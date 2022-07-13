ALL-TIME ALL-STARS: A look at Cardinals greats at each position

With the MLB All-Star break just days away, we thought we would test your memory and knowledge about St. Louis Cardinals greats from the past and the present.

In our special edition of ALL-TIME ALL-STARS, we take a look at who many Cardinals fans would consider the top players in Cardinals' history at their respective positions.

We'll take a look at the Chicago Cubs' ALL-TIME ALL-STARS on Friday, and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The Cardinals have won 11 World Championships, and with that have had more players on the National League All-Star team than most in the majors.

Here is a position-by-position look at some of the Cardinals all-stars, with a little about each player.

Not all Cardinals greats made the list as there have been all-star caliber players throughout the Cardinals' storied history.

Who would you choose as the Cardinals’ All-Time All-Star team?

THE ALL-CARDINALS TEAM

LEFT-HANDED PITCHER

Steve Carlton (1965-71)

• Eighth on the Cardinals' all-time list in strikeouts (951). Carlton posted a 3.10 ERA as a Cardinal, with five consecutive seasons of 10 or more wins, capped by 20 in 1971. He was a three-time All-Star and helped the Cardinals to the 1967 World Series title with a 2.98 ERA and 168 strikeouts.

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHER

Bob Gibson (1959-75)

• Ranks first in Cardinals history in wins (251), complete games (255), shutouts (56), innings pitched (3,884 1/3) and strikeouts (3,117), and his 81.7 WAR is fourth all-time in club history. Gibson was one of the most feared pitchers in the game and had five 20-win seasons in a 17-year career that included two Cy Young Awards, an MVP and a no-hitter against the Pirates in 1971. He had nine seasons with at least 200 strikeouts, and in 1974, he surpassed 3,000 strikeouts and retired with 3,117.

RELIEF PITCHER

Jason Isringhausen (2002-08)

• Holds the Cardinals’ all-time saves record with 217. Isringhausen posted a 2.98 ERA with the club, with a postseason ERA of 2.36 in 26 2/3 innings, including eight saves. He ranks third among Cardinals relief pitchers with 373 strikeouts.

CATCHER

Yadier Molina (2004-present)

• Two-time World Series champion, 10-time All-Star, nine-time Gold Glove winner and four-time Platinum Glove winner. In June, Molina surpassed Ivan Rodriguez as the catcher with most MLB putouts with 14,865. During the season, Molina worked with Adam Wainwright to become the winningest starting battery in MLB history with 203 combined team wins.

FIRST BASE

Albert Pujols (2001-11)

• Three-time National League MVP award winner, 11-time All-Star (named in 2022), six-time Silver Slugger award winner, two-time Gold Glove winner and 2003 batting title winner. In 11 years with St. Louis — before signing as a free agent in 2022 — Pujols hit .328/.420/.617. Pujols homered (No. 684) on July 10 to give him 1,377 career extra–base hits, tying him with Stan Musial for third all-time.

SECOND BASE

Rogers Hornsby (1915-26, 1933)

• Hornsby had a .359 average, which ranks first all-time in Cardinals history. The Hall of Famer won the Triple Crown in 1922 and ’25, won six of his seven batting titles with the Cardinals and won the first of his two MVP Awards in St. Louis.

THIRD BASE

Ken Boyer (1955-65)

• The 1964 NL MVP Award winner hit .295 with 100 runs scored, 24 home runs and an MLB-leading 119 RBIs. Decades after he left the Cardinals, Boyer still ranks third in home runs (255), sixth in RBIs (1,001) and ninth in hits (1,855).

SHORTSTOP

Ozzie Smith (1982-96)

• An 11-time Gold Glove winner, 14-time All-Star and one-time Silver Slugger winner in 15 years with the Cardinals. “The Wizard” entered the Hall of Fame in 2002 as arguably the greatest defensive shortstop of all time. Smith led the league in fielding percentage eight times.

LEFT FIELD

Lou Brock (1964-79)

• Led the National League in stolen bases for four straight seasons (1966-69) and led all of MLB in steals for another four straight seasons (1971-74). Brock, who had his No. 20 retired in 1979 and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in '85. Stole 888 bases in 16 years with the Cardinals.

CENTER FIELD

Jim Edmonds (2000-07)

• Fourth on the Cardinals’ all-time home run list with 241 in eight years with St. Louis. Edmonds put together a highlight reel of spectacular catches that led to eight Gold Gloves in his 17-year career. Edmonds drove in 100 runs in three of his eight seasons with the Cardinals, averaged 30 homers per season, and won six consecutive Gold Gloves.

RIGHT FIELD

Stan Musial (1941-63)

• Holds the franchise records in games played (3,026), at-bats (10,971), hits (3,630), doubles (725), walks (1,605), runs (1,949), triples (177), home runs (475), RBIs (1,950) and total bases (6,134). The “greatest Cardinal” played his entire 22-year career with St. Louis. His No. 6 was the first number the Cardinals retired, and he became a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 1969.

THE BEST OF THE REST

LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS

Harry Brecheen (1940, 1943-52)

• Accumulated 38.5 WAR in 11 seasons with the Cardinals, which ranks first among left-handed starters. He was a two-time All-Star, a two-time World Series champ and won the ERA title (2.24) in 1948. He ranks eighth on the Cardinals' all-time list in complete games (122) and winning percentage (.618 with a 128-79 mark) and tied for ninth with Bob Gibson in ERA at 2.91 (min. 750 innings).

John Tudor (1985-88, '90)

• Leads all Cardinals pitchers with a .705 winning percentage and a 2.52 ERA (both min. 750 innings pitched). Tudor won 62 games in five years for the Cardinals. His 1985 season was his best, helping the Cardinals to the National League pennant with 21 wins — and leading the Majors with 10 shutouts — and a 1.93 ERA.

RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS

Dizzy Dean (1930, 1932-37)

• The 1934 NL MVP won 30 games that year, the first National Leaguer to reach that many victories since 1917 and the last to do it in the NL.

Adam Wainwright (2005-present)

• Ranks second all-time among Cardinals pitchers with 1,776 strikeouts. Wainwright ranks fifth on the Car dinals' all-time list in winning percentage (.630), sixth in innings pitched (2,103 2/3) and fifth in starts (316). He trails only Gibson in strikeouts.

RELIEF PITCHERS

Bruce Sutter (1981-84)

• Led the National League in saves in three of his four seasons with the Cardinals. Sutter left with the franchise record for saves (127, since surpassed), as the first NL closer to reach 200 saves and as the league’s all-time saves leader.

Lee Smith (1990-93)

• Only Cardinal to post three consecutive 40-save seasons. Before Jason Isringhausen eclipsed the Cardinals’ saves record, it belonged to Smith. Of his 478 career saves — No. 3 on the all-time list — 160 came in parts of four seasons with the Cardinals.

CATCHER

Ted Simmons (1968-80)

• The newest Cardinal elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Simmons spent 13 years with the Cardinals. His 45.0 bWAR leads all catchers in club history. Simmons slashed .298/.366/.459 with an .824 OPS over 13 years in St. Louis, and he caught two no-hitters — one by Bob Gibson in '71 and the other by Bob Forsch in 1978.

Tim McCarver (1959-74)

• Ranks second in hits (23), third in RBIs (11) and fifth in batting average (.311) in franchise World Series play. McCarver, a two-time All-Star during his 12 seasons with the Cardinals, hit .272/.329/.388 in St. Louis.

FIRST BASE

Keith Hernandez (1974-83)

• Won six straight Gold Gloves from 1978-83. In 1979, Hernandez won the batting title and shared the MVP award with Willie Stargell after hitting .344/.417/.513 with a league-leading 116 runs scored. That year was Hernandez’s first of two All-Star years in St. Louis.

Mark McGwire (1997-01)

• Hit a then-record 70 home runs in 1998 and then 65 in the next two seasons. McGwire only had four full seasons with the Cardinals, but he accumulated 19.3 bWAR, hit 220 home runs and drove in 473 runs in that time.

SECOND BASE

Red Schoendienst (1945-63)

• Accumulated 35.0 bWAR with the Cardinals, second in club history among second basemen. “Mr. Cardinal” spent 14 1/2 years as a player, 14 years as a manager and then more than 20 years with the club in a supporting role.

Tom Herr (1979-88)

• Drove in 110 RBIs in 1985 despite hitting only eight home runs. In 10 years with the Cardinals, Herr hit .274/.349/.354 with 435 RBIs and 19 home runs.

THIRD BASE

Scott Rolen (2002-07)

• Accumulated 25.9 WAR in five and a half seasons with the Cardinals. Rolen went on to be a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, four-time All-Star, Silver Slugger Award winner alongside a .286/.370/.510 slash line as a Cardinal.

Ken Oberkfell (1977-84)

• Led the NL in fielding percentage at third base in 1982 (.972) and '83 (.960). Oberkfell’s average ranged from no lower than .289 to no higher than .303 in the five full seasons he spent with the Cardinals.

SHORTSTOP

Marty Marion (1940-50)

• Marion’s 31.3 bWAR accumulated in 11 years with St. Louis is second all-time among Cardinals shortstops. An eight-time All-Star, Marion led the NL in fielding percentage four times.

Edgar Rentería (1999-2004)

• Won a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger award in 2003, when he had a .975 fielding percentage and hit .330. In six seasons with the Cardinals, Rentería hit .290/.347/.420, made three All-Star appearances, won both of his Gold Gloves and won three Silver Slugger awards.

LEFT FIELD

Joe Medwick (1932-40, 1947-48)

• Won the Triple Crown in 1937, something no other NL player has done since. Medwick averaged .333 with a .544 slugging percentage and a .915 OPS. His .335 average as a Cardinal ranks third all-time in franchise history.

Matt Holliday (2009-16)

• Tied for second in franchise history with Ray Lankford with 102 game-winning RBIs. A key piece of the Cardinals’ success in the 2010s, Holliday hit .293/.380/.494 in 982 games with the Cardinals and made four All-Star teams.

Curt Flood (1958-69)

• Leads all Cardinals center fielders with 42.3 WAR in 12 seasons with St. Louis. A three-time All-Star, Flood hit .293 in 12 seasons with the Cardinals and better than .300 six times, including 1964, when he hit .311 and led the league in hits with 211.

Willie McGee (1982-89, 1996-99)

• Won the 1985 NL MVP Award and batting title by hitting .353, with a league-leading 216 hits and 18 triples. McGee won three Gold Gloves, appeared in four All-Star Games and won two league batting titles with St. Louis (1985, ’90).

RIGHT FIELD

Enos Slaughter (1938-53

• In 13 seasons with the Cardinals, he was a 10-time All-Star and hit .305/.384/.463. Slaughter was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1985, and his No. 9 was retired in 1996. He accumulated 52.2 WAR as a Cardinal, second behind Musial among right fielders and sixth among all Cardinals position players.

George Hendrick (1978-84)

• In his six seasons with St. Louis, Hendrick averaged 18 homers and 84 RBIs a year and helped usher in the winning ways of the 1980s Cardinals. In 1980, he hit .302 with 109 RBIs and an .840 OPS to win a Silver Slugger Award, as well as appear in his third All-Star Game.