Column: Diehard Chicago White Sox fans will bring it for Game 3 of the ALDS

You probably can script the start of Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Sunday without thinking too hard.

Chicago White Sox fans will vociferously boo Houston Astros leadoff hitter José Altuve and cries of “Cheater!” will rain down from the upper deck. They’ll be into every pitch by Sox starter Dylan Cease, believing every first-inning strikeout will be a harbinger of what’s in store.

Sox fans will do everything possible to will their team to a win knowing the season is over with one more loss. Then they’ll have to keep it up for the next three-plus hours or however long it takes to play Game 3.

It’s a two-step process: 1. Bring it. 2. Maintain it.

Instead of players asking fans for a little help, Sox fans are asking the players to do their part. We know they’ll follow Step One, but Step Two is the hard part, especially if the Sox don’t get off to a good start.

This team has been fueled by their fans’ energy since White Sox Park opened to 25% capacity in April, one reason why they have the AL’s best home record. Now they’ll need them more than ever.

Unlike some ballparks in October, the one at 35th Street and Shields Avenue won’t be diluted by newbie fans trying to crash the party or VIPs looking to promote their brand. Sure, there will be some of those people, including politicians and local celebrities who avoided the place during the regular season. You can’t have everything.

But for the most part it will be filled with diehard fans, the kind that know exactly why the Sox trail 2-0 in the series and are willing to do some Soxsplaining if you don’t get it.

“Our fans are probably the most knowledgeable fans in baseball,” Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf recently said. “Much more knowledgeable than the fans of some other teams in the other league. But they are very knowledgeable.

“Not everybody stood by us. Obviously you can tell by our attendance drop that a lot of people stayed home, but they still rooted for us and the people who came out, 10,000 or 15,000 per game, they were still loyal. Those are the people I really feel happiest for.”

Sox fans can tell you who the “Sodfather” is and what’s the best back-door way to avoid congestion before and after games. They can tell you when missing reliever Michael Kopech will finally appear in Game 3, where the nearest churro and elote stands are, and why Cease is the obvious choice over Carlos Rodón.

I know many of these people. Some are even in my family. Maybe you know them too.

They take it personally when the Sox lose and go into every big game believing something inevitably will go wrong. When it doesn’t, they celebrate as if they actually were in the game themselves.

They watch every game on TV, even when the team is out of contention, because if a Sox game is on TV it must be watched. They loved former owner Bill Veeck and broadcaster Harry Caray, at least until Caray bolted across town to the Cubs some four decades ago.

“I like you Harry, but you’re a traitor,” a young fan lectured Caray one summer night in 1982 at a tavern near Clark Street and Belden Avenue.

“Young lady, I love the White Sox,” Caray replied. “I just don’t like the (bleeps) that own it.”

Sox fans don’t particularly like the upper deck at Sox Park but will fill it whenever the Cubs, New York Yankees or playoffs arrive on the South Side. They don’t like people stereotyping their park as a glorified beer garden full of young men and women trying to start fights, though Veeck once called old Comiskey Park the “world’s biggest outdoor saloon,” then set up benches under the left-field grandstand and called it the “Corner Saloon.”

The Sox never lead the league in attendance, but their fans don’t really care if you think they need to show up more. Some, in fact, preferred it when the crowds were limited by COVID-19 restrictions. Easier to get in and out, shorter lines to the concessions and, if no one is watching, maybe you could move up a few rows.

Most of all they like players who are a lot like them — loud, opinionated and unwilling to change their attitude to please someone else.

Dick Allen. Carlton Fisk. Jack McDowell. Ozzie Guillén. A.J. Pierzynski. Tim Anderson.

All were or continue to be fan favorites, and none put up with nonsense of any sort.

“They bring energy, they appreciate the game,” Pierzynski said before Game 1 in Houston, where he was playoff analyst for FS1. “They appreciate people that play it the right way. They were there for us.

“I know people say, ‘They don’t draw three (or) four million every year.’ But there was a group of about 20,000 that was there almost every night, no matter if they’re winning, losing, good or bad. They were always there. I respect that, and they always respected you if you played the game the right way, whether you had a good night or bad night.

“They had your back. That was the biggest thing about Sox fans.”

You don’t want to get on their bad side, though, because, well, just take my word for it. Some easily bruised egos could not last long on the South Side — their skin was as thick as a Necco wafer and they were gone in a flash.

They’re ambivalent about current manager Tony La Russa, which is an upgrade over how their grandparents felt about him in his first few seasons from 1979-82. But they didn’t much care for Rick Renteria either — or most Sox managers not named Guillén. They loved Robin Ventura the player but did not love Robin Ventura the manager.

They trust general manager Rick Hahn more than they trusted former GM and now executive vice-president Ken Williams even though Hahn has yet to bring them the championship trophy that Williams delivered in 2005. They believed in Hahn’s rebuild from the outset, though they still reserved the right to complain on Twitter about his signings.

They will be pumped — and incredibly anxious — going into Game 3. It’s in their DNA. The last time La Russa brought a Sox team home in the playoffs, after a 24-year playoff absence in 1983, they watched them give up three first-inning runs to the Baltimore Orioles in an 11-1 loss in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. That put them one game from elimination.

“The fans tonight just weren’t as vocal as the people in Baltimore,” first baseman Mike Squires said afterward. “They seemed to be just happy to be in the playoffs. I hope tomorrow they come out and show more support for us, because we’re in a position where we’re going to need it.”

Sox fans were loud and supportive in Game 4, but the offense was missing and a key base-running gaffe led to an intense 3-0, 10-inning loss to the Orioles.

Now La Russa is back in October on the South Side 38 years later, hoping Sox fans can bring the necessary energy to fuel his players to get back into this series.

They’ve had their backs all year. All they ask for is a little help from the players.

