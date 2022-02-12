Ayo Dosunmu clears concussion protocol

Chicago Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu returned from a one-game absence and was in the starting lineup Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves after clearing concussion protocol.

Coach Billy Donovan said Dosunmu cleared a series of concussion tests with the Bulls on Thursday, affording the guard time to practice in a five-on-five scrimmage with teammates the morning of the game. The Bulls received clearance from the league shortly before tipoff at the United Center, allowing Dosunmu to play.

Dosunmu suffered two blows to his head in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Sixers, crashing into the basket stanchion after a dunk in the first half and running into teammate Matt Thomas in the second. Although he was cleared to play against the Phoenix Suns the following night, Dosunmu displayed concussion symptoms Tuesday morning. He was placed in concussion protocol and stayed home from the team’s trip to Charlotte, N.C.

Dosunmu has become an increasingly key piece of the Bulls lineup after assuming the role of starting point guard last month following injuries to Alex Caruso (right wrist) and Lonzo Ball (left knee). Within his first two games, Dosunmu flourished in the new role. He averaged 6.1 assists and only 1.7 turnovers in his first 14 games in the position.

Donovan said the short absence didn’t affect Dosunmu’s conditioning, but the team will still monitor the rookie closely for any recurring symptoms of a concussion. Dosunmu’s minutes will be slightly limited through his first games back after he played for at least 34 minutes in the 14 games leading up to the injury. Coby White’s return from a groin injury will help the Bulls offset Dosunmu’s recovery time.

“His minutes have been so high with Lonzo and Alex being out,” Donovan said. “It certainly won’t be that high, but it’s not something that we have to slowly ease him back into.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0