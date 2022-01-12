Former Illinois State baseball player, Tampa Bay bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez dies at 28

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays say bullpen catcher and former Illinois State player Jean Ramirez died unexpectedly this week. He was 28.

The team made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday, with baseball operations president Erik Neander describing the former minor league player as a "caring teammate and friend" who "exuded so much joy in all he did."

Tampa Ray didn't release details of the death, which it said occurred Monday.

"As we process this unexpected and difficult loss, we are grateful for the times we shared with Jean," Neander said.

Ramirez, a native of Puerto Rico who attended high school in Fort Worth, Texas, was a 28th-round draft pick out of ISU in 2016.

His best season as a Redbird was 2016 when he batted .271 with six home runs and 27 RBIs. He also hit .257 with four homers and 22 RBIs in 2015.

He played three years in Tampa Bay's minor league system before beginning a three-season stint as a bullpen catcher with the major league team in 2019.

"He brought so much passion and energy each day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to all who interacted with him," manager Kevin Cash said in a statement.

