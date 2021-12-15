5 things we learned at Chicago Blackhawks practice

The Chicago Blackhawks got in some extra work during a second straight day of practice before their home game Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals.

Well, most of the Hawks did.

Coach Derek King, who typically favors fast and furious when it comes to practice, decided to run long with Tuesday’s session at Fifth Third Arena. But King didn’t want to press his luck with Patrick Kane, who left early.

“We had to take advantage of practicing, so we added a couple drills on there at the end where we needed to work on,” King said. “He’s probably just 40 to 50 minutes (of) practice — that’s enough. Don’t need to stay out after. He’s fine.”

The Hawks have plenty of reasons to get in as much work as possible. They need to get new blood such as forwards MacKenzie Entwistle and Brett Connolly up to speed, and the penalty kill has hit a rough patch.

Meanwhile, Jujhar Khaira (concussion) has been “up and moving around,” King said. “It’s great having him around the locker room.”

Here are five things we learned Tuesday.

1. The penalty kill needs to find itself.

Since the New York leg of the Dec. 2-5 road trip, the penalty kill has fallen on hard times: six goals allowed in the last 14 opportunities.

Power-play goals helped turned the tide for the opponent in each of the Hawks’ three most recent losses.

The Hawks are searching for answers.

“The power play too,” King threw in for good measure.

As for the penalty kill, “when you’re facing a good power-play team, they’re going to pick you apart,” King said. “But the biggest thing is we kind of lost our structure.

“It’s one guy, it’s not everybody. It’s just maybe one guy is 3 or 4 feet out of the lane, and good power plays are going to zip it in that lane and next thing you know, it’s in your net.”

King said it’s matter of getting the four defenders on the same page. A good chance to straighten out the kinks may come against the Capitals’ 25th-ranked power play.

“Today, (assistant coach Marc Crawford) took some time before our power play got going that he was talking to them, and they did a good job against our power play, so that’s a good sign,” King said. “We’ll be fine.”

2. Lukas Reichel is cleared to play again.

The Hawks’ top prospect was removed from concussion protocol with the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday along with goaltender Arvid Söderblom.

Reichel got hurt Nov. 28 against the Milwaukee Admirals and entered the protocol Nov. 30.

“I just heard he kind of got tripped up and went into the boards, so he got a little conker, I guess,” King said last month.

Reichel racked up seven goals and five assists in 15 games before getting injured, including a hat trick Nov. 7 against the Manitoba Moose.

King welcomed the news Tuesday of Reichel’s return.

“It’s great,” he said. “He’s going to be a big part of this organization down the road, but he needs to get back playing.

“If there’s ever a chance, maybe he does get a call-up or a game (with the Hawks), but if that’s going to happen, he’s got to be up and running and hitting his stride at the right time.”

3. Was ‘Butch and Sundance’ already taken?

Defenseman Calvin de Haan pondered the nature of his partnership with Seth Jones.

“It’s funny, I was saying this to one of the coaches as well: I’m kind of his Charlie Huddy to his Paul Coffey to a certain extent, which I’m totally fine with,” said de Haan, referring to the great Edmonton Oilers duo of the 1980s.

Like Huddy to Coffey, de Haan in this scenario is the draft horse to Jones’ mustang.

“Whatever helps the team win … I’m cool with that,” de Haan said. “I just try to be a reliable, solid partner out there and try to make the right play.”

King understands where de Haan is coming from, but Huddy and Coffey?

“I don’t know about that. That’s a tough one,” King said with a laugh. “I’ll take the fifth on that one. I wasn’t allowed on the ice with those guys. Every time they came on, I was yelled at to get off the ice.

“There’s so many (defensive) pairings over the years and years of hockey that you can compare to other players, but (de Haan and Jones) are what they are and they do a good job.”

De Haan said he and Jones are starting to jell and he hopes they get a chance to build on that relationship — and not just through the end of this season, when de Haan’s contract expires.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen with the contract and the cap and years and years ahead,” he said. “But if I’m around, it’d be great to continue to play with him for sure.”

4. MacKenzie Entwistle hopes to pick up where he left off.

Entwistle sat at the interview table with his left ankle wrapped, a visual reminder of the high ankle sprain that has kept him out since Nov. 7.

“Obviously it sucks getting injured, but I’m just happy to be back,” he said. “Happy to be back skating. I’m excited to play in the next game.”

Rehabilitation was a “slow process,” he said. He wore a walking boot for two weeks, and it took time for range of motion to return.

“It’s going to be lingering for a little bit,” Entwistle said of the pain. “That’s just how they are. But I feel like I’m ready to go, feel like I’m confident out there. Don’t really feel it too much when I’m skating, so all good.”

Entwistle had two goals and an assist in 12 games before his injury, and he’s a big-bodied forward who can give a checking line some puck control and offensive punch.

“I was getting more comfortable finding my game at the NHL level,” he said. “It sucks, especially when it’s an injury like that, when you run into your own teammate, but it is part of the game.

“I’m looking forward to trying to get my game back, trying to help the team win any way I can.”

5. The Hawks weighed in on the spread of COVID-19.

The Hawks got an extra day of practice when six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol and the NHL postponed Monday’s game at the United Center.

King said Monday that some players and staff have gotten booster shots. De Haan said it’s a “personal decision” for players.

“I haven’t got it yet, but I’ll get it at some point,” he said. “I haven’t got the flu shot for 12 years — never get sick. Obviously COVID’s a little different, but I’ll get the booster at some point for sure.”

He joked that he “ate a lot of dirt as a kid — that’s why I don’t get the flu.”

Booster or not, the Flames outbreak reminded players that even if most follow league restrictions, no team is immune.

“We actually had a little chat today in the room about it,” Entwistle said. “You see it going around the league with teams. It’s a pretty scary situation.

“Anything we can do — little things like washing hands, doing the right things away from the rink — is all things you can control. You can control what you do. Obviously we don’t want it going through our locker room.”

