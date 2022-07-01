Conn: Getting a taste of the indescribable feeling of being called 'Coach'

I once wrote that I would never coach, and no one was complaining about that.

Then came last Friday. I got a call from my 14-year-old son Sully’s baseball coach. Coach had to be at a wedding on Saturday on the day the team was supposed to be playing in the consolation bracket of the Pony League Tournament. The team has no assistant coaches, but I keep the book, so I was the first call.

I was nervous. But I told myself not to overthink it. I wasn’t going to teach the entire team the fundamentals of baseball in one day, and wouldn’t know where to begin. So I did what I’d watched some of my favorite coaches do through the years — Tom Saunches and Kevin Hale come to mind. I stayed calm, kept a positive attitude and — mostly — let the kids decide the game.

In the first inning as my team came to bat, I sat on the bench as our leadoff hitter reached first and I realized I’d forgotten to take my place in the third-base coach’s box.

It was there that I broke my rule of mostly keeping my mouth shut other than shouting positive thoughts (“good cut,” “way to battle up there,” etc.). With Sully on third base, the pitcher made a pickoff throw to first and had our runner caught in a rundown between first and second. I yelled for Sully to go. My son is a good ballplayer, but baserunning isn’t his strength. He began lumbering down the line and the first baseman immediately recognized it and fired a strike to the plate, nailing Sully for the out.

That, fortunately, was the low point.

I did make what turned out to be a wise decision to continue keeping book myself — knowing the score, batting order and number of outs kept me sane. It did take a little time to get used to answering to “Coach,” but it was when I recognized they were talking to me that I realized I was having fun.

There were still plenty of nervous moments. Sully started on the mound, and my plan was to have him pitch a of couple innings, then turn it over to another pitcher. But errors and walks had him in a tough spot in the second, and even with two outs, I was standing at the fence thinking I was one batter away from pulling him.

Then something great happened. The batter hit a pop-up to right that was falling fast. Our right fielder had been struggling on defense much of the season and seemed to have lost his confidence. But he ran up on the ball and caught it at his shoe tops. He raised his glove up and the look of joy on his face … that was one of the best moments from this whole season.

Our hitters were patient against a tough, but wild pitcher, and despite another baserunning mistake that cost us a big inning — that’s youth baseball — we hung on for the win.

I’ve always wondered why coaches like Saunches and Hale keep doing it year after year — putting in so much time with so little reward. But after one game, I see the draw. Maybe I’d feel different if that ball had dropped, bounced past our right fielder and broken the game in the wrong direction. But it didn’t, and I retire 1-0 as a head coach.

I’d never even considered myself as someone capable of coaching before this, but I have to say, I’d love to give it a try at an assistant level. I told Sully when he gets older, he can be the head coach and I’ll be his assistant.

If you’re reading this and thinking: “They let this guy coach?” Trust me, I feel the same way. I know the Decatur Park District needs more coaches for summer league baseball. Badly. And not just parents. And it’s not just Decatur.

If you know something about baseball and have a few hours a few nights a week to give after work, the future of baseball needs you. I know it’s a big ask. But maybe if we can pair some people with knowledge of how to teach the game with those of us who can help out with the administrative/communication side, we can make it a more manageable task.

Besides, you get a hat and a jersey, and the indescribable feeling of having a bunch of kids call you “Coach.”

Justin Conn is the Director of Lee Sports Illinois & Indiana and the Central Illinois Sports Editor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.