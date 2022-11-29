Spirit of Giving to help those in need

EUREKA—Heartline and Heart House is one of the charities available to donate to through the Woodford County Journal’s Season of Giving Fund.

Heartline and Heart House is a not-for-profit agency in Woodford County aiding residents who find themselves homeless, victims of domestic violence, or in any other crisis situation. It provides emergency shelter for women and their children; financial aid and education; community and resource referrals; and basic essentials to those living in local communities.

How to give

Donating to the Season of Giving fund will directly benefit Heartline and Heart House, the Eureka Food Pantry, the Roanoke Food Pantry and/or the Minonk Food Pantry.

In exchange for a donation in any amount, the Woodford County Journal will print a dedication written by the donor in the newspaper. It can be a time to honor loved ones, dedicate a gift to someone, or simply give from your heart.

Donations can be designated for any one of the above charities or split among them. Cash or checks are welcome, but checks should be made payable to the specific organization to which you wish to donate. If you give to more than one organization, please write separate checks to them.

The Woodford County Journal will act as a conduit for the donations and turn your checks and cash over to the organizations you designate. The organizations will process the checks and cash. This allows the organizations to receive your donations in a timely manner so they have the money in their hands sooner to use in any way they need. This method also provides a direct link from your written checks to the charity, which will make it easier for you to track if you want to use the donation for tax purposes.

Because of the generosity of people from our area, this newspaper has collected thousands of dollars in the past for these organizations. We set no goals, but are happy to receive all donations. We do not have any administrative costs involved with handling the fund. You can be sure every dollar you give will go to the charities you designate.

To make a donation, fill out the Season of Giving form, write a check(s) payable to the organization(s) you are supporting, or give cash, then mail it to us: Woodford County Journal, P. O. Box 36, Eureka, IL, 61530. If you would like to drop off a donation directly at the Woodford County Journal office call 309-467-3314 to make an appointment.

Donations and dedications can be made by name or anonymously using the form provided. If you need additional room for the dedication, a separate sheet may be enclosed.

Donations this week

In Eureka

My niece Sheryl (Rippel) Harrison, Myra J. Rippel - $50

Anonymous - $100

With all respect to our fine 1st responders: police, fire, EMT, sheriff, state patrol and disaster, a grateful citizen - $37

Total this week: $187

Total to date: $187

In Roanoke

In memory of deceased loved ones, Ed and Elaine Kneip - $200

With our love, Anonymous - $200

Thankful for Jesus and given in His name, Anonymous - $1,000

May God bless each and every one of you with a wonderful Christmas! Very thankful for God’s blessings! Jim and Marge - $200

In loving memory of my husband Harlow Blunier, from Sally -$200

Total this week: $1,800

Total to date: $1,800

GRAND TOTAL TO DATE: $1,987