ALL-TIME ALL-STARS: A look at Cubs greats at each position

With the MLB All-Star break just days away, we thought we would test your memory and knowledge about Chicago Cubs greats from the past and the present.
In our special edition of ALL-TIME ALL-STARS, we take a look at who many fans would consider the top players in Cubs' history at their respective positions.
The Cubs have been in existence for 118 seasons and have made the playoffs 21 times, with three championships (1907, 1908, 2016). While only having three World Series titles, the Cubs have had a slew of players earn spots on National League All-Star teams through the years.
Here is a position-by-position look at some of the Cubs all-stars and a little about each.
Not all Cubs greats made the list as there have been all-star caliber players throughout the Cubs' storied history.
Who would you choose as the Cubs’ all-time all-star team?
THE ALL-CUBS TEAM
LEFT-HANDED PITCHER
Jon Lester (2015-2020)
• Lester went 74-41 with a 3.54 ERA in 159 starts in six seasons for the Cubs. He made two All-Star teams and was the runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award in 2016, when he went 19-5 with a 2.44 ERA. Lester was the co-MVP (with Javier Báez) of the 2016 NL Championship Series after turning in a 1.38 ERA in two starts, and then pitched in three of the seven games in the '16 World Series.
RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER
Fergie Jenkins (1966-73, '82-83)
• Jenkins topped 20 wins in 1967 for the first in a run of six consecutive seasons with at least 20 victories. The right-hander made three All-Star teams for the Cubs, finished in the top three in National League Cy Young Award voting four times (winning the award in '71) and started Opening Day a record seven times for the Cubs.
RELIEF PITCHER
Lee Smith (1980-87)
• Smith’s 478 career saves are the third most in MLB history. Smith owns the Cubs' career record with 180 saves and trails only Mariano Rivera (652) and Trevor Hoffman (601) in that category for an MLB career. Smith has the most games finished (342) for a Chicago pitcher and is second in career strikeouts (618) for a Cubs reliever.
CATCHER
Gabby Hartnett (1922-40)
• Hartnett’s 204 homers at catcher (out of 236 career blasts) are a club record. He appeared in a franchise-record 1,570 games at the position, appeared in four World Series ('29, '32, '35 and '38) and was named to six All-Star teams. Harnett posted a .297/.370/.489 career slash line, won the '35 National League MVP Award and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1955.
FIRST BASE
Anthony Rizzo (2012-19)
• Rizzo’s 242 homers lead all Cubs first basemen. He hit for power (.496 slugging percentage with the Cubs), was an on-base machine (.405 on-base percentage in '19 and .376 for his Cubs career) and played stellar defense (three National League Gold Glove Awards).
SECOND BASE
Ryne Sandberg (1982-97)
• By the time he retired after the 1997 campaign, Sandberg had surpassed Joe Morgan for the most homers by a second baseman (277 of his 282 career blasts). Sandberg was named to 10 All-Star teams, won nine Gold Gloves, picked up seven Silver Slugger Awards and eventually earned enshrinement in the Hall of Fame.
THIRD BASE
Ron Santo (1960-73)
• Santo was a nine-time All-Star, a five-time Gold Glove Award winner and finished in the top five in National League MVP Award balloting twice. Santo was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. In his 14 seasons with the Cubs, Santo hit .279/.366/.472 with 337 homers, 353 doubles, 1,290 RBIs, 1,109 runs scored and 2,171 hits.
SHORTSTOP
Ernie Banks (1953-71)
• One of 13 players in history to win consecutive MVP Awards. Banks remains the Cubs' franchise leader in games (2,528), total bases (4,706) and extra-base hits (1,009). His 512 career home runs held as the most in team history until Sammy Sosa eclipsed Banks en route to a club-record 545. Banks also ranks second in team history in hits (2,583) and RBIs (1,636).
LEFT FIELD
Billy Williams (1959-74)
• Williams’ 4,262 total bases with the Cubs is second only to Ernie Banks in club history. Williams won the National League Rookie of the Year in 1961, and went on to make six All-Star teams, twice finished as the runner-up for the NL MVP and won a batting title in 1972. Williams was voted into the Hall of Fame in 1987. He ended with 426 homers, including 392 for the Cubs, which ranks third in club history.
CENTER FIELD
Hack Wilson (1927-31)
• Wilson’s 191 RBIs in 1930 are a single-season MLB record. Wilson averaged 39 homers and 150 RBIs with a 1.051 OPS from '27-30 at his peak, and ended his Cubs career batting .322/.412/.590 in 850 games.
RIGHT FIELD
Sammy Sosa (1992-2004)
• Sosa is the only player in MLB history to hit 60-plus homers in three seasons. From 1998-2001, he averaged 61 homers and 149 RBIs with a .310 average and 1.058 OPS. In '98, when he took home the National League MVP Award, he finished with 66 homers (second to Mark McGwire's 70), drove in 158 runs and hit .308 (1.024 OPS).
THE BEST OF THE REST
LEFT-HANDED PITCHER
Hippo Vaughn (1913-21)
• Vaughn remains the team's all-time leader in WAR (39.7), wins (151), starts (270), complete games (177), strikeouts (1,138) and innings (2,216 1/3) for a left-handed starter. He captured the pitching triple crown (ERA, wins and strikeouts) in the National League in 1918, when he won 22 games, struck out 148 and turned in a 1.74 ERA.
Ken Holtzman (1965-71, '78-79)
• Holtzman threw two no-hitters for the Cubs. He ranks third in starts (209), fourth in wins (80) and innings (1,447) and second in strikeouts (988).
RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER
Mordecai Brown (1904-12, '16)
• Brown recorded the most shutouts (48) in team history. to four World Series across the 1906-10 seasons. Brown posted a 2.97 ERA in 57 2/3 World Series innings, including going 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 20 innings between the Cubs' '07-08 championships.
Greg Maddux (1986-92, '04-06)
• In 1992, Maddux picked up the first of four straight Cy Young Awards by going 20-11 with a 2.18 ERA in 35 starts for the Cubs. That year, he also won his third Gold Glove with Chicago (out of 18 total in his career).
RELIEF PITCHER
Bruce Sutter (1976-80)
• Sutter won the 1979 NL Cy Young Award while with the Cubs. In Cubs history, Sutter ranks second in saves (133), third in strikeouts by a reliever (494) and fourth in games finished (222) and relief innings (493).
Pedro Strop (2013-19)
• In his seven-year run with the Cubs, Strop was utilized primarily as a setup man. His 120 holds are the most in team history, and he ranks second in strikeouts per nine innings (10.3), strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.89) and third in ERA (2.90) among Cubs relievers with at least 350 career innings.
CATCHER
Jody Davis (1981-88)
• Davis’ 121 homers are second only to Hartnett among Cubs catchers. When Davis launched 24 home runs in 1983, it marked the first time a Cubs catcher had belted at least that many since 1930. Davis surpassed 20 homers again in '86.
Randy Hundley (1966-73, '76-77)
• Hundley caught 7,816 2/3 career innings for the Cubs. He was fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year Award voting in '66, an NL Gold Glove Award winner in '67 and an All-Star in '69.
FIRST BASE
Mark Grace (1988-2000)
• Grace’s 456 doubles is second in Cubs history (all positions). He not only led the 1990s in hits (1,754), but also in doubles (364). Grace leads all Cubs first basemen in runs, hits, doubles, RBIs and walks. He was a four-time Gold Glove Award-winner and three-time All-Star for the North Siders.
Cap Anson (1876-97)
• To this day, Anson remains the franchise's all-time leader in hits, runs, doubles, and RBIs. His 85.8 bWAR is first in franchise history (all positions). Anson was the first player in baseball history to reach 3,000 hits.
SECOND BASE
Billy Herman (1931-41)
• Herman started at second in 10 Opening Day games for the Cubs and played in three World Series (1932, '35 and '38) with the franchise. He still owns the single-season doubles record for the club and fell two hits shy in '35 of equaling Rogers Hornsby's single-season hits mark (229) for Chicago.
Rogers Hornsby (1929-32)
• Hornsby’s 10.4 WAR in 1929 remains the Cubs' single-season record. He hit .350/.435/.604 in his 317 games for the Cubs (out of 2,259 career contests).
THIRD BASE
Stan Hack (1932-47)
• Hack was at third base on Opening Day in 12 of his 16 seasons with the Cubs. He appeared in four World Series with Chicago, hitting .348 with a .857 OPS in 18 Fall Classic games. He made five All-Star teams.
Kris Bryant (2015-2021)
• Bryant is the only player in Cubs history to win both Rookie of the Year and an MVP Award. Bryant established a new record for home runs (138) in a player's first five seasons with the Cubs, surpassing Ernie Banks.
SHORTSTOP
Joe Tinker (1902-12, '16)
• Over 12 years with the franchise, Tinker slashed .259/.303/.347, amassing 93 triples, 220 doubles, 304 stolen bases and 670 runs scored in 1,539 games. Tinker has a 29.7 defensive WAR, which is most in Cubs history.
Don Kessinger (1964-75)
• Kessinger is the last Cubs shortstop to win a Gold Glove Award. In the second half of the 1960s, he was a mainstay at shortstop, making six All-Star teams and winning consecutive NL Gold Glove Awards in '69-70.
LEFT FIELD
Riggs Stephenson (1926-34)
• Stephenson's .336 career average with the Cubs in nine seasons is tied for first in franchise history. His .408 on-base percentage checks in at third all-time for the club. He compiled 1,167 hits, 237 doubles, 40 triples, 49 homers, and 533 runs scored in his career with Chicago.
Alfonso Soriano (2007-13)
• Soriano was a key cog for the Cubs for seven of his 16 seasons. Soriano made two All-Star teams (2007, '08) with Chicago and turned in a .264/.317/.495 slash line in 889 games with the North Siders.
CENTER FIELD
Andy Pafko (1943-51)
• In parts of nine seasons with Chicago, of which he was the Opening Day starter in seven, Pafko hit .294/.363/.468 with a 126 OPS+, compiling 126 homers, 162 doubles, 486 runs, 584 RBIs and 1,048 hits.
Rick Monday (1972-76)
• In five years with the Cubs, Monday hit .270/.366/.460 while averaging 21 homers, 23 doubles, 77 walks and 88 runs per season. His 649 games in center field are the third-most by a Cubs player since 1913.
RIGHT FIELD
Andre Dawson (1987-92)
• Dawson’s 172 homers as a right fielder rank second to Sosa in Cubs history. In his Cubs career, Dawson cemented his place in the Hall of Fame by making five All-Star teams and picking up two of his eight career Gold Gloves. Over six years with Chicago, he hit .285 with 174 home runs, 149 doubles and 587 RBIs.
Bill Nicholson (1939-48)
• Nicholson’s 1,010 games in right field second only to Sosa for Cubs since 1904. For a decade with the Cubs, Nicholson hit .272/.368/.471 with 205 homers, 245 doubles, 833 RBIs, more walks (696) than strikeouts (684).
Sources: Jordan Bastian (MLB.com); Major League Baseball; Chicago Cubs
Reigning All-Stars
A look at the Top 9 Chicago Cubs selected to play in the Mid-Summer Classic:
ERNIE BANKS
Selected: 14
Starter: 7
RYNE SANDBERG
Selected: 10
Starter: 9
Top vote-getter: 1990, 1991, 1992
BILLY HERMAN
Selected: 10
Starter: 4
RON SANTO
Selected: 9
Starter: 4
ANDRE DAWSON
Selected: 8
Starter: 6
SAMMY SOSA
Selected: 7
Starter: 5
Top vote-getter: 1999
BILLY WILLIAMS
Selected: 6
Starter: 1
DON KESSINGER
Selected: 6
Starter: 4
GABBY HARTNETT
Selected: 6
Starter: 3
OTHER NOTABLE CHICAGO CUBS ALL-STARS: Glenn Beckert (4); Kris Bryant (4); Stan Hack (4); Bill Nicholson (4); Andy Pafko (4); Claude Passeau (4); Bruce Sutter (4); Phil Cavarretta (3); Mark Grace (3); Fergie Jenkins (3); Anthony Rizzo (3); Lon Warneke (3); Carlos Zambrano (3)
Fergie Jenkins is the greatest pitcher in Cubs history, amassing 52.9 WAR in 10 seasons with the Cubs from 1966 to 1973, then again in 1981 to 1982. Jenkins' 84.1 career WAR ranks 24th all-time — one spot ahead of Bob Gibson.
Relief pitcher Lee Smith earned 180 of his 478 career saves in his first eight seasons with the Cubs (1980-87) and picked 160 more in four years with the Cardinals (1990-93). He surrendered a game-winning home run to San Diego's Steve Garvey in Game 4 of the 1984 NLCS.
The top catcher in Cubs history, Gabby Hartnett had an .860 OPS in his 19 seasons with the Cubs from 1922 to 1939. His career WAR with the Cubs was 55.0. He played in four World Series with the Cubs during that time, losing all four.
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo celebrates his home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon, on the 14th pitch of his at bat, during the sixth inning of a baseball game on June 11, 2021, in Chicago.
Ron Santo played third base for the Chicago Cubs from 1960 to 1973 and for the White Sox in 1974. He was named to nine All-Star teams and won five Golden Gloves. He announced Cubs radio broadcasts for 20 years.
While "Mr. Cub" Ernie Banks is considered by many as the greatest Cub — he's a two-time MVP and hit 512 home runs — his career WAR was 67.7. Banks played 19 seasons for the Cubs, splitting his time between first base and shortstop, between 1953 and 1971.
Lewis Robert "Hack" Wilson was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979. He played for the Chicago Cubs from 1926-1931 was primarily a center fielder. Wilson got four home run titles during his time with the Cubs and played 1,348 games, had a .307 batting average, 1,063 RBI and 244 home runs.
As with many of the all-time great Cubs, Mordecai "Three Finger" Brown played at the turn of the 20th century. Brown helped lead the Chicago Cubs to the 1908 World Series and had 47.9 WAR in 10 total seasons with the Cubs between 1904 and 1916.
The greatest second baseman of all-time by many metrics, Rogers Hornsby had 91.7 WAR in his 13 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. His overall WAR in his 24-year career was 127.3 — 12th all-time among MLB players. Hornsby played for the Cardinals from 1915 to 1926.