SPORTS BRIEFS

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Hornets go 0-4
It was a tough week for the Eureka Hornets as they lost all four games.
Eureka started off by playing Fisher at home last Tuesday losing 12-7. The Hornets offense was led by hitters, Delaney Phillips 3-4, Ashley Nohl 2-3 and Madisyn Hack 3-5.
Last Wednesday Tremont took down Eureka 10-0 at home as the Hornets were plagued by 3 errors. Hack continued her hot hitting going 2-2 at the plate.
Despite outhitting LeRoy 12-8 on Friday, the Hornets lost 4-1. Hack again was the top Eureka going 4-4 at the dish while Reagan Linder went 2-4.
On Monday Lexington played host to the Hornets. Lexington came out on top 6-4. Grace Donovan and Hack both went 4-4.
FIELDCREST
Titans run up Knights
A powerhouse offense by El Paso-Gridley’s softball team, as they rang up 23 runs against Fieldcrest last Wednesday. The Knights did score 11 runs in conference action at home.
On Saturday, the Fisher Bunnies came to Minonk and came away with a 13-1 victory over the Knights.
LeRoy hosted Fieldcrest on Monday beating the Knights 11-2.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
EUREKA
Winning ways continue for Hornets
The Eureka Hornets ran the table going 4-0 in conference play. Eureka got it going hammering Fisher 17-2 at home on Wednesday.
Tremont proved to be a tougher game on Thursday but Eureka came out on top, winning 6-2 at home.
On Friday, LeRoy came to town and the Hornets won a close game 5-3.
The Hornets hit the road to Lexington on Monday beating the Minutemen 14-0.
FIELDCREST
Knights improve with 2 wins
The El Paso Titans and Fieldcrest tangled in conference action last Thursday, with the Knights coming out with a 4-3 win at home.
Saturday was the second close game of the week with Fieldcrest getting past Fisher 1-0 at home.
The Knights visited LeRoy on Monday and lost 5-1.
ROANOKE-BENSON
Rockets win two more games
R-B came away with two more wins beating Dwight last week. The Rockets won the first game at Dwight 6-2 last Tuesday and then followed up with a 7-2 victory over them on Thursday at Illinois Wesleyan University.