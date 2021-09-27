3 thoughts as the home schedule at Wrigley Field closes out

Any hopes of the Chicago Cubs wrapping up their home schedule with a victory Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field were shut down by the red-hot St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cubs failed to hold on to a one-run lead as Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader tied the game in the eighth inning with a two-out homer. Codi Heuer’s wild pitch with the bases loaded in the ninth put the Cardinals ahead, and they tacked on a run with a grounder back to Heuer.

While the win marked the 16th straight for the Cardinals, the Cubs head into the final week of the season riding a six-game losing streak. They are 2-13 since winning eight of nine at the beginning of the month.

To close out the season at Wrigley, here are three big-picture thoughts on the Cubs.

1. Keegan Thompson and Adbert Alzolay show some promise for the future.

There are moments, like Sunday, when the Cubs’ younger and less experienced pitchers show why there is belief in their potential.

Right-hander Keegan Thompson hadn’t enjoyed the same success in the rotation as he had pitching out of the bullpen most of the season. His transition was marred by inconsistency throwing strikes and a dip in velocity. Thompson’s three-inning start Sunday was his best of the season as he struck out a career-high seven batters while walking only one and surrendering a run.

Cubs manager David Ross said Thompson looked a lot more like himself. It set up Thompson to end his season on a high note. In two starts since coming off the injured list, Thompson has allowed one run in five innings.

“We worked on a lot just mentally and working on mechanics and getting healthy again,” Thompson said. “We spent a couple weeks trying to get all that sorted out, and that kind of showed today.”

Right-hander Adbert Alzolay followed Thompson with 3⅔ scoreless innings, continuing a dominant stretch out of the bullpen. The Cubs have used him in relief to manage his workload, and Alzolay has turned into a multi-inning weapon for Ross. He has a 1.56 ERA in 17⅓ relief innings dating to Sept. 1 with 19 strikeouts and one walk.

“The big key is I’m being aggressive from pitch one,” Alzolay said. “I’ve been attacking the hitters from pitch one knowing like, OK, these are my strengths today and these are the pitches that aren’t working right away, so I’ll go on.”

The likelihood Thompson, Alzolay and left-hander Justin Steele all turn into reliable big-league starters isn’t high. But all three possess the potential to be useful pitchers for the Cubs, whether it’s solidifying spots in the rotation or turning into versatile multipurpose pitchers.

2. The Cardinals’ hot streak can be a lesson for David Ross and the Cubs.

Getting swept in a four-game series by the rival Cardinals is not how the Cubs wanted to end their season at Wrigley.

The Cardinals were hard to put away, though poor execution at times didn’t help Cubs pitchers. For Ross, watching the Cardinals’ incredible turnaround from below .500 to on the verge of securing the National League’s second wild-card spot represents a good lesson. The season is 162 games. It’s not over at the All-Star break or trade deadline or start of September.

“They went into the season knowing what they had and they said we’re going to succeed or fail with this team and we’re going to ride it out,” Ross said. “Not a lot of action at the trade deadline. Found a couple small holes and bargain deals for veteran pitchers that threw strikes and kind of readjusted their bullpen and found out where their strengths and weaknesses were, and the right guys got hot, the offense woke up and they changed some pieces.

“They believed in the group that they had and stuck with them the full season.”

The Cubs don’t feature much postseason experience on their 26-man roster. That group is limited to Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, Kyle Hendricks, Zach Davies, Heuer, Austin Romine, David Bote and Jason Heyward. Davies and Romine are free agents after the season. Collectively, this roster needs to learn how to win together, along with whomever the organization brings in during the offseason.

It’s never fun to experience a series like the Cubs did against the Cardinals, but Ross is ensuring he and his team take something away from it.

“Baseball is weird like that: You get a little bit of momentum and the schedule plays out sometimes in your favor and then you gain confidence,” Ross said. “And you see what confidence does. You feel like we had that game (Saturday), and then just boom, right out from under us and really fast.

“So I think confidence goes a long way. And they’re a great example of a team that continued to trust in one another it seems from an outside perspective.”

3. Offseason moves could go a long way in boosting 2022 attendance.

A gorgeous day served as an ideal backdrop for the 26,547 fans in the Wrigley stands for Sunday’s home finale.

The Cubs ended their home schedule averaging 31,566 fans in their 50 full-capacity games. That would be the lowest average at Wrigley since 1997 (27,041). Even so, the Cubs’ 81-game average home attendance ranks eighth in the majors, while their total was just shy of 2 million.

Some of the attendance figures in September were bolstered by a strong season ticket holder base, helping a few games in which the number of people at Wrigley did not seem to align with the announced total. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer indicated Friday the Cubs will be very active in the free-agent market “in a thoughtful and intelligent way.” Adding impactful talent is one way to boost the crowd size in 2022.

“Fans have come to expect a contending team for the last seven years,” Hoyer said Friday. “In a good way we’ve raised those expectations and I understand that’s what fans want to see, so obviously my goal this offseason is to put a roster together that fills this place.”

