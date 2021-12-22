David Ross’ 1st full season as Chicago Cubs manager had its bumps — including a major roster shakeup

When David Ross was named the 55th manager in Chicago Cubs history in October 2019, no one could have foreseen his unique debut season.

The pandemic-shortened 2020 season presented challenges for every team and manager, regardless of experience in the dugout. For Ross, 2021 represented his first full season at the helm, with plenty of highs and lows during the eight-month season — on top of continuing COVID-19 protocols.

Ross spoke with the Tribune during the final week of the season to discuss what he learned over the course of managing a 162-game schedule.

“Dealing with the frustration of losing in a positive way is a challenge for somebody who hasn’t been part of a lot of losing,” Ross, 44, said. “But there’s also an excitement in that and a moment for me to put impressions and teach and help guys learn to have real things that can help us in the future and relaying that to my coaching staff.

“The process shouldn’t change for me — it doesn’t matter what state the season is in, I still should do my process to win that game whether we’re in first place or we’re in fourth place. I have to do my best to feel prepared to set these guys up to win and sticking to that routine and not changing what I feel like is the winning ways shouldn’t adjust because of some new faces or names.”

The first-time manager inherited a veteran roster and a competitive window threatening to close. The expectations for 2021 centered on returning to the postseason for the sixth time in seven years in what likely would be the final hurrah with key players from the 2016 World Series title team.

But when the Cubs stumbled into July, a revamped big-league roster followed after the flurry of trades leading up to the deadline, allowing Ross to put his own mark on the team.

Among the changes Ross implemented after the trade deadline were team stretches before batting practice on the road and group video sessions to go over fundamentals and moments from games. There is more he wants to do, including on the minor-league and player development sides, generally noting how he wants players to be able to handle certain things when they get called up.

As one of six MLB managers who were big-league catchers, Ross has thought over the years what he would want to incorporate if he was in this position. Now that running the show is “90% mine,” Ross appreciates the challenges that come with such responsibility.

“That’s empowering and it makes you think a lot about what messaging I’m going to give and how that’s going to be,” Ross said. “If I tell you I value grinding at-bats, is that all of a sudden turning guys that are really good 0-0 fastball hitters into taking that and am I setting them up for failure? So I have to just see it through your lens, not just mine and what I’ve witnessed in winning so the messaging becomes a little tricky sometimes. You have to simplify messages and teach and communicate.

“That also has to be ciphered through emotions and frustrations from my voice. When I say things now, it’s not like being a player. It’s not like being in the front office. I am the manager and so if I walk up to (a player), I’m like, ‘What were you doing on that play?’ He’s like, ‘The manager hates me.’ No, no, I don’t hate you, we’re just trying to win. We’re trying to set up teaching moments.”

Ross learned the next day probably is better to have those types of conversations. While his 15 years in the majors helped lay the groundwork to become a manager, his growth in the position extends to understanding what he can handle and what he is going to tolerate over the course of a season.

“Where is that breaking point for me?” Ross said. “It’s a lot of internal questions and emotions as well as still trying to be a staple of leadership and calm and consistency.”

Ross is entering the final guaranteed year of his contract, which includes a team option for 2023. The Cubs are expected to pick up the option, and the organization would like to extend his deal or rework it to add years beyond 2023. Ross is 105-117 as Cubs manager, including a 34-26 record and division title in 2020.

The lockout does not prevent teams from agreeing to contracts with managers or coaches. During his end-of-season availability, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer acknowledged preliminary talks with Ross. Hoyer commended Ross for learning on the job, maintaining good morale and running the staff well.

“Our hope certainly is David’s here for a long time,” Hoyer said in October.

Ross took the job after the 2019 season knowing the Cubs could look quite different in a year or two. Although Ross noted with a chuckle, “I don’t think in my mind I ever thought it was going to be one day,” referencing the trades of Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel in the final 24 hours of July’s deadline.

“We may go younger for a minute, it was definitely on the radar,” Ross said. “There was a number of things that we were unsure of, but that definitely was talked about. I think part of being a new manager and being able to be around winning and a lot of success and to be able to shape a younger group into what that is, is also really exciting and fun for me as well.”

The final two months of the Cubs’ 71-91 season created opportunities to promote and evaluate internal options. That extends to self-assessment and reflection for Ross in critiquing his own performance. Part of this process includes asking for feedback from players, such as veteran outfielder Jason Heyward, who knows Ross well from five seasons as teammates between Atlanta and Chicago.

Receiving honest insight from a variety of perspectives — players, coaches, front office personnel — is just another piece to Ross’ quest to improve and succeed as Cubs manager.

“I try to look in the mirror a lot when things aren’t going right and see how I’m affecting situations before I start getting into others,” Ross said. “I like to be self aware first. It can be hard, but there’s challenges up and down and that’s the growth that I need. I don’t think I would be the best manager I can be moving forward if I always had an Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, Kris Bryant holding down the fort.

“Some of these challenges have made me better, no doubt about that. Trying to do more with less is a powerful thing.”

