6 things for Chicago sports fans to look forward to in November

November traditionally is a dreaded month in Chicago, with darkness encroaching by the end of the workday and sightings of the sun hard to come by.

A mediocre Bears team and the Blackhawks’ problems on and off the ice only add to the seasonal miseries.

It helps to have something to take your mind off the cold, the rain, the Hawks’ winless streak and the number of times Justin Fields gets sacked. Fortunately there are many reasons to be thankful for the month ahead. Here are six of them.

1. A new spin on the Bulls’ ‘Circus Trip’

It’s no longer called the “Circus Trip,” of course, because the circus no longer forces the Bulls (and Blackhawks) to go on a long road trip every November or December while elephants and clowns performed at the old Chicago Stadium and the United Center.

But old habits die hard.

A grueling five-game, eight-day West Coast swing is on the Bulls schedule, starting in San Francisco with the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 12 and continuing with the Los Angeles Clippers ( Nov. 14), Lakers ( Nov. 15), Portland Trail Blazers ( Nov. 17) and Denver Nuggets ( Nov. 19). By then we should know if this team is for real.

“Each game is a measuring stick,” guard Zach LaVine said. “You can only play the game that’s in front of you.”

The rekindled romance between Bulls fans and their team has been fun to watch in the first two weeks, but that’s easy to do when you’re winning. Keeping the relationship alive is on the Bulls players, who have to rely on their defense to offset a size disadvantage on most nights.

The United Center was deafening in the final two minutes of Thursday’s 104-103 loss to the New York Knicks on Joakim Noah Night. After being empty most of last season, it was a sweet, sweet sound.

2. Jed Hoyer’s spending spree

Cubs President Jed Hoyer said the team would spend money on free agents in an “intelligent” way. Chairman Tom Ricketts said in an email to fans they’d spend money in a “thoughtful” way. Whatever way it turns out to be, the point is the Cubs plan to spend money for the first time since splurging on Craig Kimbrel in the summer of 2019.

But how much?

“Is this like our moment to sort of push all in like we did in ‘15 and ‘16?” Hoyer asked. “Anyone would look at our roster and say no.”

So it won’t be like former general manager Jim Hendry’s $300 million spending spree after the 2006 season.

The annual general managers meetings take place from Nov. 9-11 in Carlsbad, Calif., but few major moves are expected until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached.

Hoyer proved at the trade deadline he can deal in volume, and now he has a partner in new general manager Carter Hawkins to help wheel and deal.

Willson Contreras will be job No. 1. If the Cubs can’t re-sign him, a deal is a distinct possibility. Hoyer declined to address contracts talks with Contreras but said: “I love how he plays the game. I love his talent. Certainly (catching is) a hard position to find.”

Contreras was seen at the World Series in an Atlanta Braves jersey, though it was his brother’s, Braves catcher William Contreras.

3. Kofipalooza

“The Ayo and Kofi Show” was quite a phenomenon last year in Champaign. The two Illinois stars — sharp-shooting guard Ayo Dosunmu and 7-foot center Kofi Cockburn — led the Illini to a Big Ten title and a top seed in the NCAA Tournament before their season memorably ended with a second-round loss to Loyola.

Dosunmu was drafted in the second round by his hometown Bulls, and after a long and strange trip from potentially entering the NBA draft to the NCAA transfer portal and to ultimately staying in Champaign, Cockburn is a preseason first-team All-American for the 11th-ranked Illini.

Florida State reportedly was Cockburn’s primary suitor, but Dosunmu was never worried.

“That’s one of my closest friends,” he said at a recent Bulls practice. “I pretty much had a little insider’s info. He made the best decision for him.”

Flashy sophomore Andre Curbelo will assume Dosunmu’s role on the perimeter, and a run for the Big Ten title is possible. The Illini begin the season at home on Nov. 9 against Jackson State and host Notre Dame on Nov. 29. Chicago-area alumni looking for an early-season glimpse can make the quick trip to Milwaukee to watch the Illini take on Marquette on Nov. 15 at Fiserv Forum.

“I want them to win and to learn,” Dosunmu said. “They have a lot of returners, so I hope the returners learn from the mistakes we made last year.”

4. Rick Hahn speaks

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn plans to hold media availability next week to discuss the playoff exit, where the Sox need to improve and what the team’s general plans are for 2022.

The futures of Craig Kimbrel and Carlos Rodón will be hot topics this winter.

Can the Sox find a taker if they pick up Kimbrel’s $16 million option? The Kansas City Royals picked up closer Wade Davis’ option in 2016 and promptly dealt him to the Cubs for outfielder Jorge Soler in what turned out to be a steal for the Royals. Did resting Rodón down the stretch for shoulder “soreness” suggest the Sox don’t believe a multiyear deal is in their best interest? Do they have too many designated hitters on the roster? Can catcher Yasmani Grandal improve defensively?

The window for winning is wide open, but the Sox still have holes to fill.

“What’s our responsibility now?” manager Tony La Russa told the Tribune last week. “It’s to get better. The division is going to be better. We’re working on it already. I’m curious what’s going to happen with (CBA) negotiations, but we’re working the process.”

Hahn, of course, will join Hoyer at the GM meetings.

5. (Drew) Valentine’s Day

Drew Valentine makes his debut as Loyola head coach Nov. 9 at Gentile Arena, replacing school legend Porter Moser, who took a job at Oklahoma.

The return of grad student Lucas Williamson, who helped lead the Ramblers to the Sweet 16 last season and took advantage of the extra year of eligibility afforded by COVID-19, should help ease the transition for Valentine, who was Porter’s right-hand man. Point guard Braden Norris and guards Keith Clemons and Marquise Kennedy also are back for the unranked Ramblers.

Also returning is 102-year-old Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, who predicted the upset over the Illini.

Still, the Ramblers never seem to get the benefit of the doubt from pollsters in the season after a tournament run. Coppin State is on tap for the opener, one of five games scheduled to air on NBC Sports Chicago. They’ll get some national exposure at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas on Nov. 24, facing Michigan State in the opener.

6. A lowly Lions rematch

Can the lowly Detroit Lions remain winless going into their Thanksgiving Day game with the Bears? Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles probably is the Lions’ best chance at avoiding an 0-10 record heading into the nationally televised affair on Nov. 25.

Sure, the Bears aren’t much better, but at least we’ll get to see another replay of Dave Williams’ game-winning kickoff return in overtime in the 1980 Thanksgiving Day game at the old Silverdome.

The Bears improved to 5-8 with that classic win. Time flies, but Bears-Lions games are always good for a nap or two before the big feast.

