A heart for serving is where kindness begins. Putting herself aside and seeing the needs of others is what has transformed Sophia Stalter into who she is today.

Sophia has shown her kind heart through volunteering at The Autism Place, People With Unlimited Potential, Autism McClain Summer Camp and nine others. “By volunteering, I have been able to put myself aside at times and focus on others. It has helped me prioritize what needs are most important and realize that I am not always the center of the universe,” Sophia said.

Transformation didn’t just come from her volunteer positions. She also found out a lot about herself during her sophomore and junior years. She adapted by staying home and doing online school for two and a half years, so she could protect her sister from getting sick. Sophia said initially online coursework was challenging, but Sophia adapted quickly to her new online school.

Those challenges and efforts did not go unnoticed. During Sophia’s online years, her Early Western Civilization teacher, Ms. Bertschi, noticed Sophia gave considerable effort into her learning even while not physically there. “Sophia didn't just do the work assigned but went further, beyond teacher expectations, enhancing everyone's learning experience with what she learned,” Ms. Bertschi said. “Sophia proved that even in the difficult situation of learning from home online you could find joy and give joy and grow as a person.”

While thinking about her future plans, Sophia’s desire to serve others inspired her to pursue the medical field. After high school, Sophia will be in the Phlebotomy Technician program at Mayo Clinic after she was able to observe Mayo Clinic in person. “Seeing the time and effort put into each individual patient, making them feel valued and giving them the best care possible really just inspired me,” Sophia said.

Noticing Sohpia’s lively manner and thoughtful conversation with others is not very hard. Sophia’s English 4 and Creative Writing teacher Mrs. Mahannah said, “I think anyone who spends much time with her will recognize her devotion to those she loves - it's beyond admirable.”

Continuing after high school, Sophia is looking for ways to see how she can do great things for others in the future. She can’t wait to see how she can help others and how others will impact her through the rest of her journey in life.