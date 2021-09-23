Chicago White Sox win the American League Central — their 1st division title since 2008

CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox entered 2021 with high expectations.

And the team accomplished its first goal Thursday, clinching the American League Central title for the first time since 2008 with a 7-2 victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader with the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.

The Sox are headed to the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.

“Today is one of those days that you long for,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said before Game 1. “When you wake up in the morning, you know if things work you can be some type of champion. This is a great day to be a White Sox player. They’re fired up. Cleveland’s in the way. I’m sure they’ll give a stiff competition.

“The anxiety about a marathon season, today it’s a sprint, and that’s more fun.”

The Sox homered four times, including two from Tim Anderson. The All-Star shortstop led off the game with a homer to right. Outfielders Luis Robert and Eloy Jiménez hit back-to-back homers during a six-run second, and Anderson hit a three-run homer later in the inning.

After that, it became a process of counting down the outs to a celebration.

The White Sox clinched at least the third seed in the American League by winning the Central. As it stands, they likely will play the AL West-leading Houston Astros in the Division Series, which begins Oct. 7.

This road wasn’t easy for the South Siders, who have had to deal with several injuries throughout the season.

Jiménez, Robert, Adam Engel and catcher Yasmani Grandal missed significant time because of injuries. Anderson had two stints on the injured list.

Starting pitching has been a strength throughout, with Lance Lynn and Carlos Rodón earning All-Star selections.

Lynn, acquired in an offseason trade, is a candidate for the AL Cy Young award. Rodón, who was non-tendered in December before re-signing in February, pitched a no-hitter against the Indians in April. Dylan Cease has made steady progress while Lucas Giolito has been sharp in the second half.

All-Star closer Liam Hendriks, a top free-agent signing in the offseason, has been among the major-league leaders in saves.

Offensively, 2020 AL MVP José Abreu is again among the league leaders in RBIs. Yoán Moncada has been a steady presence at third. Grandal and Robert have been the team’s hottest hitters since returning.

The Sox had to rely on a variety of players to fill some of those injury holes.

Yermín Mercedes made a splash in April before cooling off and eventually heading to Triple-A Charlotte. Others such as rookies Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets and veterans Billy Hamilton and Brian Goodwin stepped in to make contributions, while Leury García has been plugged in all over the field.

La Russa and his staff have had to navigate through the injuries. Back on the bench for the first time since 2011, La Russa earned his second division title with the Sox (the other coming in 1983).

The Sox brought back La Russa, who has three World Series titles as a manger, to take that next step. After being eliminated in the wild-card series against the Oakland Athletics last season, now they’ll have the chance.

