Business Barometer 11/1/21

Rivian's first truck rolls off line

NORMAL — After months of delays, fine-tuning and test runs, Rivian’s first production electric truck, the R1T, rolled off the line and into a customer’s hands Sept. 14, launching a new era of automobile manufacturing in Illinois.

Texas Roadhouse opens

BLOOMINGTON — Texas Roadhouse, a Louisville, Kentucky-based restaurant chain specializing in hand-cut steaks and large servings of American-style food, opened a restaurant Sept. 15 at 1713 E. Empire St., Bloomington, with plans to employ 225 full- and part-time workers.

Destihl wins brewery awards

Pool retailer closes

BLOOMINGTON — Rod Hinderliter, co-owner of Backyard Pool & Patio Inc. closed the Bloomington swimming pool and spa retailer at the end of September, citing spiraling prices, supply chain disruptions and a labor shortage.

Trail East developer quits

NORMAL — A month shy of demolition, Iowa-based Bush Development LLC on Sept. 16 formally pulled out of agreements to build the planned four-story Trail East building in uptown Normal, citing a lengthy lawsuit involving a mural at the site and "devastating market and economic conditions."

Compeer Financial moves

BLOOMINGTON — Compeer Financial, a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative that serves agriculture and rural communities, moved from offices at 2000 and 2005 Jacobssen Drive in Normal on Sept. 20 to a 42,000-square-foot facility at 1303 Leslie Drive in east Bloomington.

Plant store blooms

BLOOMINGTON — Owners Kristi Hofmann and Austin Arreola say Rooted Studios Plant Nursery at 409 N. Main St., Bloomington, which specializes in houseplants and other indoor gardening supplies, has blossomed after opening in August.

U.S. Bancorp touts State Farm deal

BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Bancorp executives at a U.S. Bank branch reopening in September in Bloomington said the event showed the deal in which the nation's fifth-largest bank acquired State Farm Bank's existing deposit and credit card accounts continues to go well.

OSF bases Life Flight team in B-N

BLOOMINGTON — An OSF HealthCare Life Flight helicopter/air ambulance and a team of four pilots, 10 flight nurses and paramedics and two mechanics now are based 24 hours a day, seven days a week at a hangar at the Central Illinois Regional Airport, Bloomington.

Agritourism sites see busy season

NORMAL — Central Illinois pumpkin patches, apple orchards and other agritourism favorites geared up for another successful fall season this year, expanding events and inventory, despite mask and social distance requirements.

BroMenn honored for stroke care

NORMAL — The American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association have recognized Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal for "exceptional" care of stroke patients.

Pandemic stresses veterinarians

BLOOMINGTON — An influx of new pets adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown has overloaded veterinary clinics and animal hospitals in Central Illinois and nationwide, local care providers said, and a staffing shortage has made it worse.