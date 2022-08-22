SPORTS BRIEF

FMS collects first win

Fieldcrest Middle School traveled to Henry on Aug. 15. The Knights came out on top 6-1, as Drew Overocker’s was one out away from a perfect game. He did get the win highlighted by 14 strikeouts. Zach Overocker picked up two hits and two runs batted in, while Ryker Shirley had two hits. D. Overocker and Carter Sanko each drove in a run. On Aug. 16, Roanoke-Benson Junior High (4-4) blasted guest Midland 16-0, as it was stopped in the third inning by the 15-run rule. Twelve of the runs came home in the bottom of the second. Carter Alford (two hits, three RBIs) and winning pitcher Grayson Martin (two hits, two RBIs) spearheaded the offense, while Evan Reifsteck recorded two hits and Charlie Bertschi two RBIs.

The Rockets held a 1-0 lead through five on Wednesday, but visiting Metamora scored three in the sixth and three more in the seventh to claim a 6-1 triumph, Dax Hunter suffered the loss. On Thursday, FMS (2-3) held off Streator Northlawn 7-6, as guests plated three in the top of the seventh to pull within a run, but no closer. D. Overocker had three hits and two RBIs. Carter Sanko (1-1) got the win, while Brodie Richard recorded the final two outs for a save. Elsewhere, RBJH defeated Peoria Christian 11-3 at Woodruff Field. Hunter picked up three hits and drove in five, while Bertschi followed with two hits and two RBIs. Martin also had two hits, while Christian Smith knocked in two runs. Reifsteck (2-0) was the winning pitcher.