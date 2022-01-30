Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White are undergoing a ballhandling clinic

Since his introduction to Chicago, Bulls coach Billy Donovan consistently has emphasized his ideal style — up-tempo with a priority on pushing the ball up the court.

For the next six to eight weeks, Donovan must find a way to maintain that style without the pace-pushing pair of Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball.

Although they’re mostly touted for their defensive contributions, Caruso and Ball are just as critical to the Bulls offense. With both players sidelined, the ball has been more in the hands of rookie Ayo Dosunmu and third-year guard Coby White.

The transition has been a challenge the past two weeks, particularly for Dosunmu in his first NBA season.

“The biggest adjustment for us is Ayo’s taken over that responsibility as a starter,” Donovan said. “When we had been whole with Lonzo and Alex, he’d been off the ball quite a bit. He slashed to the basket, got out in transition, a lot of catch-and-go drives, those kind of things. And now all of a sudden he’s having to get us in that offense.”

The Bulls are at their best when they can set the tempo, particularly through fast breaks and turnover transitions. They rank eighth in the league in points off turnovers (17.4 per game) and 10th in fast-break points (13.3 per game).

That’s where Caruso and Ball thrive — forcing the other team into an error, then immediately taking advantage of the chaos to spark a quick basket on the opposite end. In their absence, both White and Dosunmu have struggled at times to take on this mantle with the ball in their hands.

“Ayo is being pressured; Coby is being pressured too,” Donovan said. “We’re trying to get them proper spacing, but also guys are going to have to come back and help them when they’re in trouble.

“And a lot of times when that happens, it’s hard to get into anything, and next thing you know you’re up against the (shot) clock and then you’re taking really difficult, challenging shots.”

The problem is universal across the Bulls roster — without Ball and Caruso, every player from DeMar DeRozan to Nikola Vučević is being forced to spend more time on the ball.

Without the expertise and confidence of more veteran ballhandlers, everything seems to take a beat longer for the Bulls. Against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, this disparity was evident when the Raptors implemented a full-court press. By the time the Bulls made it across the half-court line, they often had less than 15 seconds to spring into their half-court offense.

“As they were pressing,” Donovan said, “we were going through stages — getting it in bounds, getting it across half court and then trying to get in an offense — and there’s just not enough time to do that.”

As Dosunmu and White assume more responsibility at the point, Donovan said he needs to build offensive strategies that provide them with more support. Even simple outlets — such as pulling an extra player back to break a press through passing rather than dribbling — would help both players gain their footing.

But Donovan also wants his ballhandlers to feel free to ditch the offensive plan and get to the rim. When opponents are setting up predictable defenses, he believes the best counter is a dose of unpredictability.

Dosunmu found success with this quick-twitch attack against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, finishing with 24 points and eight assists before fouling out.

“When teams are picking up like that, there is no offense. Just go,” Donovan said. “Just attack it and go and touch the paint, and generally you’re going to generate a pretty good shot.”

Although significant losses such as those of Caruso and Ball are a detriment, Donovan is focusing on the positive side of the situation — an opportunity for his younger players to get high-volume minutes and hone different positional skills.

For the next six to eight weeks, the Bulls season also will be a ballhandling clinic for Dosunmu and White. By the time Caruso and Ball return, Donovan hopes both younger guards will feel confident leading the offense. Such growth would benefit both players off the ball, preparing them for higher-stakes moments as the Bulls approach the playoffs.

“This is the opportunity for our team to really grow out and get in these situations and really get better from them,” Donovan said. “When we do get a little bit more whole, it allows them now to play in a way that they’ve seen some of this stuff before.”

