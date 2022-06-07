Former CornBelters Dudley, McKenna picked for Frontier League Hall of Fame

NORMAL — Former Normal CornBelters Aaron Dudley and Pat McKenna have been selected to the Frontier League Hall of Fame.

The Belters played in the independent professional Frontier League from 2010-18 before switching to the summer collegiate Prospect League in 2019.

Dudley was a slugging first baseman who belted 57 home runs and hit .322 in four and a half seasons with Normal from 2013-17. He was a four-time Frontier League all-star.

He is the franchise leader with 290 RBIs and 120 doubles. Dudley also played in the Miami Marlins farm system.

Former Belters manager Brooks Carey’s 2017 prediction about Dudley proved to be on target.

"It's obvious to everyone he's had a Hall of Fame career," Carey said at the time. "He would have liked to be playing at higher levels of baseball. But if you're at a Hall of Fame level at the level you're at, that's pretty good."

McKenna was slick-fielding, power-hitting shortstop for the Belters from 2013-17. He also played in the San Diego Padres minor league system.

McKenna cracked a team-record 59 home runs with the Belters. His best season in Normal was 2015 with 22 homers, 70 RBIs and a.283 average.

Dudley and McKenna will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 20 at the Frontier League All-Star Game in Washington, Pa.

