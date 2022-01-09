 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abmas lifts Oral Roberts over W. Illinois 87-86

MACOMB — Max Abmas had 32 points and 11 assists as Oral Roberts beat Western Illinois 87-86 on Saturday.

Abmas made 9 of 10 free throws.

Elijah Lufile had 18 points for Oral Roberts (11-6, 5-1 Summit League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Issac McBride added 15 points and scored Oral Roberts' final points on a pair of free throws with 1:20 left for a four-point lead. DeShang Weaver had 11 points.

Tamell Pearson scored a season-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds for the Leathernecks (10-6, 1-3), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Luka Barisic added 19 points and eight rebounds. Trenton Massner had 16 points and six assists.

