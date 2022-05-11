Conn: Minor league games offer more affordable, more personalized experience

I grew up in a one-ballgame-a-year family.

Starting around 1983, we’d make a mostly annual trek to Busch Stadium in St. Louis, often with an aunt, uncle and cousins.

As a parent now, I know why we didn't go more often — taking your family to a Cardinals game is expensive. And, as my dad also surely discovered, the older I get, the more I dread the parking, traffic, crowds and close quarters at Busch.

I didn’t attend my first minor league baseball game until my 30s. Since the pandemic, I haven’t been back to Busch, but I have been to Peoria Chiefs Class A games at Dozer Park both last year and, recently, this season.

I have to say: I don’t really miss Busch.

Don’t mistake this as any sort of put down of the Cardinals game day experience. When the Cardinals are playing well and in the pennant race — and most years they are — the feeling in that stadium and city is electric. We’ll definitely go back to Busch.

But there’s something to be said for the personal touch and affordability of the minor league game.

I attended the April 30 and May 1 games at Dozer Park between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Peoria Chiefs with my son Sully and my friend Nick. I bought tickets directly behind the home dugout for the first game and visitors dugout for the second. All three seats together for the two games ($96) was still only about half of what one of a comparable seat would cost for one game at Busch. Concessions at Dozer aren’t cheap, but still more affordable than at MLB games.

Sitting behind the home dugout, it turns out, is the key to getting a ball. My 14-year-old son could’ve brought home a dozen if he’d wanted, but limited it to two — one to use to play catch with and one to get signed.

After the two games, the ball he kept for signing was full of signatures of many of the major prospect from both teams.

And he didn’t even really have to work that hard. He did, with some other much more professional autograph seekers, peek into the Timber Rattlers dugout before and after the game and managed to get the Brewers’ top prospect Sal Frelick and pitching prospect Antoine Kelly to sign the ball.

Then, before the second game, we spotted starting pitcher and Cardinals No. 8 overall prospect Michael McGreevy warming up in the outfield. We went out to watch him and, at one point, he walked directly toward us like he’d seen Sully and was going to sign for him. It turned out he was just using the wall at that exact spot for his pregame stretches, but he told Sully he’d catch him after the game in the concourse area.

The games themselves — at least the two we watched — were also different from what the MLB product is at this point. There’s a lot of controversy about the pitch clock, but it keeps things moving. For whatever reason, there were more balls put in play — not just the walks and strikeouts the MLB game has become known for. I don’t know if it’s a sign of good things to come or the minor league game is just different right now, but it was considerably more exciting to watch all the batted balls, base running and defensive plays in the field.

At an MLB game, you might know who most if not all the players are. But unless you follow your team’s farm system closely, you’re not going to know any names at Class A. A little pregame research goes a long way.

The Chiefs are a Cardinals affiliate and the Timber Rattles are with the Brewers. I spent five minutes looking through their top prospects and made some notes on my phone. When Frelick led off the game for the Timber Rattlers, we knew we were looking at the top prospect in the Brewers system. When Masyn Winn led off for the Chiefs in the bottom of the first, we knew we were looking at the No. 5 prospect in the Cardinals organization.

Dozer Park advertises following Sunday games (and this happens at every Sunday home game) players would be signing autographs in the concourse. Since McGreevy had told Sully he’d be there, we expected to find him. But we found the entire team. Sully quickly identified McGreevy, Winn and any other top 100 organizational prospects, and a couple other guys who’d had good weekends for good measure.

On the way home, Sully couldn’t stop talking about this ball. He said: “Even if it’s never worth anything, it’ll always be a great memory.” And, who knows? Maybe Winn is the next Cardinals superstar — he sure looked like it that weekend. We’ll be following him — another fun aspect of getting to know the players while they’re in the minors.

We’ll definitely be back to Peoria. We've also visited Modern Woodman Park in Davenport, Iowa, and will likely hit up the Quad Cities again soon — it's worth the drive for the bridge and Mississippi River views.

Have a great minor league experience to share or recommendation for another minor league destination within driving distance of Central Illinois? Email me or justin.conn@lee.net.

Justin Conn is the Lee Sports Illinois & Indiana Director.

