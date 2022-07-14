ALL-TIME ALL-STARS: A look at Cubs greats at each position

With the MLB All-Star break just days away, we thought we would test your memory and knowledge about Chicago Cubs greats from the past and the present.

In our special edition of ALL-TIME ALL-STARS, we take a look at who many fans would consider the top players in Cubs' history at their respective positions.

We took a look at the St. Louis Cardinals' ALL-TIME ALL-STARS on Thursday, and will follow up with the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The Cubs have been in existence for 118 seasons and have made the playoffs 21 times, with three championships (1907, 1908, 2016). While only having three World Series titles, the Cubs have had a slew of players earn spots on National League All-Star teams through the years.

Here is a position-by-position look at some of the Cubs all-stars and a little about each.

Not all Cubs greats made the list as there have been all-star caliber players throughout the Cubs' storied history.

Who would you choose as the Cubs’ all-time all-star team?

THE ALL-CUBS TEAM

LEFT-HANDED PITCHER

Jon Lester (2015-2020)

• Lester went 74-41 with a 3.54 ERA in 159 starts in six seasons for the Cubs. He made two All-Star teams and was the runner-up for the NL Cy Young Award in 2016, when he went 19-5 with a 2.44 ERA. Lester was the co-MVP (with Javier Báez) of the 2016 NL Championship Series after turning in a 1.38 ERA in two starts, and then pitched in three of the seven games in the '16 World Series.

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER

Fergie Jenkins (1966-73, '82-83)

• Jenkins topped 20 wins in 1967 for the first in a run of six consecutive seasons with at least 20 victories. The right-hander made three All-Star teams for the Cubs, finished in the top three in National League Cy Young Award voting four times (winning the award in '71) and started Opening Day a record seven times for the Cubs.

RELIEF PITCHER

Lee Smith (1980-87)

• Smith’s 478 career saves are the third most in MLB history. Smith owns the Cubs' career record with 180 saves and trails only Mariano Rivera (652) and Trevor Hoffman (601) in that category for an MLB career. Smith has the most games finished (342) for a Chicago pitcher and is second in career strikeouts (618) for a Cubs reliever.

CATCHER

Gabby Hartnett (1922-40)

• Hartnett’s 204 homers at catcher (out of 236 career blasts) are a club record. He appeared in a franchise-record 1,570 games at the position, appeared in four World Series ('29, '32, '35 and '38) and was named to six All-Star teams. Harnett posted a .297/.370/.489 career slash line, won the '35 National League MVP Award and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1955.

FIRST BASE

Anthony Rizzo (2012-19)

• Rizzo’s 242 homers lead all Cubs first basemen. He hit for power (.496 slugging percentage with the Cubs), was an on-base machine (.405 on-base percentage in '19 and .376 for his Cubs career) and played stellar defense (three National League Gold Glove Awards).

SECOND BASE

Ryne Sandberg (1982-97)

• By the time he retired after the 1997 campaign, Sandberg had surpassed Joe Morgan for the most homers by a second baseman (277 of his 282 career blasts). Sandberg was named to 10 All-Star teams, won nine Gold Gloves, picked up seven Silver Slugger Awards and eventually earned enshrinement in the Hall of Fame.

THIRD BASE

Ron Santo (1960-73)

• Santo was a nine-time All-Star, a five-time Gold Glove Award winner and finished in the top five in National League MVP Award balloting twice. Santo was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012. In his 14 seasons with the Cubs, Santo hit .279/.366/.472 with 337 homers, 353 doubles, 1,290 RBIs, 1,109 runs scored and 2,171 hits.

SHORTSTOP

Ernie Banks (1953-71)

• One of 13 players in history to win consecutive MVP Awards. Banks remains the Cubs' franchise leader in games (2,528), total bases (4,706) and extra-base hits (1,009). His 512 career home runs held as the most in team history until Sammy Sosa eclipsed Banks en route to a club-record 545. Banks also ranks second in team history in hits (2,583) and RBIs (1,636).

LEFT FIELD

Billy Williams (1959-74)

• Williams’ 4,262 total bases with the Cubs is second only to Ernie Banks in club history. Williams won the National League Rookie of the Year in 1961, and went on to make six All-Star teams, twice finished as the runner-up for the NL MVP and won a batting title in 1972. Williams was voted into the Hall of Fame in 1987. He ended with 426 homers, including 392 for the Cubs, which ranks third in club history.

CENTER FIELD

Hack Wilson (1927-31)

• Wilson’s 191 RBIs in 1930 are a single-season MLB record. Wilson averaged 39 homers and 150 RBIs with a 1.051 OPS from '27-30 at his peak, and ended his Cubs career batting .322/.412/.590 in 850 games.

RIGHT FIELD

Sammy Sosa (1992-2004)

• Sosa is the only player in MLB history to hit 60-plus homers in three seasons. From 1998-2001, he averaged 61 homers and 149 RBIs with a .310 average and 1.058 OPS. In '98, when he took home the National League MVP Award, he finished with 66 homers (second to Mark McGwire's 70), drove in 158 runs and hit .308 (1.024 OPS).

THE BEST OF THE REST

LEFT-HANDED PITCHER

Hippo Vaughn (1913-21)

• Vaughn remains the team's all-time leader in WAR (39.7), wins (151), starts (270), complete games (177), strikeouts (1,138) and innings (2,216 1/3) for a left-handed starter. He captured the pitching triple crown (ERA, wins and strikeouts) in the National League in 1918, when he won 22 games, struck out 148 and turned in a 1.74 ERA.

Ken Holtzman (1965-71, '78-79)

• Holtzman threw two no-hitters for the Cubs. He ranks third in starts (209), fourth in wins (80) and innings (1,447) and second in strikeouts (988).

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER

Mordecai Brown (1904-12, '16)

• Brown recorded the most shutouts (48) in team history. to four World Series across the 1906-10 seasons. Brown posted a 2.97 ERA in 57 2/3 World Series innings, including going 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 20 innings between the Cubs' '07-08 championships.

Greg Maddux (1986-92, '04-06)

• In 1992, Maddux picked up the first of four straight Cy Young Awards by going 20-11 with a 2.18 ERA in 35 starts for the Cubs. That year, he also won his third Gold Glove with Chicago (out of 18 total in his career).

RELIEF PITCHER

Bruce Sutter (1976-80)

• Sutter won the 1979 NL Cy Young Award while with the Cubs. In Cubs history, Sutter ranks second in saves (133), third in strikeouts by a reliever (494) and fourth in games finished (222) and relief innings (493).

Pedro Strop (2013-19)

• In his seven-year run with the Cubs, Strop was utilized primarily as a setup man. His 120 holds are the most in team history, and he ranks second in strikeouts per nine innings (10.3), strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.89) and third in ERA (2.90) among Cubs relievers with at least 350 career innings.

CATCHER

Jody Davis (1981-88)

• Davis’ 121 homers are second only to Hartnett among Cubs catchers. When Davis launched 24 home runs in 1983, it marked the first time a Cubs catcher had belted at least that many since 1930. Davis surpassed 20 homers again in '86.

Randy Hundley (1966-73, '76-77)

• Hundley caught 7,816 2/3 career innings for the Cubs. He was fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year Award voting in '66, an NL Gold Glove Award winner in '67 and an All-Star in '69.

FIRST BASE

Mark Grace (1988-2000)

• Grace’s 456 doubles is second in Cubs history (all positions). He not only led the 1990s in hits (1,754), but also in doubles (364). Grace leads all Cubs first basemen in runs, hits, doubles, RBIs and walks. He was a four-time Gold Glove Award-winner and three-time All-Star for the North Siders.

Cap Anson (1876-97)

• To this day, Anson remains the franchise's all-time leader in hits, runs, doubles, and RBIs. His 85.8 bWAR is first in franchise history (all positions). Anson was the first player in baseball history to reach 3,000 hits.

SECOND BASE

Billy Herman (1931-41)

• Herman started at second in 10 Opening Day games for the Cubs and played in three World Series (1932, '35 and '38) with the franchise. He still owns the single-season doubles record for the club and fell two hits shy in '35 of equaling Rogers Hornsby's single-season hits mark (229) for Chicago.

Rogers Hornsby (1929-32)

• Hornsby’s 10.4 WAR in 1929 remains the Cubs' single-season record. He hit .350/.435/.604 in his 317 games for the Cubs (out of 2,259 career contests).

THIRD BASE

Stan Hack (1932-47)

• Hack was at third base on Opening Day in 12 of his 16 seasons with the Cubs. He appeared in four World Series with Chicago, hitting .348 with a .857 OPS in 18 Fall Classic games. He made five All-Star teams.

Kris Bryant (2015-2021)

• Bryant is the only player in Cubs history to win both Rookie of the Year and an MVP Award. Bryant established a new record for home runs (138) in a player's first five seasons with the Cubs, surpassing Ernie Banks.

SHORTSTOP

Joe Tinker (1902-12, '16)

• Over 12 years with the franchise, Tinker slashed .259/.303/.347, amassing 93 triples, 220 doubles, 304 stolen bases and 670 runs scored in 1,539 games. Tinker has a 29.7 defensive WAR, which is most in Cubs history.

Don Kessinger (1964-75)

• Kessinger is the last Cubs shortstop to win a Gold Glove Award. In the second half of the 1960s, he was a mainstay at shortstop, making six All-Star teams and winning consecutive NL Gold Glove Awards in '69-70.

LEFT FIELD

Riggs Stephenson (1926-34)

• Stephenson's .336 career average with the Cubs in nine seasons is tied for first in franchise history. His .408 on-base percentage checks in at third all-time for the club. He compiled 1,167 hits, 237 doubles, 40 triples, 49 homers, and 533 runs scored in his career with Chicago.

Alfonso Soriano (2007-13)

• Soriano was a key cog for the Cubs for seven of his 16 seasons. Soriano made two All-Star teams (2007, '08) with Chicago and turned in a .264/.317/.495 slash line in 889 games with the North Siders.

CENTER FIELD

Andy Pafko (1943-51)

• In parts of nine seasons with Chicago, of which he was the Opening Day starter in seven, Pafko hit .294/.363/.468 with a 126 OPS+, compiling 126 homers, 162 doubles, 486 runs, 584 RBIs and 1,048 hits.

Rick Monday (1972-76)

• In five years with the Cubs, Monday hit .270/.366/.460 while averaging 21 homers, 23 doubles, 77 walks and 88 runs per season. His 649 games in center field are the third-most by a Cubs player since 1913.

RIGHT FIELD

Andre Dawson (1987-92)

• Dawson’s 172 homers as a right fielder rank second to Sosa in Cubs history. In his Cubs career, Dawson cemented his place in the Hall of Fame by making five All-Star teams and picking up two of his eight career Gold Gloves. Over six years with Chicago, he hit .285 with 174 home runs, 149 doubles and 587 RBIs.

Bill Nicholson (1939-48)

• Nicholson’s 1,010 games in right field second only to Sosa for Cubs since 1904. For a decade with the Cubs, Nicholson hit .272/.368/.471 with 205 homers, 245 doubles, 833 RBIs, more walks (696) than strikeouts (684).

Sources: Jordan Bastian (MLB.com); Major League Baseball; Chicago Cubs