SPORTS BRIEF

Inaugural class to be enshrined

The Hornet Way, which was created earlier this year, is the brick pathway that leads to McCollum Field and eight-lane track. It is in place as a tribute to those who had made significant contributions to the Eureka High School athletic program, demonstrated strong leadership, high moral character, proper ethical conduct, outstanding sportsmanship and unselfishness. The first group will be recognized on Sept. 16 with an induction ceremony to take place at 5:30 p.m. in the EHS Auditorium. In addition, the group will be introduced at halftime of the homecoming football game against Fieldcrest.

Those recognized will include the 1998 boys’ cross country team, the first state champion in the history of the school; Leonard Savage, who served as EHS Principal from ‘68 to ’95; George Chianakas, who was the school’s first-ever individual state champion in the discus in ’43, Craig Gerdes, who has served as the public address announcer for the various sports teams since ’83 as well as former coaches Terry Aldridge, Ron Eeten, Warner McCollum, Tim Meiss, Jim Sanders, Don Samford, Ed Steinbeck and Krista Swanson.

Locals victorious on the diamond

Roanoke-Benson Junior High and Fieldcrest Middle School recorded road wins on Thursday. The Rockets (9-6) rolled to a 9-2 decision over Henry, as Carter Alford and Evan Reifsteck each knocked in two runs. Sawyer Harms was the winning pitcher. The Knights (4-8) doubled up Lowpoint-Washburn 6-3, as Carter Sanko (2-2) fired six shutout innings on the mound. D. Overocker (three) and Z. Overocker (two) combined for five hits. FMS fell 5-4 to Putnam County Wednesday at the middle school. A two-run top of the fourth put the guests on top to stay at 5-3. D, Overocker collected three hits, while Z. Overocker added two runs batted in.

RBJH blanked guest L-W 9-0 on Aug. 29. Harms (three) and Alford (two) combined for five RBIs. Grayson Martin supplied two hits, while Christian Smith plated three runs. Dax Hunter moved to 2-1 with the win on the mound. Elsewhere, Z. Overocker picked two hits for FMS in a 17-5 road loss to Bloomington Evans, a game called in the fourth. William Essington was the pitcher of record.