BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Ice Center Manager Michael Hernbrott will be inducted into the Illinois State University Hockey Club Hall of Fame this fall.
The ISU Hockey Club was formed on April 17, 1969, with the Hall of Fame formed May 14, 2018. The class of 2023 members will be the fourth class of inductees.
The induction ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., inside the arena restaurant that overlooks the ice.
The ceremony will be followed by the ISU Hall of Fame Game against Maryville University at 7 p.m.
Hernbrott joined the ISU hockey program as Brian Corley's assistant coach for the 2013-14 D2 team that qualified for and played in the national tournament. He took over as head coach of the D3 team in 2014-15 with the goal of improving the team's personnel and record to qualify for D2 stature, which he accomplished the following year.
In 2015-16, he coached the D2 team and has been head coach of D2 since that season. Since then the team has made the Mid America Collegiate Hockey Association Gold playoffs five out of six years. In 2020, the team qualified to play in the conference championship.
MACHA named Hernbrott the All Conference second team head coach in 2020. The D2 team made a return to the regional tournament in 2021, beating rival Bradley in the first round.
Hernbrott, alongside D1 head coach Mike Marquardt (2015-16) and ISU Hockey Club President Clint Zumer, helped expand the team's prospect camps and developed the concept of the Red/White Cup. The cup has played a major role in the recruitment of quality players and has served as part of the team's effort to market the hockey program.
During Hernbrott's tenure as leader of the hockey program, the teams have grown from competitively struggling D1 and D2 teams to consistent top 20 teams at each level. Hernbrott and the coaches he recruited have been able to attract a lot of interest in ISU hockey through their efforts, so much so that he was able to add a D3 team to the ISU hockey lineup.
The D3 team gives more players an opportunity to play and potentially move up to the D2 or D1 team, which helps recruitment. The D3 team has successfully recruited quality players, resulting in a MACHA Bronze Championship in 2022.
