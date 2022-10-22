Sophie is 3 years old and looking for an active forever home with plenty of space to help burn her... View on PetFinder
Sophie
Charging documents sent to The Pantagraph by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office said Cesar F. Perez was en route to Aurora when state police stopped him on I-55.
Illinois is no longer requiring masks in health care facilities, though many may continue mandating them.
Colin M. Harris, 13, of Bloomington, was reported missing at approximately 11:53 a.m. Oct. 9, according to a news release from BPD.
Check out all of Friday night's finals here.
A new café is coming to Main Street as part of Red Raccoon Games' expansion in downtown Bloomington.
Development of four new apartment buildings on the city's southwest side hinges on Bloomington City Council approval of a special use permit, set for a vote next month.
Let's test your knowledge with today's quiz from Bill Flick.
"When it was time to choose a career, becoming an educator just felt like my calling," Mouser said.
Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi was released from custody Monday with new court orders, according to court records.
Ray's Steak & Lemonade, 1715 Bradford Lane Unit 115 in Normal, is this week's pick for Eats of the Week. Have you tried it?