Column: Hoyer and Cubs have plenty of difficult decisions to make

On May 20, when the Chicago Cubs were in the midst of a good stretch, team President Jed Hoyer said one of the bright spots was seeing the lineup put the ball in play more often.

“That’s been a challenge for us historically, striking out and relying too much on homers to score,” Hoyer said. “Homers are great, but you have to have more than one club in your bag as far as scoring runs. …

“For me, what’s been fun is watching a different style of offense, a little less reliant on homers and a little bit more reliant on contact and rallies. We’ll have another swoon. That’s baseball. But overall I like the way they stabilized.”

The swoon came in June, when an 11-game losing streak led to Hoyer’s everything-must-go trade-deadline sale in July.

On Friday, entering the final three games of the season in St. Louis, the Cubs already had smashed the franchise record with 1,573 strikeouts and were trying to avoid the major-league mark of 1,595, set two years ago by the Detroit Tigers.

The Cubs strike out at a 26.8% clip and likely will finish with the highest strikeout percentage for the third time in the last seven full seasons.

New players, same problems.

Of players with 300 or more plate appearances, 30-year-old rookie Patrick Wisdom by far the leader of the pack in avoiding contact with an alarming strikeout rate of 40.8%. But he’s also one of the players the team — and its TV network — have marketed most since the sell-off of the stars. Wisdom’s 28 home runs, a franchise record for rookies, made him the center of attention.

So what does Hoyer do now — build around an all-or-nothing hitter in 2022 and hope Wisdom fixes things or go in another direction at third base?

Wisdom is done for the season after being placed on the injured list Wednesday with no injury distinction or any description of an injury from manager David Ross. That’s how MLB has handled many COVID-19-related IL stints for players since the start of the pandemic. David Bote and Nick Martini were placed on the IL with no designation Friday, joining Wisdom and Austin Romine as apparent COVID-19-related moves.

Wisdom’s 2021 season is deemed one of the positives for the Cubs, who’ve had no position-player prospects from the system come up and contribute this year, outside of the oft-injured Nico Hoerner, who was placed on the IL again Friday for right oblique tightness.

Wisdom once was a top prospect in the Cardinals system but failed in a brief stint in St. Louis and then in Texas before the Cubs took a flier.

“He’s got unbelievable strength, which translates into power, and all of you in Chicago got to see that,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said last week at Wrigley Field. “We always thought he was a talented player. Unfortunately the rules of baseball don’t allow you to keep being experimental when the clock is ticking. And for him, it’s a great opportunity (in Chicago), and obviously he’s making the most of his opportunity and I’m happy for him.

“A lot of (life) is about opportunity. He wasn’t getting it with us. It wasn’t that we didn’t believe in him, it’s just what we had around him.”

Whether Wisdom fits in the long-term picture with his high strikeout rate is something Hoyer and his advisers will have to seriously debate while plotting next year’s team. Most believe Wisdom is penciled in at third, but nothing is guaranteed. Ditto for Frank Schwindel and Rafael Ortega, who also have earned another look but aren’t assured of a starting job.

Ross said last week that he’s not “deep diving in building a team” with Hoyer, leaving it up to the front office to make free-agent decisions. Ross said he did call free-agent outfielder Joc Pederson last year to tell him how he thought he would fit into the organization.

“If a guy is on the fence and wants to talk to me or feels like I can sway him a little bit, I try to talk good players into coming here, for sure,” Ross said. “I think (Hoyer) knows where I feel our strengths and weaknesses lie because we talk during the season a lot.”

The Cubs have a lot of tough decisions to make, including whether to make Jason Heyward a platoon player in spite of his $22 million salary, whether to tender a contract to Ian Happ based on his strong finish, whether to deal Willson Contreras before his walk year, whether Hoerner can be an everyday player at shortstop and which free-agent starters to target.

Changes are coming after the Cubs’ worst season since 2013, when they were tanking for a higher draft pick. It’s just a matter of how much.

Kyle Hendricks, who conceded he needs to make adjustments after a career-worst season, said he wouldn’t be surprised at whatever directions the front office goes.

“I’m curious to see as well,” Hendricks said Sunday. “I really don’t know what’ll happen. Clearly it’s a disappointing year. We had a good stretch there after the start, but when the trade deadline happened and getting rid of those guys, clearly it was a blow.

“But you’ve got to love some of those positives you did get to see — the Wisdoms, the Schwindels, the Ortegas and some of those pitchers — Justin Steele, (Keegan) Thompson and (Adrian) Sampson, those guys. Focusing on those bright spots is going to be huge for the front office. How they want to piece it together from there, I’m going to be very curious about and watching along with everybody else.”

Hoyer will provide an autopsy on 2021 after the season, and the GM meetings in early November will provide the first clues as to which direction the Cubs are headed.

But until the collective bargaining agreement is done, there likely will be little free agent movement, so we might not know the bulk of the roster until after the next polar vortex in January.

In other words, it looks like a long winter for the Cubs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0