5 Chicago Cubs prospects to watch at minicamp in Arizona

Big-league camp should be underway now at the Chicago Cubs’ spring training complex in Mesa, Ariz.

Instead, the backfields will solely feature minor leaguers as Major League Baseball’s lockout threatens the start of the regular season. But that isn’t stopping the daily work for the organization. A prospect minicamp is underway for the Cubs and will run until minor-league camp begins March 7. The Cubs are banking on their young talent continuing to progress in 2022.

The Cubs bolstered their organizational depth last year with trade deadline moves, providing an infusion of talent, particularly at the lower levels. Top prospect Brennen Davis is on track to make his MLB debut at some point this season, while left-hander Brailyn Marquez’s future impact remains in question after not pitching last year in large part because of shoulder issues. Marquez, a top-100 prospect going into 2020 and 2021, did not pitch above High A beyond ⅔ big-league innings in 2020, and it’s unclear how the Cubs could use him this season.

There’s still plenty to like within the Cubs’ farm system, highlighted by five prospects worth watching with minicamp underway ahead of the minor-league season starting in April.

1. OF Pete Crow-Armstrong

A torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder limited Crow-Armstrong to 32 plate appearances in six games at Low A last season after the New York Mets drafted him 19th overall in 2020. That limited sample size comprises his professional baseball experience. The 19-year-old left-handed hitter’s upside and potential remains high despite the injury, coming out of high school as one of the best hitters in the prep class. He projects to stick in center field where he’s a plus defender, and he possesses the type of contact that could slot him into a leadoff role, something the Cubs have struggled to find following Dexter Fowler’s departure.

Crow-Armstrong’s offensive upside is centered on his ability to hit for more power and is something the Cubs will want to see more of as he progresses up the levels.

2. SS Cristian Hernandez

Despite only turning 18 in December, Hernandez is arguably the Cubs’ second-best position prospect behind Davis. Lofty expectations came with the franchise-record $3 million international signing bonus Hernandez received from the Cubs, and so far, he’s lived up to the hype. The combination of power, athleticism and hit tool makes Hernandez worth dreaming big on.

Whether he sticks at shortstop could depend on how he continues to physically mature, but his arm strength projects to allow him to play elsewhere if needed. After debuting in the Dominican Summer League in 2021, Hernandez is poised to play ball in the U.S. for the first time this year. He is obviously far away from the majors, but has crazy upside that will have Cubs fans dreaming of seeing him in the middle of the lineup one day.

3. LHP Jordan Wicks

Wicks, 22, is a refined college arm and features their system’s changeup, according to Baseball America. Wicks’ pro debut consisted of four starts at High A after the Cubs took him with their first-round pick last summer. The lefty incorporates a five-pitch mix, and his nasty changeup gets the swings and misses he needs to help make his fastballs effective as he continues to refine his slider and curveball.

Wicks’ repertoire helps him match up well against both right-handed and left-handed hitters, which bodes well for future big-league success. He will get his first taste of a full pro season in 2022 and is poised to climb quickly as a strike thrower.

4. OF Owen Caissie

Caissie was part of the five-player haul the Cubs received in the Yu Darvish trade in Dec. 2020, and the 19-year-old Canadian quickly made the organization look good. He lit up the Arizona Complex League in 2021 with his first taste of pro pitching, posting a .349/.478/.596 line in 136 plate appearances before closing out the year at Low A. Baseball America has Caissie tied for their best power hitter with Yohendrick Pinango.

The lefty slugger displays a strong combination of power and bat control with a good understanding of the zone. Caissie needs to improve defensively, however, it’s all about his offensive profile when projecting his future.

5. RHP Caleb Kilian

Another prospect addition via a trade, this one as part of the San Francisco Giants deal for Kris Bryant, Kilian’s stock has risen thanks to his performance in the Arizona Fall League. Kilian tossed six perfect innings, struck out eight and touched 98 mph in an AFL championship game win. He bounced back from a rough AFL debut to record a 0.45 ERA over his next four outings, tallying 26 strikeouts and four walks in those 20 innings.

Kilian, 24, made 15 starts at Double A between the Cubs and Giants organizations last year. He’s been known for good control, and if he can continue developing better offspeed stuff and keep his fastball in the mid-to-upper 90s, it bodes well for his chances to stick in a starting role in the majors. After his progression in 2021, it wouldn’t be a shock if he gets called up sometime this year.

