7 Chicago Blackhawks games rescheduled

The Chicago Blackhawks will begin making up games postponed by COVID-19 on Feb. 9, a road date with the Edmonton Oilers.

The 7 p.m. matchup at Rogers Place is one of Hawks six games that was shelved last season (and seven date changes overall) as the NHL tried to contain the spread of coronavirus infections among players, coaches and staff.

Overall, the league set 98 new dates for games delayed by COVID postponements, and shifted 23 other games to accommodate those makeup dates.

For 95 of the games, schedule-makers took advantage of a 2 1/2-week break (Feb. 7-22) that had been set aside for players’ participation in the Olympics — before the league and player’s union pulled out of the Beijing Games because of concerns about the pandemic and China’s lengthy quarantine restrictions.

Here’s the new schedule (original date in parentheses):

Feb. 9, 7 p.m.: at Edmonton Oilers (Jan. 18)

Feb. 12, 7 p.m.: at St. Louis Blues (Jan. 30)

Feb. 14, 8 p.m.: at Winnipeg Jets (Dec. 29)

Feb. 17, 7:30 p.m.: vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Dec. 28)

Feb. 18, 7:30 p.m.: vs. Dallas Stars (Dec. 23)

Feb: 20, 2 p.m.: vs. Florida Panthers (Dec. 21)

April 18, 7 p.m.: vs. Calgary Flames (Dec. 13)

The Blues game in St. Louis, originally set for Jan. 30, was one of the games the league shifted. Keeping that date would’ve meant the Hawks played three games within four days, something no longer necessary now that the Olympic break isn’t a factor.

