5 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers

The timing couldn’t have been worse for the Chicago Blackhawks to be a few men down on defense.

The Hawks faced the New York Rangers on Saturday without Connor Murphy and Jake McCabe but held their own early before eventually falling 3-2 at Madison Square Garden.

It was the Rangers’ third straight win against the Hawks and sixth overall.

“It was a tough loss. We did some good things,” Hawks defenseman Seth Jones said. “Talking about missing some of the (defensemen), I thought we did a pretty good job tonight of really keeping them to the outside.

“We had good sticks, I thought, in our D-zone. Took away a lot of their plays.”

Hawks coach Derek King said he and the team talked in the locker room about having good sticks against the Rangers.

“They love to seam the puck, and I thought we did a great job in the D-zone,” he said. “We frustrated them a little bit. We weren’t giving them those seam passes.

“They were shooting it, Lanks ( Kevin Lankinen) was on his game, he saw a lot of the pucks and we get hemmed in a little bit, but we kept everything to the outside.”

The Hawks had a 10-3 edge in high-danger chances, according to NaturalStatTrick.com, but they met up with some stellar play by Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

Lankinen played a better game than the final score would indicate, but the Rangers had two factors going their way: For stretches, they kept the Hawks in their zone and they effectively used seam passes to catch Lankinen on the back door — and Lankinen played a role in that, leaving his open side a little too open.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to battle it out,” Lankinen said. “We did a pretty good job keeping them on the perimeter, not giving them much.”

The Rangers had a 4-1 advantage in power-play opportunities.

“They move it pretty well,” Jones said. “We blocked some shots. We allowed one seam and it’s in our net. (Artemi) Panarin’s pretty skilled over there.”

Panarin’s pinpoint pass behind traffic set up Ryan Strome’s power-play goal.

The Hawks are 1-1 on their trip and wrap up against the New York Islanders on Sunday at UBS Arena before returning home to face the Rangers again Tuesday.

Here are five takeaways from the game Saturday.

1. Call it a revenge game for the Rangers’ Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin.

OK, fine, Strome’s main connection to the Hawks is brother Dylan Strome, but Panarin was once joined at the hip with Patrick Kane in Chicago.

Either way, both tormented the Hawks, with each accounting for a goal and two assists.

The Hawks kept Panarin, Strome and company to outside shots, but the Rangers adjusted and used some nice passes to break the wall the Hawks put around Lankinen.

“They love to hit the seam in the offensive zone, cross-ice all the time,” Jones said. “I thought we did a decent job of taking most of them away.”

Added Lankinen: “That’s a big part of how they play. They want to make plays cross-seam and create some chaos. We were prepared for that, though. Most of the time, we were having some good sticks on the way and not giving them much.

“A couple goals maybe we could’ve played differently, but that’s hockey, we can’t be perfect.”

2. The Hawks fell into their usual rhythm — fast first period and faltering in the second.

For the third game in a row, the Hawks held an opponent scoreless in the first period — and scored first for a second consecutive game — but once again the Hawks fell prey to a second-period push.

The Washington Capitals bounced back with two goals in the second period Thursday, and the Rangers repeated the feat Saturday.

The Hawks staged a comeback and beat the Caps but couldn’t pull off the rally against the Rangers despite Alex DeBrincat’s late goal.

It didn’t help that the Rangers exerted relentless pressure on the Hawks. Ryan Reaves, for example, laid out eight hits and Jacob Trouba had five.

“They really established the forecheck on us in the second period,” Jones said. “They got pucks in on us. We turned some over. They established a forecheck, they got a little more physical in the second period.”

Jones also credited the Rangers’ third and fourth lines with keeping the Hawks hemmed in.

“Then you have Panarin and Strome come out there and we’re tired at that point and they start showing their skill a little bit,” Jones said. “They had a lot of stuff on the outside. But the stuff they did have, Lanks made big saves.”

The Hawks also missed Jujhar Khaira’s checking, though they had Reese Johnson and Mike Hardman to dish out three and four hits, respectively.

“Bad shrimp last night,” King said of Khaira’s absence. “I’ve got to get them eating something else, some meat.”

3. The Jones brothers had a special family moment at Madison Square Garden.

Seth and Caleb Jones started the game in the same pairing, and dad Popeye Jones was there to watch.

Popeye, the former NBA player and current Denver Nuggets assistant coach, benefited from some great timing. Earlier in the day, the Nuggets manhandled the Knicks 113-99 at the Garden.

“It was pretty cool,” Seth said. “There’s only been a handful of times in my nine years that we’ve been in the same city during the season.

“And we had dinner last night, us three, and that was fun, and obviously to see him or to have him come to my games and Caleb’s games is pretty awesome.”

Popeye Jones will be in Chicago on Monday when the Bulls play host to the Nuggets at the United Center.

“So I’ll go to that game,” Seth said. “It’s kind of crazy how that happened in just a couple days like that.”

King said it was Hawks assistant coach Marc Crawford’s idea to pair the brothers: “That’s a nice gesture by Crow.”

The decision probably was made a lot easier by the fact the Hawks were without Connor Murphy (concussion) and Jake McCabe, who returned to Chicago to attend to a family matter, and the Hawks had just called up Ian Mitchell.

“It’s always just, OK, Jonesy, you go out with your brother or this guy, it doesn’t matter,” King said. “They were good tonight, all of them.”

Seth played his third straight 29-minute game, and Caleb put in about 17½.

“Every time you go out there, your shifts get extended, especially second period it’s harder to change,” Seth said. “You get some guys stuck out there.

“They start roaming around with fresh guys on the ice, it’s hard to defend for that long. And you saw at the end of the day they ended up putting one in. Piling up pucks to the net, just like we try to do offensively, one’s going to go.”

4. Kevin Lankinen got caught back door, but he’s convinced he can make that play.

It’s probably easy to get caught overcommitting when you have Panarin on one edge and Strome on the other.

“I haven’t seen the video, but trying to do whatever it takes to stop the puck,” Lankinen said. “I was pretty close there both times.

“Could’ve maybe made a difference and gave our team a chance to win. But other than that, I’m pretty proud of the way our (defense) played tonight.”

5. Derek King returns to his old haunt Sunday.

King played for the New York Islanders for 11 seasons and now will coach the Hawks against them for the first time.

And it’s at UBS Arena.

“Yeah, it’s kind of going to be neat,” King said. “I’m looking forward to seeing this new building.

“I wish we would’ve maybe got a crack at Nassau Coliseum again for the last time, but I’m looking forward to seeing the new building and hopefully I don’t get booed too much from some old fans that I probably drove nuts.”

