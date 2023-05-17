John Mozeliak has been great for St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He’s been a part of the franchise since 1995 and running the show since 2007. If he ever left the franchise, he’d be sought after.

But Mo had a really bad week that his team has helped him get out of by finally playing like the team they’re supposed to be.

It looks like things are returning to normal in the world of the Cardinals, but the whole episode of the President of Baseball Operations pulling starting catcher Willson Contreras from his defensive duties after he just agreed to pay him $87.5 million in the next five years was the weirdest thing Mozeliak has done in 16 years on the job.

Baseball is a weird sport. Really good teams can have really bad months. I don’t know if the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals are a really good team, but they did have a really bad month. Before this stretch of seven wins in nine games entering Wednesday night's game, they were 10-24 — their worst start in 50 years.

But a quick look at the roster and deeper dive into their numbers showed maybe it wasn’t as bad as it looked. The starting pitching was never expected to be a strength. Some correction to the mean with both the offense, which was getting on base but struggling to drive runners in, and pitching (not great but not THIS bad) seemed in order.

That’s what made Mozeliak’s meltdown so baffling. He’s been around too long to be making these kinds of flubs.

The Cardinals’ starting five doesn’t have a pitcher with an ERA under Jordan Montgomery's 4.21. Before the season started, the staff was the team’s biggest concern. Miles Mikolas (4.91 ERA) has been better lately and Jack Flaherty (5.24) was outstanding on Monday, but there’s been a lot more bad than good. Steven Matz (5.62) is owed $25 million after this year to pitch in 2024 and 2025.

This isn’t a new problem for the Cardinals, and Mozeliak has done a good job in past years of finding late help — Jon Lester and JA Happ in 2021; Jose Quintana and Montgomery last year.

But the exceptionally bad start seemed to trigger a level of panic not previously seen in Mozeliak. He apparently didn't consider blaming the defense of the catcher he just committed to for the next five years would also not reflect well on him — did he not know his $87.5 million catcher wasn't as good a defensive player as previous backstop Yadier Molina (arguably the best defensive catcher ever)?

He didn't handle anything about the situation well. First it was said Contreras would be playing in the outfield, then that was taken back. Then he insinuated to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal that he should've traded Lars Nootbaar or Brendan Donovan and a minor league arm for a better defensive catcher in Sean Murphy when he had the chance in the offseason.

Let’s give some credit where credit is due here. He didn’t double down on the Contreras thing. They waited exactly nine games to put him back at catcher. Hopefully that will be the end of that and it’s something we say, “Remember that? That was weird,” by season’s end.

Most organizations would kill for a Mozeliak. He has shrewdly loaded the roster and minor league system with talent while always keeping a competitive product on the field. It’s been a 15-year run of winning seasons heading into this year, with a World Series in 2011, pennant in 2013 and 10 playoff appearances in that stretch, including the past four seasons.

But he’s not above criticism. Sometimes he does seem to make moves or stick with players to prove himself right. Paul DeJong is looking great right now and I’ll always be a fan of the guy himself. But this feels like his 15th chance, and it’s hard not to feel like the other shoe is about to drop. Jordan Hicks is a similar case. Flaherty, too. And now Matz.

Blaming Contreras for the mistakes Mozeliak made in the offseason by not addressing the pitching situation, though, was a new level of trying to cover his ass. It was reckless, and definitely worth watching.

The team announced Wednesday Matthew Liberatore would be brought up from Triple-A for a start (and hopefully more). Don't be surprised to see more Memphis arms and deals made for at least one starter and some bullpen help.

But if he doubles down, continuing to insist Matz, Flaherty and 41-year-old Adam Wainwright are the answers in the rotation, we may be looking at the beginning of the end for Mozeliak in St. Louis.

