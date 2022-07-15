ALL-TIME ALL-STARS: A look at White Sox greats at each position

With the MLB All-Star break just days away, we look at some of the Chicago White Sox greats from the past and the present.

In our special edition of ALL-TIME ALL-STARS, we take a look at who many fans would consider the top players in White Sox history at their respective positions.

We took a look at the St. Louis Cardinals' ALL-TIME ALL-STARS on Thursday, then the Chicago Cubs' ALL-TIME ALL-STARS on Friday, and conclude the trifecta on Saturday with the Chicago White Sox all-stars.

The White Sox are one of the American League’s eight charter franchises. Established in 1900 as the Chicago White Stockings, the franchise has had more than its share of all-star players.

Like the MLB team on the North Side of Chicago, the South Siders have three World Series Championships (1906, 1917, 2005), and have sent a slew of players to the Mid-Summer Classic.

Here is a position-by-position look at some of the White Sox all-stars and a little about each.

Not all White Sox greats made the list as there have been all-star caliber players throughout Chicago’s storied history.

Who would you choose as the White Sox all-time all-star team?

THE ALL-WHITE SOX TEAM

LEFT-HANDED PITCHER

Mark Buehrle (2000-11)

• Buehrle was named to the All-Star team four times and was a three-time Gold Glove winner for the Sox. His 161 victories rank sixth in franchise history. Buehrle’s No. 56 jersey was retired in 2017 after making nine Opening Day starts, throwing a no-hitter against Texas in 2007 and then throwing a perfect game against the Rays in 2009.

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER

Ed Walsh (1904-16)

• Walsh was second in franchise history with 1,732 strikeouts. In 1908, Walsh earned 40 victories, which still stands as the franchise record, while making 66 appearances and 49 starts during that season, with 42 complete games and 11 shutouts. His 464 innings pitched tops any other White Sox pitcher for one season. Walsh was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1946.

RELIEF PITCHER

Bobby Thigpen (1986-93)

• Thigpen set MLB’s single-season saves record in 1990. Thigpen holds the franchise mark for saves (201). Thigpen’s best season came in 1990, when he set the Major League record with 57 saves in 65 opportunities. It has since been broken.

CATCHER

Carlton Fisk (1981-93)

• Fisk topped all White Sox catchers in homers, doubles, runs scored, RBIs and slugging percentage. Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000, Fisk’s jersey No. 72 was retired by the White Sox in 1997. Fisk posted a .289 average, 26 homers and 86 RBIs in ’83 and knocked out 37 homers and drove home 107 in 1985. While on the White Sox he made four All-Star Game appearances.

FIRST BASE

Frank Thomas (1990-2005)

• Thomas is the White Sox career leader with 448 home runs as well as 1,465 RBIs and a .995 OPS. He’s also No. 1 in walks (1,466), runs (1,327), slugging percentage (.568), on-base percentage (.427), doubles (447) and extra-base hits (906). Thomas was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 and had his No. 35 jersey retired in 2010.

SECOND BASE

Nellie Fox (1950-63)

• Over his 14 seasons with the White Sox, Fox ranked second in franchise history with 2,470 hits and third with 2,115 games played. He won the 1959 AL MVP Award, was an All-Star in every year with the White Sox but '50 and '62 and was a three-time Gold Glove Award winner. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame posthumously in 1997.

THIRD BASE

Robin Ventura (1989-98)

• Known for his defense, Ventura was a five-time Gold Glove Award winner with the White Sox. Ventura’s 171 home runs fall seventh in franchise history and his 741 RBIs check in at No. 8. Ventura had 18 career grand slams. He also managed the White Sox for five seasons.

SHORTSTOP

Luke Appling (1930-50)

• Appling posted the highest single-season batting average in franchise history when he hit .388 in 1936, to go with six home runs, 31 doubles, 128 RBIs, a .474 on-base percentage and 111 runs scored. For his career, Appling struck out 528 times against 1,302 walks. Appling won the batting title again in 1943, and he was named an American League All-Star seven times.

LEFT FIELD

Minnie Minoso (1951-57, '60-61, '64, '76, '80)

• Besides being the first Black player in franchise history, Minoso was a six-time American League All-Star and won two Gold Gloves as part of the White Sox organization, topping .300 in six seasons. Minoso led the AL in stolen bases three times while with the White Sox, and topped all hitters in triples in three different seasons as well.

CENTER FIELD

Johnny Mostil (1918, '21-29)

• Mostil’s two best seasons came from 1925-26, when he had 78 stolen bases, 77 doubles, 31 triples, 378 hits and 255 runs scored. He also had a .400 on-base percentage in '25, which rose to .415 in '26, closing his career with a .386 mark and a .812 OPS. Mostil finished second in the 1926 American League MVP Award voting.

RIGHT FIELD

Magglio Ordonez (1997-2004)

• Ordonez hit .307 and had an .889 OPS in eight years with the White Sox. He had five seasons with at least 30 doubles and three seasons with at least 40. Ordonez was a four-time All-Star, had four seasons with at least 30 home runs and drove in at least 100 runs every year from 1999-2002.

THE BEST OF THE REST

LEFT-HANDED PITCHER

Chris Sale (2010-16)

• Before he was traded to the Boston Red Sox, Sale was the single-season White Sox strikeouts leader. Sale was an All-Star in all five of those seasons that he started with the White Sox, and he set the franchise’s single-season record with 274 strikeouts in 2015.

Billy Pierce (1949-61)

• Pierce set the franchise record for the most career wins by a White Sox lefty with 211. The seven-time All-Star never topped 200 strikeouts in a season, but his 1,796 Ks rank No. 1 in White Sox history.

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER

Jack McDowell (1987-88, '90-94)

• McDowell won the 1993 AL Cy Young Award, joining LaMarr Hoyt (1983) and Early Wynn (1959) as the only White Sox pitchers to win the AL Cy Young Award. McDowell was selected to three All-Star teams from 1991-93.

Ted Lyons (1923-42, '46)

• Lyons set the franchise mark for career starts for the White Sox with 484. His 356 complete games and 4,161 innings pitched also rank No. 1, as do his 260 wins and 230 losses.

RELIEF PITCHER

Bobby Jenks (2005-10)

• Jenks set an AL record with 41 straight batters retired in 2007. His 173 White Sox saves rank second behind Thigpen -- including 41 saves in ’06 and 40 in ’07, which earned him All-Star berths in both seasons.

Roberto Hernandez (1991-97)

• Hernandez ranks third on White Sox career saves list with 161. During the 1993 season, Hernandez finished with 38 saves and a 2.29 ERA. He also finished with 38 saves in 1996 and had a 1.91 ERA. He was selected to the All-Star team.

CATCHER

A.J. Pierzynski (2005-12)

• Pierzynski never caught fewer than 120 games per season and caught over 130 games four separate seasons. He hit 118 home runs over his White Sox career, with a high of 27 in 2012, and finished with a career .279 average.

Sherm Lollar (1952-63)

• Lollar was one of three catchers to hit more than 100 home runs in team history. With the White Sox he hit 124 home runs, placing him second on the club's all-time list among catchers, behind Fisk’s 214. Lollar was a nine-time All-Star.

FIRST BASE

Paul Konerko (1999-2014)

• In his 16 years with the White Sox, Konerko played 1,843 game at first base for and finished second all-time in franchise history with 432 home runs. Konerko topped all franchise hitters with 4,010 total bases.

José Abreu (2014-present)

• Abreu has hit at least 25 home runs, driven in at least 100 and batted no lower than .280 in six of his nine seasons. The three-time All-Star led the AL with 123 RBI in 2019 and has a career .290 batting average.

SECOND BASE

Eddie Collins (1915-26)

• Collins leads the franchise with 368 stolen bases, and his .331 batting average ranks second overall behind "Shoeless" Joe Jackson. He’s also in the team's top five in triples, walks, runs, hits and on-base percentage. Collins was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1939.

Ray Durham (1995-2002)

• Durham hit the most home runs among White Sox second basemen with 105. He was a two-time All-Star (1998, 2000).

THIRD BASE

Joe Crede (2000-08)

• Many thought Crede’s defense was consistently Gold Glove caliber, although he was never honored with such an award. His best season came in 2006 with a .283 average, 30 home runs, 94 RBIs, 31 doubles and a .828 OPS.

Bill Melton (1968-1975)

• Among other highlights, Melton won the 1971 AL home run crown. Melton had back-to-back seasons of 33 home runs in 1970-71, and was selected as an AL All-Star in 1971. His 154 career home runs with the White Sox ranks ninth.

SHORTSTOP

Luis Aparicio (1956-62, '68-70)

• Aparicio, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1984, won the 1956 AL Rookie of the Year Award and finished second in 1959 AL Most Valuable Player Award voting. Aparicio was a nine-time AL All-Star and a seven-time AL Gold Glove Award winner over his two stints with the White Sox.

Ozzie Guillen (1985-97)

• Among other highlights, Guillen won the AL Rookie of the Year Award in 1985. Guillen was named to three AL All-Star teams, won an AL Gold Glove in 1990.

LEFT FIELD

“Shoeless” Joe Jackson (1915-20)

• Shoeless Joe’s .340 career average is No. 1 in White Sox history. Jackson played the last six years of his career with the White Sox, hitting above .300 in every year but 1915, and topping .340 on four separate occasions, including .382 in 1920.

Carlos Lee (1999-2004)

• Among many career highlights, Lee had a franchise-record 28-game hitting streak in 2004. Lee’s best two seasons came in 2003-04 when he hit 62 homers, 72 doubles, scored 203 runs and drove in 212.

CENTER FIELD

Jim Landis (1957-64)

• Among his many career highlights, Landis won five Gold Glove Awards with the White Sox. He was a big contributor to the team’s 1959 World Series appearance, hitting .272 with five home runs, 26 doubles and 60 RBIs during the regular season.

Chet Lemon (1975-81)

• Lemon had 216 extra-base hits from 1977-80. Lemon was part of the White Sox’s “South Side Hitmen” in '77, when he hit 19 home runs and 38 doubles to go with an .803 OPS.

RIGHT FIELD

Jermaine Dye (2005-09)

• Dye was the 2005 World Series MVP, but his 2006 production earned him a Silver Slugger award and a trip to the All-Star Game. He also finished fifth in AL MVP Award voting with a .315/.385/.622 slash line, 44 home runs, 120 RBIs and 103 runs scored.

Floyd Robinson (1960-66)

• Among other career highlights, Robinson had 144 extra-base hits from 1961-63. Robinson’s best season came in ’62, when he drove in 109 to go with 10 triples, 11 homers and a .859 OPS.

Sources: Scott Merkin (MLB.com); Major League Baseball; Chicago White Sox