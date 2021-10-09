Cease gets the nod over Rodón to start Game 3

Dylan Cease has shown tremendous growth in 2021 — and now he’s tasked with trying to help extend the Chicago White Sox season.

Facing elimination, the Sox on Saturday named Cease their starter for Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” Cease said.

The Sox return home needing to win with the Astros having a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series. Game 3 is Sunday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“We have to do everything we can to perform and execute at a high level,” Cease said. “Obviously the pressure is going to be high, but that’s the playoffs and that’s everything that we’ve been preparing for. We’re excited more than anything else.”

Cease has been one of the most consistent pitchers on the staff. He went 13-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts this season.

“I think about his first bullpen and you could tell he had outstanding talent,” Sox manger Tony La Russa said. “And then I watched the progress where he got more consistent in repeating his delivery and commanding pitches and he takes it into the season and all different situations he had to face, sometimes it was really good early and then got a little struggle, never quit competing. And then quickly would tweak, come to the dugout, he and (pitching coach) Ethan (Katz) would talk and he’d fix it. Just watched him progress, it’s been really fun for all of us to see him ... just get better at a quicker rate than you would expect. And he was pitching for a team all of the time in contention, so a little extra pressure.

“He’s the right choice for (Sunday). Fired up to watch him, we all are.”

Cease said he made “huge strides” this season and was ranked third in the AL with 226 strikeouts and ninth in the league in ERA.

Cease was one of the key pieces acquired during the rebuild. The Sox added him and left fielder Eloy Jiménez in the 2017 trade that sent José Quintana to the Cubs.

Cease went 4-7 with a 5.79 ERA in 14 starts after getting called up from Triple-A in 2019. He was 5-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 34 walks last season.

He pointed to his improvement in throwing “quality strikes.”

“And not just my fastball,” Cease said. “Really with every pitch. Being able to have stretches where I’m commanding multiple pitches has been really satisfying.”

The Game 3 options included Cease and Carlos Rodón. La Russa said Rodón’s health was a factor in the decision.

Rodón went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA and 185 strikeouts in 24 starts. He allowed one hit in five shutout innings in his final start of the regular season Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Reds.

That was his first outing since lasting only three innings and throwing 69 pitches Sept. 20 against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. He exited that game with what he called “normal soreness.”

Should the Sox win Sunday, La Russa said the team has some optimism about Rodón possibly pitching in Game 4.

Rodón said he’s “just trying to stay ready.”

”My job is to go out there and throw the ball and whenever my name is called, I’m going to do that,” he said. “Tony’s job is to set the roster and put the guys out there and I have all the trust in him.”

Cease went 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in two starts against the Astros during the regular season. He allowed 10 runs, nine earned, on 10 hits with 14 strikeouts and four walks in nine innings.

He allowed six earned runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks in 3⅓ innings against the Astros on June 17 at Minute Maid Park. He allowed three runs on six hits in 5⅔ innings on July 16 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“The first one didn’t go well but I felt good with the second one,” Cease said of the outings. “It’s execution. I’ve got the stuff. It’s just a matter of getting count leverage and utilizing it and being able to do the little things like that.

“The second game was much better and I executed pitches much better. It was that simple.”

And that’s the approach he’s taking Sunday.

“They’ve got a great lineup,” Cease said of the Astros. “To me, it just comes down (to) if I execute pitches more times than not good things happen. I’m not going to go in there trying to get a swing-and-miss every pitch. I’m going to try to execute pitches, be aggressive and really just control everything that I can control.”

