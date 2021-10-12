 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Astros CF Meyers leaves ALDS Game 4 after crashing into wall

  • 0

CHICAGO — Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers left Game 4 of the AL Division Series against the Chicago White Sox after he crashed into the wall chasing a home run.

The Astros said Meyers exited with discomfort in his left shoulder after he was hurt in the second inning Tuesday when he tried to make a leaping catch on Gavin Sheets’ solo drive. Left fielder Michael Brantley and right fielder Kyle Tucker immediately checked on him and waved for medical help.

Meyers was examined for several minutes, took a few throws and talked with manager Dusty Baker before walking off the field. He was replaced by Chas McCormick.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Josh Jacobs post loss to Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News