I don’t remember the first time I heard Mike Shannon’s voice …

I can hear it in the car with my dad, the wind blowing in my face on summer nights.

I remember a campfire with his voice as the soundtrack, and people walking by asking, “What’s the score?”

I can hear his voice coming out of the little silver transistor radio that helped keep me from getting scared in my upstairs bedroom — him and Jack Buck calling Bob Forsch’s second no-hitter in 1983.

Jack’s son Joe Buck said it best in 2021 when Shannon retired after exactly 50 seasons as St. Louis Cardinals announcer: “You hear his voice and immediately you are comforted.”

Shannon, the longtime Cardinals player and broadcaster died at age 83 on Saturday night.

Mike — when you listen to an announcer for most of your life, you’re on a first-name basis — definitely stuck around a couple years too long. But he got to go out on his terms. You could tell he wasn’t the same Mike that last year, but he still had nights he told the stories with the charm only he could.

During much of his career, Shannon was underrated as a broadcaster — he had a great voice, enthusiasm and knowledge of the game. He did at times struggle pronouncing names and was known for malapropisms (the mistaken use of a word in place of a similar-sounding one). But mostly, he was just someone who loved being at the ballpark and being part of the game. He moved past his flubs with a Midwestern charm and sense of humor that was endearing and infectious.

There was nothing "put on" about Shannon — the Mike you heard on the air was the guy you'd meet if you ran into him at his longtime downtown restaurant, Mike Shannon’s Steak and Seafood.

I discovered Mike's restaurant in my early 20s and spent many postgames there. In addition to drinks and toasted raviolis, there was a small museum’s worth of baseball memorabilia. And Mike himself! You’d also see media members and other baseball celebrities in the restaurant before appearing on his postgame show, “Live at Shannon’s.”

Like many older announcers with big personalities, people thought Shannon drank during games while announcing them. That didn’t happen. Mike was a true pro.

But during Live at Shannon’s, both host and guest usually had drink in hand. It was great radio with lots of laughs.

I interacted with Mike a few times at his restaurant. Once, he asked where I was from and at the time I was living in Jacksonville. He took me to a spot in his restaurant where he had an Illinois College pennant he’d been given by a friend that had some sentimental value to him.

Another time I was standing outside the restaurant with a friend while waiting to meet someone and Mike pulled up in his SUV and got out. Some guys across the street who had clearly had a LOT to drink at the game yelled over to us, “Hey, where’s Mike Shannon?” And my friend — I don’t know what he was thinking — said excitedly, “He’s right here!” and pointed at Shannon. Mike, lifting a case of wine from the back of his vehicle, looked at my friend with a smirk and said, “Thanks buddy,” then ducked into the restaurant. I laughed until I cried.

There isn’t a replacement for Mike Shannon — and probably won’t be for a long time. Today’s TV and radio broadcast landscape is a much more polished product than it used to be — mostly for the worse. A character like Mike wouldn’t be let near the booth today, or if he was, wouldn’t last long, let alone 50 years. With those on social media now ready to pounce on every mistake, that's not likely to change anytime soon.

There's really only one way to properly remember Mike Shannon. Whatever team you root for, tune in tonight and, as Mike would say: Have yourself a cold, frosty one. And watch ol’ Abner do it again.

A look back at the life of Mike Shannon 1956: CBC quarterback 1958: Signing day 1963: Stan Musial 1964: World Series 1965: Shannon and family 1966: Safe/out 1967: World Series 1968: Mike Shannon, Roger Maris, Dick Sisler 1969: Roger Maris, Vada Pinson, and Mike Shannon 1971: Mike Shannon 1975: Broadcast team 1977: Broadcast team 1990: Jack Buck and Mike Shannon 1991: Mike Shannon 2001: Jack Buck and Mike Shannon 2002: Mike Shannon 2002: St. Louis Cardinals broadcast team 2005: Mike Shannon 2005: Mike Shannon 2005: Mike Shannon and George Bush 2008: Party at Shannon's 2013: Mike Shannon 2013: Red Schoendienst 2013: World Series 2013: World Series 2018: Red Schoendienst remembered at Cathedral Basilica 2019: Home opener 2021: From the booth Legendary Mike Shannon says goodbye 2022: Cardinals Hall of Fame