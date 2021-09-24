Column: The Chicago White Sox’s work isn’t done yet

In 1959, the Chicago White Sox celebrated their pennant-clinching victory in Cleveland with sirens going off back home and 25,000 people rushing to Midway Airport to greet the conquering heroes in the middle of the morning.

On Thursday their division-clinching win at Progressive Field was greeted with a collective sigh as though it was a fait accompli.

This was just the appetizer, of course, to a feast Sox fans are hoping to enjoy at the end of October. They’ve known for months it was only a matter of when, not if, the Sox would capture the American League Central.

Their lead was too large and the division too weak for any other team to put up a real fight. That’s why there was no panic when the magic number decreased in slow motion over the last week thanks to a few uninspiring losses and a rainout in Detroit. There still was plenty of time to slot the rotation for the American League Division Series, for Tim Anderson to rest his weary legs and for everyone else to prepare for the pressure of playing in the postseason.

When closer Liam Hendriks struck out Myles Straw to clinch the division title in the opener of a split-doubleheader with the Indians, Sox players reacted with a little more emotion than a typical regular-season win but kept the craziness in check.

Been there. Done that.

Sure, it was their first division title since 2008 and first back-to-back postseason appearances in the 121-year history of the franchise, a fact Hendriks said “blew my mind.” But it still was just a steppingstone, a chance to prove the Sox can beat the teams that matter most when it counts in October.

Rick Hahn knows. Five years ago the Sox general manager watched the Cubs win the World Series with mixed emotions.

“Certainly I’m happy for the city, for my friends with the Cubs organization, happy for my friends and neighbors who have been waiting a long time for this,” he said that November. “But emotionally, you also feel reinforcement of that frustration. It does drive you a bit to get back to that (2005 World Series) level. ... We would be lying if we said we weren’t envious or motivated to get back.”

Hahn immediately set about trying to emulate the Cubs’ success with a rebuild of his own. Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf signed off knowing it would be a long, hard slog with no guarantees it would work.

There were some tough times along the way, including the 100-loss season in 2018 when top pitching prospect Lucas Giolito struggled with a 6.13 ERA, Yoán Moncada led the majors with 217 strikeouts and Anderson batted .240 in the second year of his six-year, $25 million deal.

But they all figured it out.

Giolito became an All-Star the next season, Anderson won a batting title and Moncada developed into one of the league’s top third basemen. Eloy Jiménez made his debut with 31 home runs in 2019, and optimism spread like potholes on the South Side.

The Sox turned the corner in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but with no one in the stands to watch it almost seemed like a dream deferred.

Now the Sox have the kind of starting pitching that separates the contenders from the pretenders, an elite closer in Hendriks, a future Hall of Famer in Craig Kimbrel and a lineup led by first baseman José Abreu that’s as deep as any.

“Obviously we haven’t won any championships yet, but today for the first time in franchise history we were able to make the postseason in consecutive years,” Hahn said Thursday. “That’s a good milestone, a good first step.”

Hahn spoke of the injuries to vital players, the rigors of pandemic protocols and other obstacles in the Sox’s way.

“This team has had to go through a lot,” he said. “And although the focus to a man down the hall is on making sure there are three more celebratory days like today in the future, everyone should take a moment to exhale and enjoy what this club has accomplished so far before moving on to the next thing.”

It’s easy to suggest 76-year-old manager Tony La Russa had it made when he stepped into the vacancy left by the firing of Rick Renteria. He joined a team that was ready to win and just needed steering in the right direction.

But just look at the downfall of the San Diego Padres, the other “team on the rise” everyone was talking about during spring training. With the additions of aces Yu Darvish and Blake Snell, how could the Padres fail?

Obviously talent alone doesn’t get you to the postseason. La Russa shrugged off the controversies that popped up the first few months — some self-created — and kept the clubhouse together.

“He wants to win every game, and that’s what you want in a manager,” Anderson said. “His door’s always open to be able to go in there and talk about anything that we want to. But so far, man, I’m just pleased with the way that he handled everything and the way he’s just come in and (become) a part of the family.”

After the Sox clinched the AL West title in 1983, La Russa joked: “Our club philosophy was always to get so far ahead I couldn’t mess it up. If you play the close ones, you’re always at my risk.”

La Russa’s current players weren’t born yet, and most have no idea he spent his first several years as Sox manager under constant fire from fans, not to mention Sox broadcasters Harry Caray and Jimmy Piersall.

Been there. Done that.

When the new White Sox owners inherited La Russa’s contract from Bill Veeck in 1981, team President Eddie Einhorn told his manager: “You’ve got the toughest job in the world. You don’t have to prove you’re good. You have to prove you’re not bad.”

Forty years later, with three World Series rings and a Hall of Fame plaque, La Russa doesn’t have to prove anything to anyone. He knew taking this Sox job was a risk, and anything short of making the World Series might be considered a failure by some fans.

They’re not there yet, but the Sox have their foot in the door.

“One thing you experience over the years, winning never gets old, it gets better,” La Russa said Thursday. “It just gets better because you appreciate more what everybody had to do to get here. And that’s the message for all the guys, the first-timers.

“It gets better, and in fact it can get better this year if we can play well in the division series.”

After a short break, the playoff-bound Sox were back on the field for Game 2.

The party could wait.

