Cubs manager David Ross apologizes for gesture caught on TV

  0
Cubs manager David Ross

Cubs manager David Ross walks on the field before a game against the Mets on July 14, 2022, at Wrigley Field.

 ARMANDO L. SANCHEZ, CHICAGO TRIBUNE

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross received a reminder that eyes are always on the dugout.

Ross was captured extending his middle fingers toward the San Francisco Giants dugout by Marquee Sports Network’s TV broadcast Thursday during the Cubs’ 4-2 loss.

Ross on Friday apologized for his “poor taste.”

“It’s kind of my hello to a friend of mine on the other side and just got caught on camera,” Ross explained. “I should definitely know better. I don’t want any kids out there given the birds to anybody. It’s not the way I want to represent this organization or myself or my family. I’m sorry I got caught on TV.”

Ross wouldn’t specify the person his gesture was directed toward on the Giants. However, it reportedly was meant for Giants outfielder Joc Pederson, who spent the first half of the 2021 season on the Cubs before a July trade to the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

“It definitely got the person’s attention, yes,” Ross said. “Let’s just leave it at that.”

