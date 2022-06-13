Sound of sharing

ROANOKE – Richard Krone learned at a young age that the world can be a very cruel place for people who are different. The hearing son of two deaf parents, Krone grew up as his parents’ interpreter and protector.

“I didn’t realize it until I started raising my own family, but I was kind of raising that family and me at the same time,” he said.

Krone’s maternal and paternal grandmothers both contracted the German measles when they were pregnant. Quarantined for the duration of the pregnancy, both women made a full recovery. Their children, however, were born deaf due to their mothers’ illness. Norman was born 95 percent deaf in 1935 in Manlius, Ill.; Oleta “Jean” was born 65-70 percent deaf in 1943 in Peoria. Norman and Jean both attended the Jacksonville School for the Deaf. They met at a Deaf Club get-together and married in 1963.

“About a year later, I was here,” he said, laughing. He has one younger brother, John, who also can hear.

While his parents are gone now, Krone has many childhood memories. Due to the ignorance of others, many of these memories are unhappy ones. The first time he realized his family was different was when he was only three or four years old and they were living at Taft Homes in Peoria. He was not allowed to play outside by himself, but he snuck out one day to play with a toy tractor and truck in the dirt. Other children of various ages approached him, took his toys, and then “clobbered the daylights” out of him. Another deaf woman who lived nearby chased the children off and scooped up Krone.

“I ended up spending three days in bed,” he said. “I had the imprint of the brick wall on my face.”

That incident was just the first of countless times Krone was bullied and beaten for his parents’ difference. It might be difficult to understand from today’s viewpoint, but back then there was a much more enforced hierarchy, and he and his family were on the bottom. He quickly learned they were targets of other people’s hatred and that he always needed to be on guard. “Unfortunately, I remember a lot. After that point, I didn’t forget much at all.”

Most people incorrectly assumed that his parents’ deafness meant they were mentally handicapped or “retarded,” a word he constantly heard tossed at him and his parents like an insult. People would mutter hateful comments in his and his parents’ presence, and he used sign language to fill his parents in on what others were saying. His father would advise him to imagine what problems the people might have in their own lives. Although his dad did not have a lot of schooling, he was “one of the smartest people I knew,” Krone said. His dad would tell him, “‘You can’t just assume that what they’re saying is actually what they mean.’ I don’t know how he was so understanding.”

Krone grew to be more understanding himself. Learning how to cope in a world that harshly judged his family taught him not to judge others. “I am a very accepting individual,” he said. A grandfather now, he only recently has started talking more about his unique experiences as a child.

Lacking hearing, his parents were much more in tune with their other senses. Krone can remember times when the family would be sitting and watching television and his father would tell him to go get the door, even though no one had knocked on it.

“By the time I’d stand up, the light would start flashing for the doorbell,” Krone said. The sun had been reflecting off their car’s windshield into the window; his dad noticed that light had momentarily disappeared and knew someone’s car had pulled into the driveway. His parents also were very sensitive to vibrations. Krone laughed as he recalled other teenagers assuming that he would have an easy time sneaking in and out of the house at night.

“No, no, no, no,” he laughed. “It was worse.”

His family had a hard time finding a place where they would be welcomed. When they moved to Rock Falls, they bounced around to several different places, not even getting to unpack before they’d be bullied out of the neighborhood. Krone’s paternal grandmother helped them buy a house, but the family had only been in it around a month when terror struck.

Since his parents communicated with him in sign language, he did not do a lot of talking at home. After his parents went to bed, five-year-old Krone would get up and watch tv to listen to the people speaking. One night he noticed that the front yard was all bright. He looked out the window and saw a cross burning on the lawn. Krone ran outside, grabbed the hose, and doused the fire. “What do you want?” He shouted into the darkness. People scattered.

The next morning, Krone’s father angrily woke him, signing, “Don’t you know any better than to play with fire?” Krone tried to explain that he did not set the fire, but his parents grounded him. That night, when Krone again snuck downstairs to watch tv, “a brick came flying through the window.” This time he ran straight to his parents’ room to wake them. He showed his father the brick and, without fully comprehending the words, read aloud the message taped on it: “Retarded White Trash Move.” They went outside to check the damage and saw that all the windows in his dad’s car had also been shot out.

“So his Pontiac Bonneville didn’t have a single window in it for him to go to work,” Krone said. “And I got ungrounded,” he added, chuckling.

Krone did all he could to spare his little brother the torment he regularly received. When his brother started school, he instructed John to only leave for school once Krone had gotten a certain distance away from the house and to never let anyone know that he knew sign language or that their parents were deaf.

“If you walk past me, you don’t know me. Period,” he told John. There were other Krones in the school, so many people just assumed the two were cousins.

The family remained in Rock Falls until Krone finished third grade. They then moved to Minonk, where they lived with another deaf family for a year before getting their own home. Things were more welcoming in Minonk, as there were two other deaf families who had lived there for years.

“Everybody in Minonk kind of knew a little sign language,” he said. Still, they couldn’t ever completely relax unless they were with the other deaf families. “Around those other two families, you didn’t have to be on pins and needles.”

The Deaf Club get-togethers were also an oasis of peace and belonging for Krone and his parents. Krone especially liked spending time with other hearing kids of deaf parents, for they shouldered similar burdens and experiences.

Krone described the deaf community as “the ultimate motorcycle gang” who look out for each other and stick together. His mother Jean was very devoted to the Deaf Club and deaf causes. At her funeral, Krone was surprised to learn she had raised money to send institutionalized deaf children to school in Jacksonville. He was told that some deaf children in institutions had been used as “test dummies” and infected with diseases such as polio. “That’s why the ones that Mom had helped said that she saved their lives.”

Krone and his wife Barbara live in Roanoke. When they first got married, he couldn’t understand why she would want to open the windows on sunny days. He would go around and close them, telling her, “I don’t want people seeing us in here.” Having grown up in a house where it was only safe to use sign language behind closed doors, he still felt the need to protect his family from others’ eyes. Over the years he has learned to open up more. One of his grandsons told him he has the best stories, and he has been trying to share more of them. He has more childhood stories than this newspaper article can hold, but they are worth hearing, and bearing witness to a time when differences were even less accepted than they are today.

Deaf families “most definitely” have it better now, he said. Although stigma and ignorance still exist, he hopes that the world continues to grow more accepting and tolerant.

“Your kids’ lives should be better than yours,” he said.

