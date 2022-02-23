5 Chicago White Sox prospects to watch at minicamp

Some of the future was on display Tuesday as the Chicago White Sox began a minicamp for players not on the 40-man roster at their spring training complex in Glendale, Ariz.

Sox assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz described the group of 60 or so players as a mix of “upper-level players that usually would be backing up major-league games or even participating in major-league camp” and younger prospects.

“First day of camp is always an exciting time,” Getz said during a conference call. “Today was a good day.”

Here are five Sox prospects to watch.

1. SS Colson Montgomery

The more Getz is around Montgomery, the more impressed he is with Montgomery’s presence and confidence off the field and the way he carries himself on the field.

“He’s always under control,” Getz said. “There is no panic.”

The Sox selected Montgomery, who turns 20 on Sunday, with the 22nd pick in the 2021 draft out of Southridge High School in Indiana. He slashed .287/.396/.362 with seven doubles and seven RBIs in 26 games last season in the Arizona Complex League.

Getz noted Montgomery’s ability to hit to all fields.

“Colson has got a sweet swing,” Getz said. “He stays through the baseball. He’s under control in the box, which is not surprising just based on his temperament in general.”

2. OF Yoelqui Céspedes

Céspedes had a bit of a late start last season because of visa issues. He made an impact upon arrival at Class A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham with a combined .285/.350/.463 slash line, eight home runs and 27 RBIs in 72 games.

Céspedes, 24, hit .298 in 27 games with Birmingham.

“Nothing has really changed in regards to our excitement for what he’s able to do,” Getz said. “He’s got solid tools across.”

The top-ranked international prospect for 2020, Céspedes represented the Sox at last year’s All-Star Futures Game in Denver.

Getz said Céspedes is working on being more selective at the plate (83 strikeouts last season in 270 at-bats).

“Based on the work that he puts in and the conversations we have on a daily basis, I think he’s going to be able to close those gaps and make the proper adjustments for future success,” Getz said.

3. 3B Wes Kath

Kath, 19, spent the offseason “building strength to the frame,” Getz said.

A second-round selection in 2021 out of Desert Mountain High School in Arizona, Kath slashed .212/.287/.337 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 28 games last season in the Arizona Complex League.

“Wes has a sweet stroke,” Getz said. “Fairly effortless. There is a lot of ease to the operation in his game. He uses the entire field.”

Getz said Kath was driving the ball out of the park during batting practice Tuesday.

“He has a feel for hitting,” Getz said. “He’s left-handed and he has some power potential, but we really like the bat as well from a hit tool standpoint.”

4. OF Oscar Colás

The reports from the Sox Dominican Republic academy have been positive regarding Colás, who Getz said should arrive in Arizona next week.

“Based on feedback from our staff that has been down there, he’s a talented kid,” Getz said. “He has some confidence about him. He can handle the bat, he’s got some power, good instincts for the game.”

The Sox signed the 23-year old, who is ranked the No. 5 international prospect for 2021, on Jan. 25 for $2.7 million. Colás, a native of Cuba, played in the Serie Nacional, Cuba’s top league, from 2016-20; in the Japan Western League from 2017-19; and in the Japan Pacific League in 2019. He has a combined .282/.343/.483 slash line with 38 doubles, five triples, 28 home runs, 116 RBIs and 102 runs in 187 career games.

“When he gets over here, I just want him to be comfortable,” Getz said. “I want him to blend in with his teammates, get to know the staff and understand what we’re about as an organization, really drill in the identity of our organization with Oscar.

“I look forward to adding him to the mix. I think he’s going to have a very good season based on the reports I’ve received so far.”

5. RHP Norge Vera

Vera was the No. 15 international prospect for 2020 when he signed with the Sox last February.

The 21-year-old Cuban struck out 34 and walked five in 19 innings while going 1-0 in the Dominican Summer League last season. Vera did not allow an earned run in eight outings (seven starts).

“(We’re) getting to know him, getting him acclimated to professional baseball and certainly the U.S.,” Getz said.

Getz also listed four right-handers who spent time last season at Class A Kannapolis — 2021 third-round pick Sean Burke (0-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 20 strikeouts in five starts), 2020 second-round pick Jared Kelley (0-5, 6.86 ERA, 25 strikeouts in 10 starts) and 2019 second- and third-round picks Matt Thompson (2-8, 5.90 ERA, 77 strikeouts in 19 starts) and Andrew Dalquist (3-9, 4.99 ERA, 79 strikeouts in 23 starts) — as young pitchers to keep an eye on.

“We’ve got a group of arms that we’re just starting to get to know,” Getz said, “and looking forward to seeing what they’re capable of doing, not just in this camp here but for the upcoming season.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0