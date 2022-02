Austin Peay beats E. Illinois 64-52

CHARLESTON — Tariq Silver, Cameron Copeland and Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 13 points apiece as Austin Peay beat Eastern Illinois 64-52 on Saturday. Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 11 points for the Governors, and Alec Woodard chipped in 10. Copeland also had seven rebounds, while Hutchins-Everett posted 10 rebounds.

Sammy Friday IV had 13 points for the Panthers (5-26, 3-15 Ohio Valley Conference), who have now lost six games in a row. Paul Bizimana added 10 points and seven rebounds. Dan Luers had seven assists.

The Governors improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Austin Peay defeated Eastern Illinois 62-54 on Feb. 14.

