspirations takes a stark turn and triggers a roster dismantling, a team might as well make some history in the process.

En route to a 71-91 record and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014, the Chicago Cubs set a single-season Major League Baseball record by using 69 players, surpassing the 2019 Seattle Mariners (67).

It easily broke the previous Cubs record (56 in 2013), and more than half (44) of the players used in 2021 made their Cubs debut, including 15 who played in their first major-league game.

Some of these players might have been forgotten over the course of the six-month season. Here’s a look back at all 69.

1. RHP Cory Abbott

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

Abbott’s six big-league relief appearances didn’t go smoothly (8.03 ERA), but in his last outing — a spot start during the final series of the season in which he held the St. Louis Cardinals to two runs in five innings — the 26-year-old right-hander showed why he projects as rotation depth for 2022. And a fun fact: If the designated hitter is added to the National League in the next collective bargaining agreement, Abbott would be the last Cubs pitcher to record a hit, tallying a single off the Cardinals’ Dakota Hudson on Oct. 1. That was one of 26 hits by Cubs pitchers this year.

2. RHP Jason Adam

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

After an incredible recovery and comeback from a gruesome ankle injury in May, Adam struck out the side versus the Cardinals in Game 1 of a Sept. 24 doubleheader in his first big-league game since the injury. It was part of a positive ending to the season for Adam, who tossed three scoreless innings in three relief appearances, struck out six of the 10 batters he faced and allowed only one baserunner (a single). When Adam is on, he has strikeout stuff.

3. IF Sergio Alcántara

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

Alcántara started hot in his Cubs debut after a call-up at the end of May. In his first 13 games, including eight starts, he hit .310 with seven of his nine hits going for extra bases. Alcántara’s offensive numbers went down from there in 89 games, but he only turned 24 on Sept. 6. He gives the Cubs depth up the middle, where he started 44 games at shortstop and 18 at second base. That might be handy heading into 2022 with Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal coming off injury-plagued seasons.

4. RHP Adbert Alzolay

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

Alzolay will figure into the Cubs pitching staff next season. The question is what his role will entail. To stick as a starter, Alzolay must be better against left-handed hitters. The Cubs could utilize him in a mixed-usage setup: stretches when he’s in the rotation, other times when he’s a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen. Alzolay, 26, thrived pitching in relief in September as a way to manage his workload, providing a look at how dangerous he could be in that role: 19⅓ innings, two walks, 21 strikeouts, .219 average against and a 1.40 ERA in eight games out of the bullpen.

5. RHP Jake Arrieta

2022 contract status: free agent

Arrieta’s reunion with the Cubs went so poorly, his return warrants historic comparisons as one of the worst seasons ever by a starting pitcher. There are plenty of ugly numbers to choose from to support that assertion. Arrieta posted a 6.88 ERA in 20 starts before the Cubs released him in August. Among pitchers with at least 20 starts in a season since 1871, Arrieta owns the 15th-worst ERA — and if you include his dreadful four starts with the San Diego Padres, he rockets up to a tie for fourth on the list (7.39 ERA) behind only Darren Oliver in 2000, Mike Moore in 1995 and Jack Wadsworth in 1894. His minus-2.1 bWAR with the Cubs is tied for sixth-worst all-time (minimum 20 starts), and when adjusting for ballpark factors, Arrieta’s 62 ERA+ in a Cubs uniform ranks fourth-worst. Regardless of how to quantify his performance, Arrieta’s awful season was an unfortunate ending in Chicago for the former Cy Young Award winner and World Series champion.

6. SS Javier Báez

2022 contract status: free agent

Despite not playing for the Cubs after July 29, Báez ranked second on the team at the end of the season in bWAR (2.7) and fifth in fWAR (2.0). While he turned things around offensively once he joined the New York Mets, Báez’s strikeout percentage this year with the Cubs goes down as one of the ugliest in franchise history. His 36.3% rate ranks third-worst among the 111 players to strike out at least 100 times in a season in franchise history, trailing Mike Olt (38.8% in 2014) and Patrick Wisdom (40.8% in 2021). Of the star trio the Cubs dealt at the deadline, Báez makes the most sense to potentially return in free agency between the positional fit and the cost — though even his return seems unlikely at this point.

7. RHP Joe Biagini

2022 contract status: outrighted to Triple A; second-year arb eligible

Biagini was the 69th and final player to appear for the Cubs with his lone outing coming in the Oct. 3 season finale in St. Louis. Biagini earned the win in the Cubs’ rain-shortened victory by throwing three scoreless innings. It represented his first major-league win since July 2019 with the Toronto Blue Jays. Biagini, 31, spent the rest of the year with Triple-A Iowa and could serve as veteran reliever depth again if the Cubs bring him back through arbitration or a minor-league deal.

8. IF David Bote

2022 contract status: earning $2,510,000; on 40-man roster

Bote has the distinction of being one of three players with a guaranteed contract for 2022, but he will be coming off his worst big-league season since debuting in 2018. Only five major-league players (minimum 325 plate appearances) produced a worse OPS+ than Bote’s 63, which also tied for him 22nd-lowest all-time by a Cubs hitter. It would be one thing if Bote’s defense was elite to offset any offensive shortcomings. While he gives the Cubs flexibility at second and third base, he has been replacement level over the last two years. Bote, who is set to earn $2.51 million next year, has minor-league options remaining and projects to be in a bench role with the potential for more playing time if the Cubs sustain infield injuries.

9. LHP Rex Brothers

2022 contract status: outrighted from roster, elected free agency

Brothers led Cubs pitchers with 57 appearances, 10 more than the next-closest reliever, Dan Winkler, who wasn’t on the team after Aug. 16. This says it all about how 2021 went for the organization.

10. IF/OF Kris Bryant

2022 contract status: free agent

Bryant should have been the guy the Cubs found a way to lock up to a long-term deal. His defensive versatility was a huge boost early in the season when manager David Ross had to navigate a variety of injuries. Offensively, Bryant’s all-around ability makes him valuable anywhere in the lineup. While nothing can be ruled out until a player signs elsewhere, it certainly felt like his time in a Cubs uniform ended with his trade to the San Francisco Giants, considering how the team honored him when he returned to Wrigley Field in September. The former National League MVP fittingly went out with an All-Star season, delivering a .267/.358/.503 slash line and 130 OPS+ for the Cubs. Despite not playing for the Cubs after July 28, Bryant finished fifth on the team in bWAR and first in fWAR.

11. C Erick Castillo

2022 contract status: outrighted to Triple-A Iowa; pre-arbitration

The Cubs’ long list of catchers used includes Castillo, who made his major-league debut Sept. 30 in Pittsburgh. He became the first Cubs player to wear No. 87 and one of only seven in MLB history to don the number. Castillo signed with the organization out of Venezuela in 2010 when he was 17 years old. He worked his way up from the Dominican Summer League to Triple A, where he played 40 games. Castillo, who cleared waivers in mid-October after being designated for assignment, is currently playing winter ball in Venezuela.

12. LHP Andrew Chafin

2022 contract status: free agent

It’s almost hard to believe, but Chafin was even better with the Oakland Athletics after a July trade. The lefty setup man was part of a lockdown back end of a great first-half Cubs bullpen. In one dominant stretch from May 8 through July 21, Chafin went 26 consecutive appearances (24⅓ innings) without allowing a run. His streak ended in his final appearance as a Cub when he failed to retire any of the four Arizona Diamondbacks hitters he faced July 24 and was charged with three earned runs. Chafin finished with the eighth-best ERA+ at 230 — the league average is 100 — between the Cubs and A’s. Chafin has a mutual option with the A’s for 2022. If he became a free agent and the Cubs were better positioned to be a postseason threat next year, Chafin would be an interesting candidate for a reunion on the North Side. Perhaps the two sides with reunite regardless.

13. C Robinson Chirinos

2022 contract status: free agent

The Cubs finally found some stability in their backup catcher role, which was decimated by multiple injuries, when they signed the 37-year-old Chirinos on July 5. Manager David Ross lauded Chirinos’ veteran presence and leadership, both of which were needed after the roster dismantling at the trade deadline. Chirinos’ professional baseball journey came full circle with the Cubs thanks to his 45 games as Willson Contreras’ backup. Chirinos initially signed with the organization 21 years ago as a teenager from Venezuela but never appeared in a game before the Cubs traded him in January 2011 to the Tampa Bay Rays as part of a seven-player trade that sent right-hander Matt Garza and two other players to Chicago. The Cubs need to find another reliable backup for 2022 to lessen Contreras’ load. Chirinos (107 OPS+) could be in play if he’s interested and the Cubs go the veteran backup route.

14. C Willson Contreras

2022 contract status: third and final year of arbitration; on 40-man roster

President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said after the season Contreras played too much and got worn down by the end of the year, stating “it’s hard to be an elite offensive player when your legs are gone.” Even so, Contreras finished with 21 home runs, his third 20-homer season (21 in 2017 and 24 in 2019). He joins Gabby Hartnett as the only Cubs catchers with three 20-homer seasons; Hartnett hit 24 in 1925, 37 in 1930 and 22 in 1934. If the Cubs and Contreras can’t reach agreement on a contract extension in the offseason, look for him to be the next notable on the trading block ahead of becoming a free agent after the 2023 season.

15. RHP Zach Davies

2022 contract status: free agent

Aside from being a finalist for the National League Gold Glove Award for pitchers, Davies’ first and likely only season in a Cubs uniform was forgettable on multiple levels. The impending free agent finished with a 5.78 ERA, 1.601 WHIP, 9.9 hits per nine innings, 4.6 walks per nine innings and a 74 ERA+ — all career worsts. Davies recorded a quality start in just 16% of his 32 starts while averaging 4.6 innings per outing, the first time he did not average more than five innings in his career. He surrendered at least seven earned runs in four starts in 2021, something he had done only once in 123 career starts entering the year. Had Davies, 28, been even a league-average pitcher, the Cubs might have considered bringing him back on a short-term deal given the questions surrounding their rotation and starting pitching depth. Instead, Davies will be best remembered as the lone major-leaguer the Cubs received among the five-player acquisition from the Padres in the Yu Darvish trade.

16. OF Greg Deichmann

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

Deichmann appeared in 14 games for the Cubs after being part of the two-player package they received for Chafin. Most of those came in pinch-hitting roles, going 4-for-30 overall with an RBI after earning the first call-up of his career. Deichmann didn’t show the power he displayed in the minors, failing to record an extra-base hit. Although he doesn’t project as a home run force, he’s capable of hitting the ball in the gaps and figures to be on the shuttle between Iowa and Chicago next year when the Cubs need another outfielder on the active roster because of player performance or injury.

17. IF Matt Duffy

2022 contract status: free agent

A lower back issue caused Duffy to miss 52 games between late May and July, and he returned a week before the trade deadline. His absence helped expose the offense’s deficiencies, leading Hoyer to declare in early July: “We need to be able to compete when we have injuries to anyone, not just, hey, we lose a couple of contact guys and then all of a sudden we’re not a functional offense. That’s a problem.” Duffy closed strong, producing 11 multihit games in the last month to give him a .287/.357/.381 slash line, 100 OPS+ and 1.5 fWAR on the season. One component that won’t show up on a stats page is Duffy’s leadership in the clubhouse. That became even more important after multiple Cubs leaders were jettisoned at the trade deadline. The 30-year-old Duffy will be a free agent, and a reunion would be worth exploring for the Cubs.

18. RHP Scott Effross

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

Effross, a 15th-round pick in 2015, made his major-league debut Aug. 29 against the Chicago White Sox. He bounced back well from allowing two runs in his first relief outing, giving up four runs in his next 13 appearances (14 innings) while striking out 17 and walking just one batter in that span. The converted sidearmer has deception with his four-pitch mix and intriguing potential for a Cubs bullpen that could use more swing-and-miss stuff.

19. OF Johneshwy Fargas

2022 contract status: outrighted to Triple A; pre-arbitration

Fargas saw limited playing time in Chicago, hitting .226 (7-for-31) with one triple and two RBIs in 15 games. Claimed off waivers from the Mets, Fargas produced two two-hit games.

20. 2B Trent Giambrone

2022 contract status: outrighted to Triple A; pre-arbitration

Giambrone’s unexpected call-up in the final week of the season due to the Cubs’ COVID-19 outbreak became the high point after losing his father to cancer at the beginning of the minor-league season. Giambrone collected two hits in five games, including a single on the first big-league pitch he saw. Giambrone, who was part of big-league camp in the spring, remains an in-season depth option at Triple A if the Cubs need an infielder on the roster.

21. C/1B Taylor Gushue

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration

Gushue’s brief stint featured a major-league debut that did not come at his primary position. Instead of playing catcher, Gushue’s first action required him entering the game at first base on June 30 — when the Cubs memorably blew a 7-0 lead in Milwaukee en route to a 15-7 loss — after Patrick Wisdom exited with a wrist injury. He appeared in two games, going 0-for-4, before getting designated for assignment to pave the way for Robinson Chirinos’ signing.

22. OF Ian Happ

2022 contract status: second-year arbitration eligible; on 40-man roster

Happ experienced the highest highs and lowest lows in an inconsistent 2021. The difference between the first half of his season and the second half was extreme. Between April and mid-August, a stretch of 103 games, Happ posted a .175/.284/.318 slash line with a .602 OPS, 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 28 RBIs. Contrast that with his final 45 games (185 plate appearances), when Happ hit .319 with a .395 on-base percentage, 1.045 OPS, 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 38 RBIs. The Cubs went into the season expecting Happ to fill the leadoff hitter role. His inconsistency contributed to the offense’s first-half issues that resulted in the roster dismantling. So which version is closer to who Happ is as a hitter? That’s what the front office must determine this offseason when Happ, 27, is in his second arbitration year. MLB Trade Rumors projects he will earn $6.5 million for 2022.

23. RHP Kyle Hendricks

2022 contract status: earning $14 million; on 40-man roster

Hendricks had an uncharacteristic season by his standards. He delivered the worst overall season of his eight-year career despite an 18-game stretch from May to August in which he recorded a 2.89 ERA — that’s how poorly Hendricks’ other 14 starts went. He led the majors in hits allowed (200), while the 31 home runs he surrendered ranked sixth. But when he was locked in and in a good rhythm on the mound, Hendricks remained reliable and looked like the pitcher who developed into the Cubs’ top starter. His 19 quality starts tied for ninth in the majors. Hendricks, who turns 32 in December, is under contract for two more seasons with a team option for 2024. Ideally, the Cubs will look to maximize these next few years with a starting pitcher of Hendricks’ caliber atop the rotation. Expect Hendricks to make the necessary corrections and put up career norms next year.

24. OF Michael Hermosillo

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

Hermosillo was one of the feel-good stories in a disappointing year on the North Side. He grew up a Cubs fan in Ottawa, Ill., and initially committed to play football at the University of Illinois before forgoing the gridiron to begin his pro baseball career with the Los Angeles Angels out of high school. Hermosillo signed a minor-league deal in the offseason and got a shot in mid-August after raking at Triple A. He homered in his first start as a Cub in Cincinnati and showed flashes of power in 16 games before suffering a season-ending left forearm strain in early September. Hermosillo would fit the Cubs in 2022 as a platoon matchup/bench player — perhaps in a tandem with Rafael Ortega — aided by his ability to play all three outfield spots and cover ground. He also possesses a good mix of some big-league experience while remaining on the younger side, not turning 27 until January. However, Hermosillo does not have any minor-league options remaining, which could work against the Cubs bringing him back if they prioritize roster flexibility.

25. RHP Codi Heuer

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

The Cubs valued getting big-league talent back in the Craig Kimbrel trade, acquiring Heuer and second baseman Nick Madrigal from the White Sox. Heuer quickly showed why the Cubs coveted the 25-year-old reliever. It did not take long for him to establish himself as one of Ross’ key options in high-leverage situations during the last two months of the season. Armed with a fastball averaging 96 mph to complement a slider and changeup, tweaking his fastball once he joined the Cubs helped turn around his season after posting a 5.12 ERA in 40 appearances with the Sox. Heuer needs to cut down on walks, but he’s positioned to be an important piece in the back end of the bullpen. How Ross looks to use him will depend in part on whom the Cubs add to the bullpen in the offseason.

26. OF Jason Heyward

2022 contract status: earning $22 million; on 40-man roster

A concussion ended Heyward’s year prematurely, and his offensive production challenged his 2016 season for the worst of his 12 seasons. Of course, 2016 ended in a World Series title and his noteworthy rain-delay speech during Game 7. Heyward was unable to carry over his success in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, when he put up a .265/.392/.456 line and a 129 OPS+ in 50 games. Heyward, 32, has two years left on his contract, earning $22 million each season. The lack of long-term deals currently on the payroll won’t hinder the Cubs as they look to retool in the offseason. Heyward’s greatest value at the moment is his veteran status and leadership, something Ross needs more of in the clubhouse.

27. C P.J. Higgins

2022 contract status: outrighted to Triple A; pre-arbitration

Higgins, one of three catchers on the injured list at the end of the season, didn’t get much time to make an impression with what he can do at the big-league level. He appeared in nine games (25 plate appearances) before sustaining a right forearm injury that required season-ending surgery to repair the flexor tendon. Higgins is well-regarded within the organization and could be a backup option at some point next year depending on how the Cubs approach the role in the offseason and when he is fully recovered from the surgery.

28. IF Nico Hoerner

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

When Hoerner is healthy, he adds an element to the lineup the Cubs don’t have enough of: a contact hitter with speed and athleticism. The problem has been staying healthy. Hoerner played only 44 games (170 plate appearances) because of three separate injuries that cost him time on the IL — a left forearm strain, left hamstring strain and right oblique strain. The oblique issue sidelined him for almost eight weeks at the end of the season; he returned briefly for five games before the discomfort resurfaced to close the book on his year. How much the Cubs can count on Hoerner for 2022 is one of the questions they must answer in the offseason. It’s too early into Hoerner’s career to label him injury-prone, but the Cubs will need to weigh what the right frequency of playing time is to keep him on the field.

29. RHP Jake Jewell

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration

Jewell signed as a free agent last November and got a shot in the bullpen at the end of July. He was predominantly used in games the Cubs trailed or were getting blown out, appearing in only 10 games between July 29 and Aug. 25. Jewell had a 9.90 ERA (11 earned runs in 10 innings) before the Cubs designated him for assignment, and the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed him off waivers.

30. RHP Craig Kimbrel

2022 contract status: $16 million club option picked up by White Sox

When Kimbrel signed a three-year deal with an option in June 2019, it’s safe to say both sides envisioned things turning out differently. But he did end his Cubs career back on top as one of best closers in the game, putting up some silly numbers in the process. A 0.49 ERA, 23 saves, 46.7 K% and 0.709 WHIP in 36⅔ innings made him the top available reliever at the trade deadline. The Cubs turned Kimbrel into two big-league players in Heuer and second baseman Nick Madrigal, both of whom are expected to play important roles next year. Even so, it’s easy to wonder what the Cubs could have done in the postseason the last three years with this version of the possible future Hall of Famer.

31. IF/OF Tyler Ladendorf

2022 contract status: outrighted to Triple A; pre-arbitration

Ladendorf hadn’t played in a big-league game since Aug. 16, 2016, before he pinch-hit in the penultimate game of the regular season. Brought up because of the Cubs’ COVID-19 situation, the lone at-bat — a groundout to third — represented Ladendorf’s only major-league action of the season. The 33-year-old Ladendorf is a local product, graduating from Maine West High School, and a former second-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in 2008. He spent the 2020 season playing for the independent Chicago Dogs.

32. C José Lobaton

2022 contract status: free agent

The Cubs were digging deep to find a viable backup catcher during the season because of injuries and instability. They added Lobaton, 37, to the active roster June 16 — bringing him back to the majors for the first time since 2018 with the Mets — but less than two weeks later, his season ended on a hard collision at first base to end a 2-1 loss in Milwaukee. He sustained a right shoulder strain, landing him on the IL. In six games, Lobaton went 0-for-11 and was a liability in the run game. Opposing teams stole seven bases off Lobaton, who failed to throw out a runner. Lobaton is Triple-A depth at this point in his career.

33. RHP Dillon Maples

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration

Although Maples recorded a 2.59 ERA in 28 games, his peripherals provide a better indication of his season and the struggles he experienced that eventually prompted the Cubs to designate him for assignment Sept. 19. Command issues that have plagued his career again were an issue in 2021. He walked 18% of batters faced, hit eight batters and uncorked five wild pitches, the latter two stats both career highs. Too much variance from appearance to appearance made it tough for Maples to be counted on in high-leverage spots. He maintained a strikeout rate close to his career average, but the Cubs decided to look at other bullpen options in September. Maples went unclaimed on waivers.

34. OF Jake Marisnick

2022 contract status: free agent

Marisnick filled his platoon/bench role well, enough so that the Padres traded for him. Marisnick showed some power and speed with six doubles, three triples and five home runs. He doesn’t draw many walks, though, limiting his effectiveness when he’s not on a good hitting stretch.

35. OF Nick Martini

2022 contract status: outrighted to Triple A; pre-arbitration

Martini, a Crystal Lake native, played 25 games between two call-ups, serving as a fifth outfielder. His September promotion was cut short by going on the COVID-19 IL during the final week of the season. Martini didn’t get enough consistent playing time to get a good look at what he could do with regular at-bats. His 4-for-4 game in Pittsburgh on Sept. 28 represented nearly half of his hits with the Cubs (10-for 37). Although Martini had only one extra-base hit, a double, he showed his power during pregame batting practice, routinely putting on a show. Whether it’s with the Cubs or elsewhere, Martini should again serve as Triple-A outfield depth in 2022 with an opportunity to get to the majors whenever there are injuries or subpar performances from reserve outfielders.

36. RHP Trevor Megill

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

While Megill, 27, possesses the type of velocity that makes him attractive as a reliever — he averaged 96.3 mph on his four-seam fastball in 2021 — he didn’t miss many bats with the pitch, which accounted for 63.3% of his pitches thrown. Too many of those caught the middle of the plate, and hitters feasted, batting .364 with a .636 slugging percentage off his four-seamer. His main secondary pitch, a curveball, got slugged as well when it wasn’t generating whiffs, as batters owned a .350 average and .700 slugging percentage against it. There were moments Megill flashed really good stuff, reflected in his 26.1% strikeout rate and limited walks (eight in 28 relief outings). But the Cubs need more reliability from Megill, particularly with his fastball location, if he’s going to be more than an extra arm on the shuttle back and forth between the majors and Triple A.

37. RHP Ryan Meisinger

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration

Meisinger survived 16 days on the roster in August and pitched in seven games. Only two of those appearances were clean outings. Meisinger, who signed as a free agent in March, was designated for assignment after surrendering three runs on two hits while issuing two walks in 1⅓ innings in the Cubs’ 17-13 loss to the White Sox on Aug. 27. The Dodgers claimed him on waivers, ending his six-month stint in the organization.

38. RHP Shelby Miller

2022 contract status: free agent

After opting out of the 2020 season because of the pandemic, Miller came into camp looking to earn a spot on the Cubs pitching staff. An impressive spring performance didn’t land him an opening-day roster spot; however, an opt-out clause in his contract resulted in the Cubs bringing him up from the alternate site April 14. His Cubs career went down from there. He failed to record an out in his Cubs debut, allowing all five Brewers batters to reach, including three walks, and he was charged with four runs. Miller responded with three more earned runs his next time out before throwing a scoreless inning April 21. It would stand as his final appearance as a Cub. He landed on the IL with a lower back sprain and missed more than a month before the Cubs activated him and immediately designated the veteran for assignment. Miller faced the Cubs twice in September with the Pirates, allowing a run in two innings. He hasn’t been the same since an All-Star season with the Atlanta Braves in 2015. He was an intriguing arm after what he showed in camp, but Miller couldn’t recapture the spring magic. While that reclamation project didn’t pan out, the Cubs could look for that type of pitcher profile again to bring into camp.

39. RHP Alec Mills

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

Mills didn’t get his shot in the rotation until mid-June, instead being used out of the bullpen in situations that ranged from one-inning appearances to multi-inning usage. After starting 11 games in 2020 and 17 total the previous three years, Mills got a shot to build a case to stick in the Cubs rotation. He did just that, posting a 3.35 ERA in 11 starts over a two-month stretch. He produced one of the best starts of his career — his 2020 no-hitter aside — when he kept the White Sox in check with 8⅓ scoreless innings Aug. 28. Mills appeared to wear down in September, when he produced a 7.36 ERA in six starts. His 119 innings represented the most in his career. The Cubs need more hard throwers in 2022, namely among their starters, but Mills’ reliability and versatility will put him in play to at least make spot starts if not fill a similar role again on their pitching staff.

40. LHP Adam Morgan

2022 contract status: outrighted from roster, elected free agency

Injuries had plagued Morgan, 31, the previous two years in Philadelphia, culminating in left elbow flexor tendon repair that slightly delayed his ramp-up in spring training. A strong seven-week stint at Triple A gave the Cubs a glimpse of the old version, and after his call-up, further work with the big-league pitching staff got Morgan rolling. He threw eight consecutive scoreless outings (6⅓ innings) from Aug. 1-18, and he recorded a 0.77 ERA (one earned run in 11⅔ innings) in 15 appearances between July 17 and Aug. 18. The lefty’s best value came against left-handed hitters, holding them to a .125 average (7-for-56). Morgan scuffled at the end of the season, giving up four runs over his last three outings. The Cubs need more veteran relievers, and Morgan fits the profile as an arm worth bringing back.

41. RHP Tommy Nance

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

Nance made his major-league debut May 17 and began his career with 11⅓ consecutive scoreless innings. However, the 30-year-old’s control issues that were a problem at times during his minor-league career returned. Nance followed his scoreless innings streak with an 11.94 ERA (23 earned runs in 17⅓ innings) in his last 15 outings and closed the season on the COVID-19 IL. Despite a 95 mph fastball and effective curveball, at this point Nance isn’t a factor for the bullpen unless he starts missing more bats (25 hits, five homers allowed in 28⅔ innings). If he sticks on the 40-man roster through the offseason and into the regular season, Nance will have a chance to earn a promotion and prove his struggles were a blip.

42. OF Rafael Ortega

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

Depending on whom they add in the offseason, Ortega might have showed enough in 103 games and 330 plate appearances to open next season as the Cubs leadoff hitter. At the very least, he appears to be a viable platoon player against right-handed pitchers. His memorable moments included being the fifth Cub in the last 14 years to hit three homers in a game, a group that includes Kris Bryant twice, Dioner Navarro and Aramis Ramirez. Ortega also became just the third player in the Expansion Era to hit a leadoff home run and steal home in a game, joining the Montreal Expos’ Ron LeFlore (1980 versus the Dodgers) and the Minnesota Twins’ Dan Gladden (1988 versus the Blue Jays), according to Elias Sports Bureau.

43. C Tyler Payne

2022 contract status: outrighted to Triple A; pre-arbitration

Payne, the first big-leaguer out of West Virginia State University since 1988, became the eighth backup catcher the Cubs needed when Contreras landed on the injured list on the final day of the season. He entered as a pinch hitter in the fifth and remained in the game.

44. OF Joc Pederson

2022 contract status: free agent

The Cubs pitched an opportunity to play every day as a way to attract Pederson — who typically did not play versus lefties while on the Dodgers — to join the team on a one-year deal with a mutual option. Pederson hit well enough (.230/.300/.418) for the Cubs to flip him in July to the Atlanta Braves for a prospect lottery ticket in 1B/DH Bryce Ball. The Cubs have the financial flexibility and potential playing time to pursue similar signings in the offseason as they build their roster.

45. 1B/OF Alfonso Rivas

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

A late August call-up, Rivas played in 18 games for the Cubs before going on the 10-day injured list with a season-ending right middle finger tendon injury. Rivas displayed good bat control and contact-hitting ability. Coming off the bench didn’t appear to faze Rivas, 25, in his first big-league action. He went 4-for-6 as a pinch hitter and hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, including a career-high seven-game hitting streak from Sept. 12-19. Rivas got work in the corner outfield spots, expanding his defensive versatility beyond first base, which will serve him well in 2022 and beyond. That might not be enough to get him a bench job to open the season, but if he continues to hit for contact, Rivas could force the Cubs to give him another look.

46. 1B Anthony Rizzo

2022 contract status: free agent

Will either side regret not finding common ground on a contract extension to ensure Rizzo finished his career as a Cub? The player has more to lose in this scenario, given Rizzo’s fan-favorite status and being the face of the rebuild-turned-World Series champions. Maybe Rizzo eventually finds his way back to the North Side as he goes through the free agency process, but right now the team seems content moving forward and creating a new identity for this iteration of the franchise as the front office focuses on building “the next great Cubs team.”

47. RHP Manuel Rodríguez

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

Rodríguez impressed in his major-league debut, striking out two in an inning versus the Washington Nationals. The 25-year-old reliever showed he has the stuff to stick in the majors, highlighted by a 2.40 ERA and .154 average against in his first 16 appearances. Right shoulder inflammation shut him down for the season after four disastrous outings between Sept. 7-16 (eight earned runs and 11 runs in 2⅔ innings). Featuring a fastball that sits at 97 mph — putting him in the 95th percentile in the league — Rodríguez possesses the stuff to be a back-end arm in the Cubs bullpen. He got ample looks in high-leverage spots. Now the question is whether he can put it all together and be a key piece in the Cubs’ next top-notch ‘pen.

48. IF Andrew Romine

2022 contract status: free agent

Andrew Romine provided one of the highlights of 2021, taking White Sox reliever — and former Cub — Craig Kimbrel deep in the bottom of the eighth on Aug. 6, tying the game with the three-run homer. Romine’s homer was his first in the majors in more than four years; fittingly, given the Cubs season, they lost in extra innings after surrendering four runs in the 10th. Romine, well-liked among his teammates, gave the Cubs needed clubhouse leadership after he was called up July 31. Teaming with his younger brother, Austin, was a first for the siblings and created a nice moment when they were used as a battery in a blowout loss to the Brewers in September. Designated for assignment Sept. 6, Romine played out the remaining season at Iowa. Romine, who turns 36 in December, would be a good veteran to have at Triple A if he continues playing.

49. C Austin Romine

2022 contract status: free agent

When the Cubs signed Austin Romine in January, they expected the veteran catcher to take some of the workload off Contreras. Instead, Romine appeared in just 28 games because of three separate stints on the IL, the longest and most serious of which was a left wrist sprain sustained in late April. That injury set off the Cubs’ revolving backup catcher situation and contributed to Contreras starting more games behind the plate than the organization would like to see in the future. The Cubs again need to solve who will be the No. 2 catcher in the offseason.

50. RHP Michael Rucker

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

Rucker earned his first career save Sept. 19 against the Brewers, stranding three inherited runners, to make him the 12th pitcher to record a save for the Cubs this season, a single-season franchise high. The previous record was nine Cubs with at least one save, set in 1970 and 2019. Rucker flashed intriguing swing-and-miss stuff, striking out multiple batters in nine of his 20 appearances with a 28.3% strikeout rate. Rucker, who had a 3.09 ERA (four earned runs in 11⅔ innings) in his last 10 outings, closed the year strong.

51. LHP Kyle Ryan

2022 contract status: free agent; second-year arb eligible

Ryan certainly racked up the miles in 2021. The Cubs recalled or optioned Ryan seven times between late April and mid-August while also designating him for assignment twice. The second time, in August, ended Ryan’s three years in the organization. He elected for free agency Aug. 17 and did not join a new organization by the end of the season. In the past two years, Ryan struggled to replicate his success in 2019 — 3.54 ERA, 3.85 FIP, 61 innings, 73 games, 125 ERA+. Ryan had a combined 5.90 ERA, 6.70 FIP and 76 ERA+ in 31 games (29 innings) in 2020-21.

52. RHP Adrian Sampson

2022 contract status: outrighted to Triple A; pre-arbitration

Count Sampson among the Cubs’ unlikely 2021 success stories. He hadn’t pitched in a big-league game since a below-average 2019 season on the Texas Rangers. Signed by the Cubs in May, Sampson quickly became one of their most reliable pitchers. Whether it was as a starter (3.00 ERA in five starts) or reliever (2.38 ERA in eight games), Sampson did a good job limiting damage. All seven homers he allowed as a starter were solo shots. Look for Sampson to try to turn his success into a guaranteed contract. If he can’t find what he’s looking for, the Cubs could do worse than Sampson, 30, as depth and a potential versatile, multi-inning pitcher.

53. 1B Frank Schwindel

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

There are plenty of impressive numbers to highlight from Schwindel’s sizzling two months with the Cubs. He led the National League in hitting (.342) after getting called up and was second in the majors in that span to the White Sox’s Luis Robert. But perhaps more impressive, Schwindel recorded 25 multi-hit games, tying Contreras for the most by a Cub for the entire season even though Contreras played 72 more games than the 29-year-old rookie, whom the Cubs claimed off waivers July 18. Schwindel’s performance gives the Cubs an internal option at first base and allows them to allocate resources to bolster other spots on the roster if they believe what they saw from him is sustainable.

54. IF Eric Sogard

2022 contract status: free agent

Sogard lasted surprisingly long on the 26-man active roster despite his offensive shortcomings and, at best, average defense. Although Sogard became a go-to pinch hitter, his minus-0.7 bWAR rated as the worst among Cubs hitters, edging Bote, who amassed a minus-0.6 bWAR but played in 19 more games and tallied 147 more plate appearances than the journeyman infielder.

55. LHP Justin Steele

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

The Cubs need to develop starting pitchers, and Steele’s emergence, first in the bullpen and then transitioning to the rotation, could go a long way in addressing that issue. Steele didn’t experience the same success starting as he did pitching in relief for the Cubs, but the organization needed him to gain starting experience so he can potentially help them in that role for 2022. Steele’s best start came in his last start, tossing seven scoreless innings at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. It was a good building point for Steele; however, he needs to cut down his walks (20 in nine starts) and attack the zone. His upside is obvious, but like most young pitchers, he needs to refine and more consistently put it all together to stick as a starter.

56. RHP Kohl Stewart

2022 contract status: outrighted to Triple A; pre-arbitration

The Cubs signed Stewart, the No. 4 pick in the 2013 draft by the Twins, to a one-year major-league contract despite the 27-year-old not pitching since 2019, having opted out of the 2020 season. They didn’t get a very long look at Stewart, and what they saw was mediocre. Stewart made just four appearances (three starts) before ending the season on the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

57. RHP Robert Stock

2022 contract status: outrighted to Triple A by Mets; pre-arbitration

A spot start was the lone Cubs appearance on Stock’s ledger, which coincided as his first major-league start. Stock walked six batters and was tagged for five runs in four innings June 16 versus the New York Mets at Citi Field. The Mets claimed Stock off waivers from the Cubs a week later. The hard-throwing Stock has always lit up the radar gun but hasn’t been able to command his stuff well enough to stick in the majors.

58. RHP Pedro Strop

2022 contract status: free agent

The reunion between the Cubs and Strop got off to a shaky start when he violated COVID-19 protocols by dining indoors with two Cleveland players. Strop went on to pitch in only two games in mid-April, throwing a pair of scoreless innings. He was a temporary addition amid COVID-19-related moves, and he became a free agent two weeks later. The mutual respect and admiration between the Cubs and Strop remained apparent. It would not be a surprise if he rejoins the organization once his playing career is over.

59. RHP Ryan Tepera

2022 contract status: free agent

Tepera didn’t get the same level of attention as Chafin or Kimbrel, but though he was somewhat under the radar among the back-end relievers, he was a key cog for the Cubs bullpen’s strong first-half performance. Ross’ ability to use Tepera in high-leverage spots between the sixth and eighth innings made the bullpen deeper and allowed him to save Chafin and Kimbrel for the eighth and ninth. Tepera, who had a 2.91 ERA in 43 appearances for the Cubs, set himself up well to be valued in free agency.

60. RHP Keegan Thompson

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

The Cubs are counting on some combination of Thompson, Steele and Alzolay to pitch meaningful innings for them in 2022. How many of those come as a starter versus reliever for Thompson will depend partly on whether he can maintain an aggressive, attacking approach on the mound when he starts. He needs to throw more strikes and avoid putting himself in bad spots. Thompson showed that much more frequently out of the bullpen, where he posted 15 straight innings without allowing an earned run to begin his career, the third-longest streak in Cubs history. The Cubs need to figure out what they have in Thompson in 2022, which role might yield more consistency and how he can best help them.

61. OF Trayce Thompson

2022 contract status: outrighted to Triple A; pre-arbitration

The Cubs acquired Thompson in a May trade with the Diamondbacks, and he got a call-up in September to play in the majors for the first time since 2018. Thompson crushed left-handers, hitting .462 (6-for-13) with three homers and eight RBIs. He still displays the athleticism and power that made him the White Sox’s second-round pick in 2009.

62. IF Ildemaro Vargas

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration

Vargas left the organization the same way the Cubs acquired him: via a waiver claim. He played in nine games before the Cubs designated the infielder for assignment in mid-May, and the Pirates claimed him. Vargas was valuable defensively off the bench thanks to his experience playing six positions. His bat doesn’t add much to the lineup, and he became expendable.

63. RHP Rowan Wick

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

Wick’s odd intercoastal issue that bothered him from the start of spring finally dissipated, allowing him to join the active roster Aug. 10. In a possible audition for 2022, Wick converted 5 of 8 save opportunities. He’s expected to factor into the later innings in some capacity, even if Ross and the Cubs ultimately decide he better serves the team in a non-closer role. The Cubs relied on the bullpen to cover up deficiencies in the rotation during the first half of the season, and they might need to put together another solid ‘pen if they don’t make notable changes to the rotation. Wick will be a big part of whether the group is a deep unit.

64. LHP Brad Wieck

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

An irregular heartbeat landed Wieck on the 60-day IL and required his second heart ablation procedure in two years. The lefty had been dominant before the health issue. Wieck did not allow a run in 15 appearances, spanning 17 innings, while tallying multiple strikeouts in seven of those relief outings. If Wieck is full go in the spring, he should be in the mix for one of the left-handed relief roles.

65. RHP Trevor Williams

2022 contract status: third-year arb eligible with Mets

The Cubs took a flier on Williams with a one-year, $2.5 million deal, hoping to get him back to the version he was early in his career. An appendectomy hindered Williams, but he pitched well enough for the Mets to want him as part of the Báez trade. These low-risk, high-upside free-agent deals work with what the Cubs are trying to build.

66. RHP Dan Winkler

2022 contract status: free agent

When things got bad for Winkler, they got bad real fast. He had skirted trouble for most of the season, though his under-3.00 ERA was a bit misleading and not indicative of how he was pitching. It all came to a head in three appearances from Aug. 10-16, when he surrendered 13 runs and 12 earned runs in 1⅔ innings, retiring just five of the 21 batters he faced. Winkler was subsequently designated for assignment and released. He did not sign with another organization before the season ended.

67. 3B Patrick Wisdom

2022 contract status: pre-arbitration; on 40-man roster

A May 25 promotion didn’t prevent Wisdom from putting up record-breaking home run totals. Wisdom, a finalist for the National League Silver Slugger award at third base, broke Kris Bryant’s franchise rookie homer record (26 in 2015) with 28. Wrist soreness and then a trip to the COVID-19 IL prevented him from adding to that total as he missed the final seven games. His home run figure led all NL rookies and was third-most among all major-league rookies behind Ryan Mountcastle (33) and Adolis Garcia (31). When Wisdom got hot at the plate, look out. He became the eighth Cub since 1970 — and first since Bryant in 2016 — to record two separate eight-game stretches with six or more homers. Wisdom displayed great defense at third base and got time at first base and the corner outfield spots, which gives Ross more options. Wisdom’s high strikeout frequency (40.8%) makes it tough for him to be one of the top hitters in a lineup, but he would serve the Cubs well as a complementary power bat.

68. C Tony Wolters

2022 contract status: third-year arb eligible

Wolters was the first man up when the Cubs needed another backup catcher after Austin Romine’s injury days into the season. He lasted five weeks — even playing 1⅓ innings at second base — before the Cubs put him through waivers and returned him to Iowa. The Cubs released him Aug. 2, and he signed with the Dodgers a week later to spend the rest of the year at their Triple-A affiliate.

69. RHP Brandon Workman

2022 contract status: free agent

Remember him? Workman didn’t make it through April before the Cubs moved on from the veteran. They thought they could get something out of Workman on a one-year, $1 million contract. But he didn’t have a great spring and didn’t pitch much better once the season started. The end came swiftly: Workman gave up a combined six runs (four earned) on back-to-back days in Atlanta at the end of April. He was released three days after his last appearance. Chalk up the Workman deal to a low-risk strategy that didn’t pay off.

