Ayo Dosunmu returns to Illinois for his jersey retirement

Ayo Dosunmu is only just beginning to process the impact he made in three seasons at Illinois.

The Chicago Bulls rookie returned to the State Farm Center on Thursday night to a hearty homecoming, and his No. 11 jersey was raised to the arena’s rafters during a raucous halftime ceremony.

“It was very emotional,” Dosunmu said. “I was trying to keep myself straight, smile through it all. I had a nice shirt on and didn’t want to mess it up.”

The honor was not lost on Dosunmu, who brought his parents, siblings and other family members to town for the occasion.

“To know that no matter what, my cousins, friends, whoever comes to Illinois, my son or my daughter, my kids’ kids’ kids, whenever they look up there they’re going to see my name up there, that’s crazy,” Dosunmu said.

Dosunmu’s jersey will hang in the upper reaches of the State Farm Center next to Dee Brown’s, the last player to captivate Champaign to the extent Dosunmu did. The Chicago native is the 34th player in school history to have his jersey raised and the first since Brown’s and Luther Head’s during the 2008-09 season.

“All the people up there, I’m blessed to be up there with them,” Dosunmu said. “I know it’s not easy to get your jersey retired. I’m just honored.”

When he committed to Illinois at the Jordan Brand store in 2017, Dosunmu took a route that most elite in-state talents passed over. The Illini hadn’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2013, and in his first season, the team lost a program-worst 21 games.

“To be able to do it the way I did it, I don’t think I could’ve (drawn) that up during my recruitment,” Dosunmu said. “To look back ... at the commitment I gave this university and now look at the success I had, it’s crazy. It wasn’t easy. It was very hard.”

In his final season with the Illini, Dosunmu became the first NCAA player in 11 years to average more than 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Illini lost to Loyola in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, but Dosunmu was instrumental in the team’s run to the Big Ten Tournament title and was named the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year. His knack for clutch shot-making and his efficiency in transition helped Illinois earn a No. 1 seed and compile a 16-4 record in Big Ten play.

“Just knowing the legacy and mark I left here, not just on the court but building the relationship with guys and the coaching staff, players, that’s what it’s all about,” Dosunmu said. “Building bonds and relationships that can never be taken away and then last forever. I thought I did that here with Illinois.”

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan pays tribute

Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sat courtside for Dosunmu’s special night.

Heading downstate on a night off to support a teammate was a gesture not lost on Dosunmu.

“It’s special,” Dosunmu said. “It just shows the type of person he is to come out here and be there for me in ... this special time. For him to be here, it shows what kind of person and leader he is.”

Dosunmu, who is averaging 6.1 points in 18.6 minutes with the Bulls, has earned the respect of DeRozan.

DeRozan sang Dosunmu’s praises in November when the rookie was becoming a steady presence in the Bulls rotation. Despite Dosunmu slipping into the second round of the NBA draft, DeRozan expected him to find his feet quickly.

“No, it’s not surprising,” DeRozan said after a win against the Boston Celtics on Nov. 1. “I remember watching him in college and the toughness he brought. Joining the team, getting to know him, his personality.”

In that game, Dosunmu went 6-for-6 with 14 points in 22 minutes, helping the Bulls erase a 19-point deficit and notch an important road win.

DeRozan praised Dosunmu’s humble demeanor and absorbent approach.

“How much film he’s watched, the questions he’s asked, you start to see the little things he’s asking,” DeRozan said. “The mistakes he makes to improve every single day. It’s fun to see him go out there with the calmness he has, play elite players and make shots at the same time.”

Dosunmu’s efforts and contributions also turned the head of Bulls star Zach Lavine before the season.

“(Dosunmu) doesn’t have any fear at all, offensively or defensively,” Lavine told reporters after a preseason win over the Cavaliers. “He probably asks more questions than any rookie I’ve been around, on and off the court subjects. He wants to learn.”

‘Make your legacy as big as it can be’

Dosunmu and Illinois coach Brad Underwood can make light of the program’s struggles early in his college career.

Underwood said he regularly texts with Dosunmu, and he recently took in a Bulls game at the United Center. He called his former guard the key to what he has tried to establish at Illinois.

“To me, this is what makes Illinois basketball so damn good and so powerful,” Underwood said. “I use that. Here’s a guy that chose to come to us when we weren’t winning. We stunk. We were a bad basketball team.”

“He’s the definition of everything we want our program to be about. It’s no surprise he’s having a great NBA career, and he’ll have a long one.”

Unlike other highly rated talents out of Chicago who went elsewhere, Dosunmu — who was ranked No. 32 in the Class of 2017 in 247Sports’ composite rankings — chose to stay in his home state.

“I wasn’t looking at it just for myself,” Dosunmu said. “If that was the case, I would’ve left after my freshman (or) sophomore year. That’s what I wanted to do — I wanted to build a legacy. And to build a legacy, it takes more than one year. It takes patience. It takes a lot of long nights, takes a lot of mental toughness. You have to be locked in mentally. I’m definitely excited to know where this program is (now).”

After success with the Mac Irvin Fire and at Morgan Park, including back-to-back state titles, Dosunmu was focused on building a legacy in addition to a stage in which he could stand out to NBA scouts.

Dosunmu said college memories began to flood back when he returned to campus Thursday night. He recalled a hard-fought win over Iowa in March 2020, which featured an electric crowd, and also reminisced about goal-setting with teammates.

“I remember me and Tyler (Underwood) were roommates my last year,” Dosunmu said. “I remember talking about winning the Big Ten, talking about making it to the tournament. All those dreams and aspirations I had, through the thick and thin, when we were bad record-wise to last year when we were good, it all just raced back.”

Dosunmu arrived fashionably late Thursday, flanked by his family.

At halftime, Dosunmu smiled as he took the court for his jersey unveiling and a round of photos with his family, athletic director Josh Whitman and Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones. After he pulled a cord to let the jersey hang down, he looked up at it, perhaps in a mix of disbelief and pride.

Dosunmu noted afterward that he expects his uniform will have some company up in the rafters after center Kofi Cockburn — who scored 23 points and added 18 rebounds in a 76-64 win over Maryland — wraps up his Illinois career.

“That’s the goal,” Dosunmu said. “That’s why I try to tell (Cockburn) to enjoy it and try to make your legacy as big as it can be. Try to win everything. Win every game, try to win every award, every championship.

“Then when you look back at it — you look at the hard work — you know it’s going to be worth it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0