Ayo Dosunmu is selected for the NBA Rising Stars competition

Rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu is the second Chicago Bulls player headed to Cleveland for NBA All-Star Weekend this month after being named Tuesday to the 12-player rookie pool for the Rising Stars competition.

This year’s Rising Stars will feature a tournament with four teams consisting of first-year, second-year and G League players. Dosunmu joins a group of top NBA rookies including Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Franz Wagner and Evan Mobley.

Ahead of the selection announcement, Dosunmu said he was eager to join the competition.

“That’s something that as a competitor, when you’re drafted, years back, you look at those games and you look at the people who played in those games,” Dosunmu said. “So of course that’s something that I would want to be honored in.”

A Chicago native and University of Illinois product, Dosunmu was selected by the Bulls with the 38th pick in the 2021 draft. Despite falling to the second round, Dosunmu quickly became a standout rotational player, averaging 7.6 points and 2.2 assists entering Wednesday. He has been starting at point guard the last two weeks after injuries to Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball.

Dosunmu will join forward DeMar DeRozan — who was selected last week as an All-Star starter — in Cleveland during the All-Star break. Guard Zach LaVine is a top contender for a bench spot on the All-Star teams.

