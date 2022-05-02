Conn: Characters, stories make 'Chili Dog MVP' worth the ride

The first thing that stands out about “Chili Dog MVP: Dick Allen, the ‘72 White Sox and a Transforming Chicago,” is the way the book looks.

The book, written by Chicago-based journalist John Owens and Champaign-based baseball historian David J. Fletcher, has a colorful cover by graphic designer Todd Radom that screams 1970s baseball and makes you want to dive into the world portrayed on that cover.

But the 1972 White Sox? A whole book about the 1972 White Sox that went 87-67 and finished second in the AL West to eventual World Series champion Oakland?

I admit, maybe it’s the Cardinals fan in me, but why write a book on a team that didn’t even make the playoffs, or, focus on a player like Dick Allen — not even a Hall of Famer.

What the authors argue is: The scrappy nature of the team, punctuated by a true superstar in Allen, raised the Sox’s popularity enough that, despite not winning the pennant, they saved the team from leaving Chicago.

If the title makes it sound like the book casts a wide net, then it succeeded. It is a baseball book, but the city of Chicago itself — its politics, media and history — is a major character. This can sometimes overwhelm a book already dense with information, but there are plenty of gems.

Particularly fascinating is the discussion of the Crosstown Expressway, which would’ve forced the city to tear down many homes in the Southside neighborhoods. Citizens opposed it — there was a protest occurring during an exciting early season Sox victory in 1972. But 50 years later, some wonder if the traffic caused by not having a downtown bypass may have hurt the neighborhood worse.

Ultimately, the 1972 White Sox were an overachiever that captured the hearts of their fan base, but fell short because the front office was too cheap (or lacking resources) to pony up for a couple more key pieces, particularly after some early injuries.

As a non-White Sox fan, it’s hard for me to get past that, but the book does manage to capture what it was about the team that stole fans’ hearts. It’s hard not to be charmed by the cast of characters, particularly manager Chuck Tanner, outfielder Carlos May, pitcher Wilbur Wood, reliever Goose Gossage and, of course, Allen.

Allen, who won the 1972 MVP, was before my time and I never knew a lot about him. I knew he had been a feared hitter, but he’d jumped around to a few teams and … just wasn’t really on my radar until I read this book.

My first thought was that they were overplaying Allen as a player who should be in the Hall of Fame. But looking at his numbers, at his peak, he was definitely Hall of Fame caliber. His career was finished a season or two short of collecting the counting numbers to punch his ticket, but a pretty strong argument can be made — based on the strength of the peak of his career — that he’s a Hall of Famer.

The book makes it clear how much it would’ve meant to Allen to make the Hall of Fame during his life — he died in 2020. There’s a particularly painful passage in the chapter about Allen and Tanner traveling to see Gossage inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008. Scheduled to meet with national media, Allen left Cooperstown early and skipped the media session because he didn’t want his disappointment of never being considered for the Hall to show.

Allen deserves to be in the Hall on his merits, but knowing how painful it was for Allen to be excluded — and how much it would mean to his family — how can you not be rooting for that to happen?

My favorite thing about the book — and, actually, my favorite thing about most baseball books — was the random baseball lore I did NOT know before. There was a lot, which is the sign of a good baseball book:

Page 26: Much of the early part of the book details just how brutal Allen’s career was until he got to Chicago, including the real reason why he wore the batting helmet in the field — because late in his time playing in Philadelphia, Phillies fans were throwing stuff at him, at least partially motivated by racism.

Pages 26-27: Despite all the early career ugliness, Allen’s confidence made him a true pioneer among athletes. He was an immaculate dresser, known for bringing his tailors into the clubhouse to size him up for colorful Nehru jackets and hip-hugger pants. Oh, and Allen had an R&B single, “Echoes of November,” that performed reasonably well in the Northeast.

Page 171: Tony La Russa declined a request for remembrances when Harry Caray died in 1998 stemming from what La Russa considered “cruelly judgmental” commentary during the 1979-81 seasons. Damn.

Page 203: Wait, there was a Lee Maye, and a Lee May?! And they played at the same time?! I remember seeing Lee Maye’s baseball card as a kid and just assumed they screwed up the spelling of Lee May.

Page 204: Carlos May (Lee May’s brother) lost half his thumb in a mortar accident during a stint in the Army Reserves during the 1969 season. The injury happened in August, skin was grafted to his thumb area so he could hold a bat, and he was back for the 1970 season. May went on to a good MLB career, and it didn’t keep him from having a practical joke played on him by teammate Stan Bahnsen that’s the book’s funniest story.

Page 315: The best Gossage story in the book (among many) is about playing “burnout” with former teammate Terry Foster, who gave Gossage a bone bruise on his palm so bad from the intense game of catch that Gossage thought he was going to have to go on the DL.

And why was Allen known as the Chili Dog MVP? Well, that came from the Chili Dog game — June 4, 1972. Want to know more? Read the book and find out. You can buy it at chilidogmvp.com.

