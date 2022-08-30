SPORTS BRIEF

Locals victorious on the diamond

Roanoke-Benson Junior High and Fieldcrest Middle School collected wins on Aug. 22. The Rockets (7-5) doubled up host Putnam County 10-5, as Evan Reifsteck and Christian Smith each had two hits. Charlie Bertschi and Sawyer Harms had two runs batted in apiece. Grayson Martin (2-0) picked up the win. The Knights (3-5) knocked off guest Midland 9-2 at the middle school. A two-run lower half of the fourth inning broke a two-all tie. Noah Anson provided three hits and two RBIs, while Drew Overocker drove in a pair. He also got the win, as his record moved to 2-1, highlighted by 10 strikeouts over six innings. On Aug. 23, Bureau Valley tipped host RBJH 3-2, as the go-ahead run came home in the top of the fifth. Martin had two hits, while Carter Alford dipped to 1-2 with the loss. Pontiac doubled up FMS 10-5 Wednesday at the middle school. D. Overocker had three hits and two RBIs. Zach Overocker dropped to 0-2 with the setback.