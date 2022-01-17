Chicago Cubs sign 2 top-50 international prospects

MEGHAN MONTEMURRO
Chicago Tribune
The Chicago Cubs kicked off Major League Baseball’s international signing period Saturday by agreeing to deals with two highly ranked infielders.
The Cubs most notably are signing shortstop Alexis Hernandez ( Dominican Republic) for $1.3 million, third baseman Adan Sanchez ( Panama) for $1.5 million and shortstop Jefferson Rojas ( Dominican Republic) for $1 million, according to
MLB.com. Hernandez ranks No. 18 on MLB.com’s top 50 international prospects list while Sanchez ranks No. 43.
Baseball America also reported agreements with Venezuelan catcher Carlos Altuve and eight other players from the Dominican Republic: outfielders Josefrailyn Alcantata, Josias Ramirez and Albertina Belliard, catcher Yidel Diaz, shortstops Sandy Sanchez, Moises Febrillet and Darlin de Leon and right-handed pitcher Freylin Silverio.
The Cubs have not announced any international deals. The organization has a $5,179,700 signing pool to use in the 2022 international signing period.
Hernandez, 17, is the younger brother of Cristian Hernandez, whom the Cubs signed in the last international signing period and who is their No. 3 prospect. Alexis Hernandez is considered a five-tool player and is projected to stick up the middle because of his athleticism.
Sanchez is known for his power in a 6-foot, 190-pound frame and could be a big bat in the lineup. His defensive versatility is viewed as a plus too. Sanchez played in the 2018 Little League World Series with Panama.
