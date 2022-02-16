3 areas Blackhawks can build on after winning 2 of 3 on the road

I don’t typically break the fourth wall here, but it’s necessary to explain a conundrum I faced.

Before the Chicago Blackhawks’ played the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, I was invited to the Winnipeg’s CJOB AM-680 pregame show and was asked who the real Blackhawks are.

Insiders and outsiders alike have been puzzled by the Hawks looking like world beaters in one game and just plain beaten in the next game.

After exploring possible reasons, I settled on “Your guess is as good as mine.”

Still is.

The Hawks started their three-game road trip with a 4-1 shocker against the Edmonton Oilers (which got Dave Tippett fired), followed by a punchless 5-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues then a convincing 3-1 win against the Jets at Canada Life Centre.

“It’s huge,” said Alex DeBrincat, whose third-period goal was his 28th. “Getting four out of six points on the road isn’t bad, and going home we can capitalize on the homestand and hopefully get a lot more wins.”

After the game, Hawks coach Derek King was posed a similar question to the one I was asked: After such a rough outing, how do you bottle that follow-up?

“Just keep pounding it in them: Compete, play with a little structure and execute,” King said. “If we can just put that in their brains, so they that they’re thinking about it all the time, hopefully they don’t have those stinkers. ...

“We don’t need them (to be) that bad of stinkers, (but) I think we can survive if it’s just a half-stinker.”

The Hawks can’t afford many stinkers or half-stinkers that would risk squandering a six-game homestand that carries them into early March.

The slate begins with three games in four days: the Columbus Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars back-to-back Thursday and Friday, and the Florida Panthers on Sunday.

Based on their latest game, here are three areas the Hawks can build on.

1. Memo to Alex DeBrincat: Just shoot it.

It sounds strange to say with DeBrincat leading the team with 28 goals, which also ranks fifth in the league.

His third-period goal against the Jets was a rocket — nothing unusual about that — but it came on a solo drive to the net.

“What makes it so hard is he can fire it off so many different places around his body,” Murphy said. “He seems to snap it harder than anyone, winding up when he can do it just off his front foot.

“As a D-man, when you’re gapped out a little bit like that, you’re always trying to get a stick on his release or get your legs in the way of the shot but you can’t read it when he releases it so deceptively like that. It’s a dangerous shot.”

It’s a shot King wants DeBrincat to take more often.

“That’s what we talked about from the last game,” King said. “He wasn’t shooting those pucks, he was cutting across the blue line and looking for somebody late or a lateral play, and the play would get knocked down and they’d go back the other way. ...

“That’s what he does, he’s a shooter, so I’d try to get as many shots as I can every night, and he did that.”

2. The Hawks need more of current Kirby Dach.

Dach was “all over the ice,” as Murphy put it, against the Jets.

Dach went through a seven-game pointless streak but he has had a goal and four assists in the last five games, including two helpers on Monday.

“He was great tonight,” said DeBrincat, who scored in the third period on one of his assists.

That’s just part of the story for Dach.

“He forced a lot of turnovers and kept it in their zone a lot, so that makes it easier on everyone on the team,” DeBrincat said.

Those are the types of plays Dach can make even if his shot’s not landing, the kind of all-around contributions Jonathan Toews was making before he was placed into the concussion protocol.

Said Murphy of Dach: “He’s so effective when he’s coming back and stripping pucks. In the D-zone, he’s got such a long reach and he’s able to have strength on his blade when he reaches around guys to pick their pockets.”

3. The Hawks face-planted on faceoffs, but they’re going to work on it.

Even with Toews, the Hawks had won just 48.2% of their faceoffs. In the six games since Toews went into concussion protocol, that number has dropped to 45%.

Against the Jets, the Hawks won just 37.5% — second worst this season after their 30.6% effort against the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 21.

Josiah Slavin had a good night Monday, which included wining 50% of five draws. Sam Lafferty went 3-for-5 (60%).

But it was a downturn for Dylan Strome (30%) and Ryan Carpenter (22%), two players who’ve been the go-to option in Toews’ absence.

The importance of faceoffs is obvious: Draws are the first step in possessing the puck and possession is critical to scoring and preventing goals.

“A lot of these teams we’re playing, they’ve got some real good faceoff guys,” King said. “Again, we miss Toews. Toews would take a lot of those draws.

“Some of our guys just struggled. I tried to get the wingers to help a little bit but we were just getting beat clean. We’ll get some practice time coming soon and get (consultant) Yanic Perreault in to help us with these, and we’ll just keep trying to get better at it.”

