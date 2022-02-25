3 Chicago Blackhawks players in the spotlight for the rest of the homestand

To say the odds aren’t looking good for the Chicago Blackhawks to sniff the playoffs is an understatement.

According to FiveThirtyEight.com data posted Thursday, the Hawks’ chances of reaching the postseason are less than 1%, a drop of 11% from the previous week. Other sites have set their odds at zero.

But realistically, that’s not what the next three home games — starting Friday against the New Jersey Devils — are about.

How they play — and more important, who plays — could determine how the roster is shaped for the rest of the season and beyond.

Here are three players in the spotlight.

1. Lukas Reichel

Initially, coach Derek King hinted that Reichel would benefit from a couple of games and three days of practice at the NHL level and perhaps head back down to Rockford.

Now it’s looking as if Reichel will get another game, maybe two.

“We’d like to see Reichs play,” King said. “It’d be nice to see him against New Jersey and then we’ll go from there.”

Reichel, 19, has four NHL games under his belt, though he hasn’t exactly popped on the stat sheet. Really, no one expected him to.

“I tried to get him to hold onto pucks a little more, (but) the feedback’s all positive with this kid,” King said. “It’s a process here. This is not an easy league, obviously, because if it was I’d be still playing right now, but I’m not. It’s more or less, OK, here’s what we feel you’re doing.”

King said Reichel is playing smart hockey, beyond his years, though he’s not seeing the production yet.

“He’s not showing real results, but he’s doing nice things by using his speed through the neutral zone,” King said. “He’s very smart when he doesn’t have the puck. ... We had some clips today and he was part of those clips where it shows that he’s in great position. He’s on the right side of the puck, so if there is a turnover he’s there.”

If there’s area in which King would like Reichel to improve, it’s physically.

Coincidentally, before Friday’s game against the Dallas Stars, Reichel compared the physicality of the AHL and NHL and determined “it’s kind of the same. Maybe it’s just a little bit smarter in the NHL. ... It’s hockey. If you get a hit or something like that, it’s normal.”

Later that night, the 6-foot, 170-pound rookie forward got a lesson in what a “normal” hit looks like in the NHL when 6-6, 220-pound Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpää knocked him into the Dallas bench, where for a moment during the second period you could see only Reichel’s legs and skates pointed upward.

“He’s a light guy,” King said of Reichel. “You get some big guys out there, it’s not easy.

“You saw the guy almost heaved him into the stands. Souvenir for the fan (who) walked off with him — instead of his stick. ‘We just got Reichel off a game here,’ ” King laughed. ...

“He just needs to see how the guys work and the everyday business of this game where you’ve got to be strong, your nutrition, the way your practice habits are, and he’s doing a real good job.”

2. Tyler Johnson

Johnson practiced with teammates Thursday at Fifth Third Arena, and so far he has shown no setbacks in his rehabilitation from neck surgery.

Johnson, 31, has played eight games this season, his last on Oct. 29 against the Carolina Hurricanes. He had surgery Dec. 3 and was skating 25 days later.

King joked at the time: “I told him I wanted a photo with him in case nobody believed I’m actually coaching this kid.”

Last month, Johnson did side work with a non-contact jersey. The center was taking a little contact earlier this month, and in recent practices he has rotated into lines and on the power play.

Still, King said, “I don’t think it’s the right time, personally, but he might argue with that. He’s cleared to play and I could play him. I could throw him to the wolves tomorrow and keep my fingers crossed on the bench that hopefully I didn’t make the wrong decision and hurt the guy.”

King said it’s a matter of being confident that Johnson’s conditioning, mentality and speed have returned to normal.

“It’s just a gut feeling,” he said. “And I’ve watched him in practice. He works hard. He just seems maybe that extra step (slow). If you’re not ready to play at this level, if you’re just a little out of shape or you’re just not quite (yourself), you can get hurt again. ...

“Any player you talk to is going to tell you ‘I’m ready, put me in.’ But we’ve got to be 100% sure on this one.”

3. Alec Regula

Just like Reichel, Regula got the nod against the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers last weekend. But while Reichel played in two games last month, Regula’s previous action came in three May games last season.

“I just feel like the nerves (are gone), for one thing,” the defenseman said. “I was really nervous last year.

“(This time) I felt more ready in general with the pace of play. Last year I was just worried about surviving, and this year I can play and help the team and show what I’ve got.”

Regula, 21, feels he has shown the most growth on defense.

“In junior when I was playing in London (for the OHL’s Knights), there was a big leash for me and I could do a lot of stuff freely,” he said. “In pro, it’s not like that at all. You’ve got to be dialed in everywhere.

“That was something they brought to my attention right when I got here, that I need to really dial it in in all zones of the ice.”

King said he planned to talk with interim general manager Kyle Davidson on Thursday about the strategy for Reichel and Regula, among others — how much more they’ll see ice time in Chicago or continue developing in Rockford.

“But Rags, since coming back up, he’s been real good for us,” King said. “He’s been solid.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0