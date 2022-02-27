Arizona native Wes Kath is experiencing spring camp from a new perspective as a Chicago White Sox prospect

Growing up, Wes Kath attended several spring training games featuring the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies near his home in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The third baseman is experience spring camp from a new perspective this year as a Chicago White Sox prospect.

“It’s super cool,” Kath said during a Zoom call Friday after a minicamp workout in Glendale, Ariz. “Just seeing what I always watched growing up is cool, just what it’s like to be on the other side of the ropes and be playing instead of watching.”

The Sox selected Kath, 19, in July in the second round of the draft out of Desert Mountain High School in Scottsdale. He has taken full advantage of the Sox complex in Glendale being close to his home.

“I’ve been working with our trainers here, I’ve been coming in five days a week to our facility during the offseason,” Kath said. “I was out here five days a week from a month after we finished instructs (in the fall) to now. So I feel ready. I’m already in the routine of being at the complex and through the routine of what we’ve been doing for spring training for basically the offseason.”

The left-handed hitter spent the offseason working on driving the ball to the opposite field.

“Just keeping my bat in the zone longer,” Kath said. “The biggest thing I realize was just the velocity jump from high school to professional ball. It’s very big. And it’s going from like seeing 80 to 85 (mph) to 95, 98 consistently. It’s just a big jump.”

Defensively, Kath is adapting to third base after playing shortstop in high school.

“With pro ball, everyone hitting the ball so hard now, it’s more of a reactionary position,” he said. “It was a little bit different for me. ... It’s a step here and a step there rather than trying to get around the ball and having more footwork stuff (at shortstop).”

Sox assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz praised Kath offensively for his ability to hit to all fields and defensively for having a strong arm.

Kath had a .212/.287/.337 slash line with two triples, three home runs, 15 RBIs, eight walks, 42 strikeouts and 15 runs in 28 games last season in the Arizona Complex League.

“Look forward to watching him go about his business,” Getz said during a Zoom call Tuesday. “He’s a pro for as young as he is, he’s got some disciplines about him. He mixes in well with his teammates, he has some leadership qualities and it will be fun to see (2021 first-round pick) Colson (Montgomery) and Wes on the same side of the infield.”

Like Kath, the Sox drafted Montgomery out of high school.

“We are the same player in a lot of ways,” Montgomery said Wednesday. “We get along really well. We’ve formed a really good friendship.

“He’s just a great player. He’s got a sweet swing and is really good defensively. He’s got a really strong arm and really good mental toughness too.”

Kath said it was easy to form a bond with Montgomery from the start.

“As we have played together, it’s also easy because he’s right next to me in the infield,” Kath said. “We get to talk about everything. And we are both left-handed hitters, what we are feeling at the plate, how to make adjustments and go from there. We have formed a good relationship and we are good friends now.

“It’s cool to rise up with him.”

As much as he’s enjoying being close to home in Arizona, Kath is eagerly anticipating the next level of the minor-league experience.

“I’m just excited to get out there and have the entire fan base, play in a stadium and travel around in a bus,” Kath said. “I was in Arizona (last season for rookie ball), so it felt like I was playing at home. Whereas this year I’ll be out at a stadium ... which will be more minor-league baseballesque.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0