Alex DeBrincat’s ‘just shoot more’ directive doesn’t tell the whole story

If NHL players had shoe contracts like their NBA counterparts do, Alex DeBrincat’s slogan might be “Just Shoot It.”

At least that’s what Blackhawks coach Derek King keeps trying to hammer into him.

“He has such a deceptive shot and he’s got a quick release,” King said Friday. “This is what he is: He’s a goal scorer.”

DeBrincat entered Friday night’s home game against the New Jersey Devils tied for fifth in the NHL in goals with 29. According to JFresh Hockey, he ranks in the 94th percentile in expected goals-for this season.

DeBrincat’s goal count doesn’t tell the whole story, however.

In five-on-five situations, the right wing is scoring 0.9 goals per 60 minutes this season compared with 1.2 last season, but he’s taking slightly more shots (8.1 per 60) than last season (7.8).

Expressed in shooting percentages, he’s firing at 11% this season versus 16% in 2020-21, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

DeBrincat, 24, has been making the most hay on the power play.

He’s scoring a career-high rate of 3.4 goals per 60 minutes in the man advantage, thanks to an all-time best 27.5% shooting percentage.

Meanwhile, his helpers need help.

DeBrincat is contributing just 0.4 assists (in five-on-five) per 60 minutes, which is far worse than last season’s career low of 1.01.

So is just shooting more the simple solution to maximizing DeBrincat’s offensive potential?

“Yeah, it can be. Sometimes it’s not,” DeBrincat said.

“Obviously there’s plays to be had out there. Just my process of creating plays and seeing what’s open, it’s not always the right play, but sometimes it’s just what you see.”

DeBrincat’s tendencies are to line up the perfect shot or opt to set up a teammate with a seam pass, but sometimes even a simple shot can land home or create a rebound opportunity that turns into an assist.

“A lot of times when I don’t have a great play it’s always good to have a shot on net,” DeBrincat said. “You never know what can happen. It creates havoc around the net.

“I understand completely where (King’s) coming from. I do need shoot a lot more. It just helps you feel into the game and feel good about your shot when you do get a good chance.”

DeBrincat is hardly the only guilty party on the Hawks when it comes to overpassing and holstering the stick for something better.

“A lot of times, myself included, a lot of us, we pass up the shots and try to make a pretty play,” he said. “Just got to be more focused on shooting.”

King clarified that he’s not just asking DeBrincat to take shots willy-nilly without regard to what defenses present.

“I’m just trying to get him to think about shooting a little more,” King said. “Obviously if a play is there, he’s going to read that.

“He does get the puck in a good area to shoot and maybe looks to pass sometimes. ... You see how his release is, how he can hide the puck. He surprises goalies, so I’d like to see him surprise them a little more.”

When it comes those aforementioned assists, King and DeBrincat probably are in agreement.

“My passing ability is probably not to par,” DeBrincat said. “I can definitely work on that. Maybe it’s something I try in practice and shoot more in a game.”

But King recognizes that teams are trying to take away DeBrincat’s passes, particularly when he’s on the ice with Patrick Kane because it has been such an effective weapon between the two.

“Teams lock on those guys, right?” King said. “When those two are out on the ice, him and Kaner, they’re always looking for each other. They’re getting a little bit of extra attention when you’re defending them.

“The good sticks are taking away some of those passes. But that’s why I’d like for (DeBrincat) to think about shooting a little more.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0