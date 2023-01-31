Conn: Chip Caray ushering in a new era for Cardinals broadcasts

When you’re a baseball fan, you spend a lot of time with the team’s broadcasters — like it or not.

Now that you can watch games on your phone, there are plenty of times I have the volume down and am just glancing down while I’m also paying attention to something else. But if I’m really engaged, I have the volume up.

That means, as a St. Louis Cardinals fan, I’m about to start spending a lot of time with someone I had pretty much forgotten about — Chip Caray, who was named Bally Sports Midwest's new Cardinals play-by-play announcer.

Growing up a baseball fan, I listened to many different teams’ broadcasts through the years — you watched what was on. For me, in Quincy, Illinois, that was the WGN Cubs broadcasts with Harry Caray and Steve Stone and the occasional Cardinals weekend game with Jay Randolph. Then later came TBS and the Atlanta Braves — my dad and I were big fans of the broadcast with Skip Caray, Ernie Johnson, Don Sutton and Pete VanWieren.

There was the White Sox’s classic team of Hawk and Wimpy (Ken Harrelson and Tom Paciorek). And the Cubs have had a few different iterations on their broadcast team since Harry Caray’s death in 1998 — including a rocky run with Stone and Chip Caray from 1998 to 2004 when Chip replaced his grandfather.

The Cardinals had various TV broadcasts through the years, but they were mostly shown in the St. Louis area only. It wasn’t until teams began selling their rights to regional cable networks that I could finally switch from the radio broadcast to watching (nearly) every game on TV.

It was late 1990s/early 2000s when the Cardinals' regional broadcast came to my cable affiliate. The Cardinals broadcast team was a young St. Louisan named Dan McLaughlin and former player Al Hrabosky — The Mad Hungarian.

I’ve met both in person at the Cardinals Caravan and they were both delightful. But as a broadcast team, it was rocky. McLaughlin eventually grew into the position, but never exactly developed a chemistry with any of his color commentators. His December DUI arrest, which caused McLaughlin and Bally to agree to part ways, are what opened the door for a new play-by-play announcer.

After two previous DUI convictions, no matter how anyone felt about McLaughlin, he had to be let go — he had said as much after his second DUI in 2011. As someone who has had many loved ones struggle with alcohol abuse, I genuinely hope he can put his life back together without alcohol and get back on his feet.

McLaughlin, like many play-by-play broadcasters, had fans who swore by him and fans who couldn’t stand him. In my mind, most professional play-by-play broadcasters are all at about the same level of competency. There are, of course, exceptions, but it’s mostly personal preference, and it can be hard to put your finger on why you connect with one announcer and not another (sometimes it’s production).

On McLaughlin, I was somewhere in the middle. I appreciated his institutional knowledge — few know more about the St. Louis Cardinals than a lifelong fan who has been in the booth for almost every game for the last 23 years. But while it’s OK for the play-by-play person to be a fan of the team, I don’t want to feel like they’re a complete shill, or listen to ridiculousness like saying every other hitter that came to the plate was “due” to hit a home run — as McLaughlin tended to do.

Chip Caray was somewhat divisive among Atlanta Braves fans — he’d done Braves games since 2005 and was the voice of the team to many fans, but to others he fell out of favor with some notable mistakes during his national broadcasts in his early years there and never really recovered from that.

I never liked the way Chip’s grandpa, Harry, called games. I much preferred Skip, who had an all-time great dry wit. For baseball, I like an announcer who’s in control — let me be the one reacting emotionally while you just call the game. Announcers can be fans of the team in much more subtle ways that don’t make me feel like I’m stuck listening to a fan in the stands blathering on.

While Chip isn't necessarily Harry yelling into the mic and moping when the team got behind, he's not Skip, either. One big knock I've heard is he's more like McLaughlin — an over-the-top homer who is hesitant to criticize when it's warranted.

The fact that this has become such a common criticism of play-by-play announcers begs the question if, considering teams have control of their broadcast rights, being hesitant to criticize the team they work for is just a sign of the times.

Some Cardinals fans just aren’t going to like Chip. Maybe you liked McLaughlin; maybe you wanted someone different. Maybe you'll turn on the radio broadcast over the TV broadcast — perfectly legitimate.

Could the Cardinals have found someone better than Chip Caray for what should be among the most coveted of baseball broadcasts considering the ratings? Maybe — I think there are better play-by-play announcers out there (Jason Benetti of the White Sox).

But I’m willing to give him a shot. He's been calling games professionally since 1989 and has, hopefully, learned some lessons along the way. Some of it will have to do how he jells with his color commentators and production staff.

Either way, we're entering a new era of Cardinals baseball broadcasts. I know many Cardinals fans don't feel like that's a bad thing.

